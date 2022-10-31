Read full article on original website
westshoreroar.com
Varsity dancers perform at first pep rally in three years
Due to COVID-19, the Purrfections dance team hadn’t danced for a pep rally since 2019. That changed on Oct. 14 with the high-school fall sports pep rally held in the gym during seventh-period. “I felt a little nervous about the pep rally,” varsity dancer Ava Renee, a freshman, said....
Orlando Greek Fest is back this weekend with the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece on offer
Autumn tradition Orlando Greek Fest is back for a long weekend of tasty Greek food, music, artisanal wares and traditional dance performances. The three-day event at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Orlando is ground zero for gourmands of dishes like gyros, loukoumades, dolmades, arni psito and more. Each day of the event will feature performances from local dancers and singers, including members of the Holy Trinity’s Hellenic Dance Program, the Jr. Hellenic Dance Troupe, and Little Aegeans.
Popular Southern breakfast franchise to open first of 20 Orlando-area locations
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular Southern breakfast franchise is set to open 20 locations in the Orlando area in the next five years. Representatives from Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken said the first of those locations is set to open in Winter Park in early 2023. >>>...
click orlando
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
centralfloridalifestyle.com
3 Pizza Places You Need to Try in Orlando
Pizza is the universal form of comfort food. We make it from scratch on date nights, we order it. for parties, sleepovers, movie nights or even go out and order a pie at our favorite local. restaurant. Approximately 3 billion pizzas sold each year! For some, pizza is nostalgic. It...
vieravoice.com
Viera High to distribute 2,300 computer laptops to students
Viera High School students are about to get another tool to use in their education. On Oct. 28, the school began distributing 2,300 laptop computers that students will be able to use both in class and at home. Brevard County Public Schools is using federal funds from COVID-19 relief to...
vieravoice.com
It’s really happening … Viera middle school to open in 2024
It’s a project people in Viera have been talking about for nearly three decades … and now it’s about to become a reality. Construction on a middle school for the Viera-Suntree area is scheduled to start in January on land located next to Viera High School with an anticipated opening date of August 2024.
tastychomps.com
New, Recent, and Upcoming Restaurant Openings in Orlando – October 31, 2022 edition
Here are a few recent openings and upcoming restaurant openings in Orlando! Big thanks to Joe S. and Gary Lau for their help in compiling this great list!!. Meng’s Kitchen by chef Asawin AJ Knight Jockkeaw. inside I-Fresh Market. 2415 E Colonial Dr, , Orlando, FL, United States, Florida.
veronews.com
In Memory: Nov. 1
Judy passed away October 31, 2022, at the Vero Beach VNA Hospice House. She was born September 9, 1947, in Appleton, Wisconsin to Nellie Little Burdick and Rupert Burdick. Judy moved to Florida, primarily West Palm Beach, at a young age, and didn’t move to Vero Beach until she married Gerald Thomas Capak in 1969.
This Florida City Is Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
fox35orlando.com
How Florida residents can get free day at Universal Orlando Resort this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort is offering a theme park deal to Florida residents only this holiday season. According to its website, Florida residents who purchase a Park-to-Park ticket will get an extra day at Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure for free. Prices for the 2-park ticket vary depending on the day but begin at $179 for adults and $174 for children ages 3 to 9.
fox35orlando.com
Florida parents frustrated over reported health concerns at elementary school
OVIEDO, Fla. - Parent Jessica Creegan is fed up with reported health concerns at Evans Elementary School in Oviedo, Florida. She has a second-grader at the school, where air quality issues have been raised by parents and teachers in recent weeks. Creegan said she was first made aware of air...
Seminole County man becomes overnight millionaire in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
SEMINOEL COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man is a multi-millionaire after winning a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Frankie Angrum claimed the $1 million top prize after purchasing his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven on South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando.
cw34.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
fox35orlando.com
Hundreds of bikers surrounded vehicles in Orange, Seminole counties
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Hundreds of reckless motorcyclists took over some streets in Orange and Seminole County on Sunday. The group was so large, all Seminole deputies could do, was separate regular drivers, to keep them safe. "It was beyond shocking. It was nerve-racking at first." It was a swarm of...
Free Thanksgiving turkey? Here’s how you can get a coupon for one
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking for you to qualify for a free Thanksgiving turkey from BJ’s Wholesale Club. The grocer is offering customers who spend $150 in one transaction either in-store or online between now and Nov. 10, a digital coupon for a free Butterball whole turkey, fresh or frozen.
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
Florida couple says 'angel' appeared out of nowhere following hit-and-run
Orlando - A Florida couple from Hardee County said they had just driven into Downtown Orlando on Interstate 4 when suddenly they were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Driver George Lackey said the hit-and-run incident happened on Friday night around 10:30 p.m. near the interchange with State Road 408.
wflx.com
Couple loses thousands after purchasing generator from Fort Pierce company
A Port St. Lucie couple called Contact 5 after purchasing a generator from a Fort Pierce company that they claim they paid for but never received. “This is where it would have been,” Annette Speach told Contact 5. When Speach and her husband moved from New York to Port...
fox35orlando.com
'My son was loved': Orlando man found dead remembered as community mentor
The family of a man found dead in Orange County this week is searching for answers. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Anthony Nixon was found dead in the driveway of an abandoned home on Rio Lane last Thursday. Nixon was shot and detectives are working to learn who killed him.
