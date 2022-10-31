ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Austin City Council begins process to make Broken Spoke historic landmark

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council has approved a resolution to begin the process of making the Broken Spoke a historic landmark. It’s a way of keeping the “old Austin” from withering away before the city becomes completely unrecognizable. ALSO| What Texas homeowners need to know...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Homes in Austin’s white neighborhoods are valued much higher than ones in communities of color

People of color in Austin can expect their homes to be worth nearly three times less than homes owned by white residents, according to a new report. Researchers with Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Illinois-Chicago found that while the average appraised value of a home in a white neighborhood in Austin is $873,758, a similar home in a community of color is valued at $318,496.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council

At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022

After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
AUSTIN, TX
chainstoreage.com

Tenant-focused developer buys one of Austin’s biggest centers

Big V Property Group, a landlord whose motto is “We succeed when our tenants succeed,” has made a big new acquisition in Austin, Texas. JLL Capital Markets arranged the financing and closed the sale of the nearly million-sq.-ft. Southpark Meadows I & II, one of the largest regional shopping centers in South Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
vcpost.com

From an RV Park to 10 Acres of Land: The Tale of Jaden Garza of Nomad Internet

Jaden Garza started Nomad Internet the way that many entrepreneurs do: he spotted a problem and decided to act. With so many people online today, it can slip the general public's mind that access remains a problem for many. It's a rarity for people to have problems streaming Netflix in Austin, but it's a way of life for people in rural areas of Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Ladybug!

She's a cuddle bug and a love bug! Sweet Ladybug is looking for her forever home, and April Peiffer is here from Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter to tell us more about this resilient Firehouse Animal Health Center Wednesday Friendsday pet of the week!. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy