Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland VA Medical Center serving vets some doctors say are overlooked
Inside the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center there is a recently opened new addition dedicated to serving women, a demographic of proud veterans some doctors describe as overlooked.
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
Several Northeast Ohio counties back up to CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are beginning to increase across Northeast Ohio, and health experts are now urging stricter health measures for some residents in the region. According to the CDC, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull are now back up to a high community level for COVID-19...
beckersasc.com
Cleveland medical office building with GI center acquired for $10.7M
A 34,519-square-foot medical office building in Brunswick, Ohio, was sold to Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate for $10.7 million, Rebusiness Online reported Nov. 3. The building is fully leased to gastroenterology group One GI and hospital operator MetroHealth. MetroHealth also operates a pediatric and primary care practice...
beckersasc.com
University Hospitals breaks ground on orthopedic-focused ASC in Ohio
Cleveland, Ohio-based University Hospitals broke ground on a health campus in Amherst that will include a two-story medical office building and an orthopedic-focused ASC, according to a Nov. 1 report from local news station WTAM. The UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center will be opened in partnership with surgical care...
Rising RSV respiratory virus hits kids hard, fills pediatric wards in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Respiratory syncytial virus, also called RSV, came roaring into Greater Cleveland at the end of September and has been steadily growing, now filling area hospitals with sick children. UH Rainbow and Children’s Hospital, for example, is seeing double the number of children with RSV in their...
Cancer surgeon transforms own diagnosis into gift for other patients
For Dr. Gregory Boone, breast cancer surgeon at Cleveland Clinic's Mercy Hospital in Canton, his personal battle with cancer has transformed into a gift for not only him and his family, but his patients.
3News' Isabel Lawrence serves as the 'Master of Shopping' at 8th Annual Akron Children's Hospital Toy Drive
AKRON, Ohio — WKYC Studios Anchor and Reporter Isabel Lawrence was the “Master of Shopping“ at the Akron Children’s Hospital Toy Drive on Thursday, November 3. Volunteer shoppers visited the Target in Fairlawn and filled their carts with gifts. The goal of the event? To make...
clevelandmagazine.com
Opportunities Abound for Northeast Ohio Nurses
Cleveland colleges and medical centers reveal a continued high demand for one of the most trusted professions in the world. Nursing is the most trusted profession in the world, according to Jason Pirtz, chief nursing officer for University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland Medical Center, citing 2021 studies to back up his claim. People look to nurses more than anyone else in the medical world or in any other profession to be honest, do their best to provide medical care and treat patients as individuals.
Respiratory virus spikes, stressing Northeast Ohio hospitals: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Respiratory syncytial virus is one of the most common children’s illnesses, causing running noses, coughs and fever – usually starting in the late fall and running through early spring. The...
WKYC
New study examines if it's time for schools to start classes later in the morning
CLEVELAND — Now that we're going back to "normal" time, it may also be time to revisit the discussion of later school start times. California became the first state to do it. A bill was introduced in Ohio in 2019, but gained no traction. However, a study out of Denver showed it not only helped kids, but parents, too.
Ohio Medical Board Investigating Cleveland Doctor Who Claims Covid Vaccines Make You Magnetized
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in 2021 for Rep. Jennifer Gross' “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Ohio Medical Board Investigating 'Magnetic' COVID-19 Conspiracy Doctor Who Was Supported by West Chester State Rep
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in 2021 for Rep. Jennifer Gross' “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.”
3News Investigates: Cleveland union employees hold protest as contract negotiations drag on
CLEVELAND — On Thursday morning, members from several local workers unions took to the Free Stamp in downtown Cleveland to protest. The workers are frustrated with the city of Cleveland amid months of negotiations that have yet to produce an agreement. Could their frustration soon become yours? Your trash...
Local attorneys sanctioned for not continuing education
Keeping up with changes in the legal system is a constant challenge and there are rules to make sure that attorneys are up to speed.
Candidates in last-minute sprint across Ohio
Governor Mike DeWine, U.S. Senator candidate JD Vance and other Republican party officials held a 'Get Out the Vote' rally in Brecksville Thursday evening.
'Tis the season for seasonal affective disorder and 'cuffing' in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — Anyone who has lived in Northeast Ohio through a winter understands what the dreary days do to us emotionally. Sometimes we go months without a ray of sunshine and yes, it can actually affect your brain. Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is a real thing. According to...
November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally
CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
Morning Journal
Amherst: University Hospitals breaks ground at new Beaver Creek Surgery Center site
University Hospitals broke ground Nov. 1 on the future site of the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center at 917 N. Lake St., near the state Route 2 and Oak Point Road exchange. Developed by Monument Healthcare Development, the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, also known as UHABC, will...
WKYC
