CBS Austin
Austin City Council begins process to make Broken Spoke historic landmark
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council has approved a resolution to begin the process of making the Broken Spoke a historic landmark. It’s a way of keeping the “old Austin” from withering away before the city becomes completely unrecognizable. ALSO| What Texas homeowners need to know...
kut.org
Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color
People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
CBS Austin
#TBT: New historical markers at Wooldridge Square spotlight women's fight for equality
"Picture this place with women and men, cheering speeches, advocacy... talking about why it's so important to allow half of the U.S. population to vote," said Catherine Alvarado Cilfone. Luckily for us, the Austin History Center has preserved some of those moments in black and white photographs. In the early...
‘Felt like a prisoner inside my own home’: Austin resident feels blocked in by construction
Dirt, construction workers and a whole lot of noise — that's how Alicia Taliaferro describes the scene right outside her house in northeast Austin.
midwestliving.com
Find Small-Town Hospitality and a Thriving Food and Wine Scene Deep in the Heart of Texas
The sun rises over a ridge in Wimberley, Texas, light dropping into the valley like an egg cracked into a pan, the golden yolk spreading out over the ranch below. Peeking through the flaps of my mountaintop glamping tent, it's hard to believe I'm in Texas. But Hill Country is full of surprises.
Austin nonprofit working to keep people on path to permanent housing
As the homeless crisis continues in Austin, nonprofits are finding themselves on the front lines trying to help people get off the streets.
Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
austinmonthly.com
The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022
After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
CBS Austin
Austin Energy crews transform Zilker moonlight tower into "Holiday Tree"
Austin Energy is getting into the holiday spirit. Crews spent Wednesday morning setting up the Zilker Holiday Tree. Standing at 155 feet tall, the "holiday tree" is ready to bring cheer once again. It's a process Austin Energy has done for years. "We use the same pieces and parts every...
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
CBS Austin
Texas Empowerment Academy hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new building in NE Austin
Founded in 1998 with 7 students, Texas Empowerment Academy has grown to provide children with an innovative alternative for educational excellence in grades Pre-K through 12. Since its inception, the academy has become a jewel in east Austin where primarily African-American students attend. Monday, they had a groundbreaking ceremony for...
Private donors have pushed nearly $50 million to Austin’s homeless effort
Austin leaders announced Wednesday that Finding Home ATX — a collaboration between federal and local government and private companies — has raised roughly $460 million of its $515 million goal.
chainstoreage.com
Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers
Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
vcpost.com
From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet
Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Ladybug!
She's a cuddle bug and a love bug! Sweet Ladybug is looking for her forever home, and April Peiffer is here from Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this resilient Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday pet of the week!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
WilCo Judge challenger says he received taunting messages from incumbent Bill Gravell
WILLIAMSON County — Williamson County Judge challenger says he received taunting messages from incumbent Bill Gravell. With less than a week until election day—the race for Williamson County Judge is heating up. Challenger Blane Conklin says he recently received taunting text messages from incumbent Judge Bill Gravell. Those...
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
