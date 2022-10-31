Read full article on original website
SUV driver strikes elderly man, drives away in fatal Bend hit-and-run
BEND, Ore. — Bend police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run where the suspect dragged the dying victim off the road before driving away. The incident happened on the night of October 27. Bend police responded to an emergency call at NW Newport and NW 14th St roundabout, where they found the critically-injured Walter Lane, 76.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Former CET bus driver found guilty in passenger chokehold incident
A jury has found a former Cascade East Transit bus driver guilty for a 2020 incident in which he choked a passenger. A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of strangulation and assault. In August 2020, Brinster removed passenger Dorian Allstot from a bus in a chokehold causing...
Bend bus driver found guilty of assault after choking Black passenger who boarded without shoes
A Bend bus driver who grabbed and choked a man to unconsciousness because the man was not wearing shoes while riding the bus was found guilty Wednesday of strangulation and assault. A Deschutes County jury found Michael Lee Brinster guilty of choking and assaulting the passenger, Dorian Zane Allstot, but...
Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Detectives from the Salem Police Department Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy in southeast Bend as part of the investigation into a homicide which occurred in Geer Park just over two months ago. It was just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, when patrol officers were dispatched to a call The post Salem Police arrest park homicide suspect in SE Bend with local PD, CERT assist appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Weekend shooting in downtown Madras; 3 arrested, including teen
Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested following an early morning shooting in downtown Madras last weekend, police say. Two adults face conspiracy to commit aggravated murder charges and the teen is facing attempted murder charges. Madras Police say it happened Saturday at about 1:00 a.m. in the area...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ian Cranston murder trial in death of Barry Washington Jr. begins
The murder trial for Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, opened Thursday afternoon with opening statements in front of the jury. Cranston is accused of shooting Washington, 22, on the sidewalk at NW Oregon Ave. and NW Wall St....
Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought
A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said Tuesday, later releasing his name and a photo of an SUV being sought. The post Jefferson County DA identifies SE Madras shooting victim, releases photo of SUV being sought appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Man shot several times, killed in Strawberry Heights area of SE Madras; authorities seek witnesses, info
MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 24-year-old man was shot several times Monday night in the Strawberry Heights neighborhood of southeast Madras and later died after being flown to St. Charles Bend, Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche said early Tuesday morning. Law enforcement received several reports around 7:45 p.m....
mycentraloregon.com
Redmond Police Investigate Shots Fired
On October 28, 2022, at approximately 05:07 A.M., officers from the Redmond Police Department were dispatched to a report of a shooting complaint in the 100 block of SW 15th Street. Another caller reported hearing gun shots in the 1400 block of W. Antler Avenue. Officers arrived in the area around 5:10 A.M. but were unable to locate the origin of the possible shots reportedly fired.
KATU.com
Woman and 2 young children among those injured in possible DUI crash on Hwy 20
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A woman and two children have been seriously injured in a car crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. The driver of the other car was also injured. The collision happened around 5:35 a.m. Monday morning when an eastbound Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Honda CRV, driven by Tia Miller, 26, of Albany.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense
A second psychiatric evaluation of a Redmond man accused of killing a Cloverdale woman earlier this year has found that Alexander Mark Smith would be able to aid and assist in his defense. The post Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense appeared first on KTVZ.
‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says
Last Tuesday, Susan Rose Doyle of Beaverton and her partner made the trip from Beaverton to go kayaking on the Deschutes River near Cline Falls, west of Redmond. But her kayak overturned and she went underwater and lost consciousness. The post ‘She was a strong girl’: Beaverton woman in kayak accident near Cline Falls has died, family member says appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County Rescue Ranch saves livestock animals from neglect
The Deschutes County Livestock Rescue and Shelter takes in animals whether they are strays or at the heart of a criminal investigation. One resident of the ranch is Dory, an Arabian horse that was rescued from neglect. A grand total of 80 horses were seized from authorities in Dory’s neglect case.
kpic
Cougar roaming 'heavily populated' residential area shot, killed by Bend police
BEND, Ore. — Police officers shot and killed a cougar in Bend on Wednesday night, saying the wild animal was a public safety risk. According to the police department, officers were first sent out at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a cougar sighting near Northwest Third Street and Portland Avenue.
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Four Injured In Hwy 20 Crash
SWEET HOME, OR -- A Bend man was injured in a Monday morning crash that closed Highway 20 west of Santiam Pass for several hours. State Troopers responded to milepost 40, east of Sweet Home, just after 5:30 a.m. for the two-vehicle crash. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai...
oregontoday.net
Serious Injury Accident, Hwy. 20, Nov. 1
On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 5:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 40. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound black Hyundai Kona, operated by Edwin Dominguez (20) of Bend, crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller (26) of Albany. Impairment is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. Dominguez was transported to an area hospital via air ambulance with injuries. Miller was also transported via air ambulance with injuries. Two passengers in her vehicle, ages 1 and 4, were transported via ground ambulance with injuries. Hwy 20 is traffic is being affected while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigates the scene. OSP urges motorists to check tripcheck.com or call 511 for current roadway alerts. OSP was assisted by Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire Department/EMS and ODOT.
KTVZ
Icy roads bring crashes, snarl traffic around Bend; city lists sanding, plowing priorities
Crashes, slide-offs and spinouts kept Bend police busy Wednesday morning, so we talked to a city representative about their street priorities to sand and plow. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our...
New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home
A northeast Bend resident fled her home Wednesday afternoon when a new dishwasher failed and caught fire for a reason fire officials could not confirm. The post New dishwasher fails, sparks fire at NE Bend home appeared first on KTVZ.
