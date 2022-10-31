ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

kwos.com

JCMO house fire

Firefighters say a Jefferson City house fire started as an electrical fire. Crews were called to the home in the 1800 – block Mississippi Street around 9:30 Monday morning. There was heavy smoke coming from the house. The Red Cross is helping the person who lived there.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Audrain County home heavily damaged by fire

An Audrain County home is heavily damaged in a weekend fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the 1200 block of Concordia for a residential structure fire around 6:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found heaving smoke and fire coming through the roof. Investigators...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash

COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are warning drivers in Cole County about possible delays on Highway 179 due to a crash. MoDOT shared on Twitter around 10 a.m. the highway is closed between Route T and Scott Station Road following a crash involving a semi-truck. 🚨COLE COUNTY ALERT🚨Route 179 is closed between Route T The post Delays possible on Highway 179 in Cole County due to crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County

A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Two seriously hurt in Pettis County crash

KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries

Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports. First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
STOVER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Evidence scant in report of tampered candy

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An individual in Morgan County reported an instance of suspected tampering with Halloween candy, but the county's Chief Deputy says they have not confirmed that. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported that he was sickened by candy he could have picked up...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO

