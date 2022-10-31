Read full article on original website
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks ‘need a great crowd’ Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
Jayhawks feeling refreshed and ready to go after football bye week
As the Kansas football team returned to the practice field on Tuesday to begin game-week preparations for its Saturday matchup with Oklahoma State, the vibe around the program was one a refreshed team ready for the final push. The Jayhawks (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big 12) had their bye last week...
