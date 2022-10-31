ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

KVAL

SUV driver strikes elderly man, drives away in fatal Bend hit-and-run

BEND, Ore. — Bend police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run where the suspect dragged the dying victim off the road before driving away. The incident happened on the night of October 27. Bend police responded to an emergency call at NW Newport and NW 14th St roundabout, where they found the critically-injured Walter Lane, 76.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Former CET bus driver found guilty in passenger chokehold incident

A jury has found a former Cascade East Transit bus driver guilty for a 2020 incident in which he choked a passenger. A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of strangulation and assault. In August 2020, Brinster removed passenger Dorian Allstot from a bus in a chokehold causing...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
SALEM, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen

Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ian Cranston murder trial in death of Barry Washington Jr. begins

The murder trial for Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, opened Thursday afternoon with opening statements in front of the jury. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St....
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought

A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday, later releasing his name and a photo of an SUV being sought. The post Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired

On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
REDMOND, OR
KATU.com

Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

KTVZ News Channel 21

‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says

Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
kbnd.com

oregontoday.net

