LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Homeless are not all the same
I am worried after reading in Sunday’s paper about tensions between homeowners and homeless people living outdoors along the river. While that is something we need to be aware of, most people have never had an interaction with a homeless person, and I’m afraid that focusing on extreme cases presents one facet of the problem at the expense of seeing the overall situation.
LJWORLD
Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man
Kansas City, Mo. (ap) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Leaders must unite on safety
The recent article regarding residents concerned about policy with homeless is alarming. The silence from the city manager and City Commission is deafening. Ultimately, public safety is the responsibility of the City Commission that is elected to provide services to the community, including the Lawrence Police Department. It is clear that the city-run campsite north of the Kansas River has created safety concerns that should be directly addressed by the elected officials. Law enforcement needs the necessary resources and support to ensure downtown is safe.
LJWORLD
Lawrence Business Hall of Fame announces 4 new members
It is a piece of business advice you don’t hear in every how-to-become rich book: Be willing to enjoy what you are doing. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that Tom Dobski, an owner of Lawrence’s McDonald’s franchise, ranks it as a key to business success. After all, he literally sells happy in a box (you know, the one with a cheeseburger, fries and an all-important toy.)
LJWORLD
Kathleen Bradt
Kathleen (Kay) Ruth Bradt, 72, of Lawrence, Kansas, died peacefully in the early morning of Friday, October 28. The oldest of four siblings, Kay was born on May 5, 1950, in Lawrence, to Marilyn and Russell Bradt. As a child, Kay loved to read at the old Carnegie Library and knew from the time she was in junior high that she wanted to become a librarian.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Pay more heed to public safety
“If you build it, they will come.” I was reminded of this with regard to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. While I applaud the generosity of city officials, I’m concerned that not enough attention is being spent on public safety, especially for those who live and work in this neighborhood and other areas with homeless camps.
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball sweeps K-State
The Kansas volleyball team swept Kansas State, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15, on Wednesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to move to 16-7 overall and 6-5 in Big 12 play with a big match at No. 11 Baylor looming on Saturday. The victory was the 10th sweep of the season...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to invest $10M over next five years to complete the Lawrence Loop
The paved trail known as the Lawrence Loop — which goes past Clinton Lake, the Kansas River, and the wetlands on its route around the city — is nearing completion, with only four segments left to construct. The city has been adding segments to the loop, which will...
LJWORLD
Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence, after her own children denounced her in court and detailed the horrific circumstances and abuse she heaped on them.
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: A caring fire department
As my husband and I woke up on Saturday morning, our dog Ollie began barking excitedly out our back windows. I looked out and a doe appeared to be stuck in the mud up to her chest in our big pond. I went out to do our morning barn chores and when I returned to the house, the doe had not moved. We knew we could not rescue her by ourselves, so I called the Wakarusa Fire Department and spoke with Chief Mike Baxter. Within an hour, four firemen showed up to help. A specialist in water rescue with a waterproof suit was able to save the day while two of the other firemen kept him tethered with a long rope.
LJWORLD
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury. Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving...
LJWORLD
Longtime Academy Cars dealership sells, changes name; a more detailed look at where Panasonic will build its $4B battery plant
“Loveee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” is undergoing a scenery change in used car dealers. After approximately 40 years in business, Lawrence’s Academy Cars — the one with the tag line “in lovee-ly Lawrence, Kansas” — has sold to a family-owned dealership group with operations in Iowa and Nebraska.
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders vote to move forward with $3 million road project south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders voted Wednesday to move forward on a $3 million road improvement project south of Lawrence near Wells Overlook Park. At their meeting on Wednesday, county commissioners awarded the contract for improvements on North 1000 Road — or County Route 458 — to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company. That contractor offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15; the county also got bids from three other companies ranging from around $3.15 million to almost $3.7 million.
LJWORLD
City leaders approve fee waiver for project that will install $2.7M fiber internet network for school district
City leaders have approved waiving a fee that the city typically charges businesses to use public right-of-way for a company that will be building a fiber internet network for the Lawrence school district. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission voted 5-0 to authorize a memorandum of...
LJWORLD
1 dead, 7 wounded after Halloween party shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person was killed and seven others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a crowded Halloween party in Kansas City, Kansas. The shooting happened Monday night at a home, the Kansas City Star reported. Between 70 and 100 people were at the party, including high school-aged teenagers.
LJWORLD
Committee receives preliminary report about condition of school district’s buildings as part of budget planning
The committee tasked with coming up with budget recommendations for the Lawrence school district received some preliminary information about building conditions that will inform recommendations about potential school closures. The Futures Planning Committee met for the fourth time Wednesday evening at district offices and received some aggregated cost estimates —...
LJWORLD
Fifth-ranked Kansas sprints past Pitt State after slow start in exhibition victory
It took fifth-ranked Kansas more than five minutes to score its first basket of the game and just one possession to score in the second half. After weathering an ugly start and an early surge by Pitt State, the Jayhawks found their rhythm and rolled to a 94-63 exhibition victory over the Gorillas at Allen Fieldhouse.
LJWORLD
Douglas County Commission to consider $3 million contract for road improvements south of Lawrence
Douglas County leaders will soon decide whether to move ahead on a $3 million project for safety and drainage improvements on a county road south of Lawrence. At Wednesday’s meeting, county commissioners will consider whether to award a contract for improvements on North 1000 Road, or County Route 458, between East 1500 and East 1600 roads, just south of Lawrence and east of Wells Overlook Park. County staff is recommending that the contract be awarded to Oskaloosa-based Kings Construction Company, which offered the lowest bid at $3,035,036.15. Kings Construction was one of four companies to submit a bid; the other bids ranged from about $3.15 million to nearly $3.7 million.
LJWORLD
KU announces self-imposed 4-game suspensions for Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend
The University of Kansas announced Wednesday that head basketball coach Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will miss the first four games of the 2022-23 season to serve a self-imposed suspension relating to KU’s NCAA infractions case. According to a release announcing the suspensions, KU informed the NCAA’s...
LJWORLD
Douglas County DA’s Office reviewing KBI findings regarding fatal police shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented its investigative findings of a fatal police shooting to the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office, which will now consider next steps in the case. The investigation relates to the death of Michael Scott Blanck, a 43-old man who was killed...
