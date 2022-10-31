Read full article on original website
WTAP
Wood County Clerk race: Meet the candidates
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Clerk race is up on the ballot. Mark Rhodes is retiring, leaving the spot open for either Republican Joe Gonzales or Democrat J.R. Carpenter. WTAP talked to both candidates about what they’d bring to the table. The county clerk has many responsibilities...
WTAP
Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
WTAP
People in Parkersburg share concerns over library; appropriate materials and possible censorship
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some people in Wood County are concerned over what they say is an inappropriate book at the Parkersburg Wood County Public Library. People gathered outside of the library Tuesday evening with signs in a demonstration. Those at Tuesday’s demonstration held signs about their concerns for the...
WTAP
Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25,000 each
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is investing in non-profits that help the West Virginia areas that it covers. “The fact that Highmark comes out and chooses to, not just invest in the markets where the bulk of the story is being done like Jim said, but to spread that gift and that impact across the state. It means so much to people in our state,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco. “And when you invest with United Way, it’s going to go so far. So, we’re excited about what we can do once again this year with this gift. And we’re just so thankful for this relationship that we do have with Highmark statewide here.”
Putnam County, West Virginia, commissioner resigns
UPDATE: (5:25 P.M. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022) – Putnam County officials are releasing more details after a commissioner sent in his resignation letter on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says he was made aware that Ron Foster was registered to vote in another state and was allegedly not willing to resign from his […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
‘Don’t Do It’: Justice returns to Parkersburg to argue against Amendment 2
PARKERSBURG — Local control will be taken away from local governments if the State Amendment 2 passes in the upcoming election, Gov. Jim Justice told a group of over 30 people in Parkersburg on Monday. Justice, along with Babydog, appeared at the Blennerhassett Hotel to talk to members of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
WTAP
Marietta College held a BIG Workshop
BIG stands for Build, Innovate, and Grow. High School and College students, along with faculty, and members of the community learned about starting and running a business. Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani talked more about what attendees discussed. “(I hope) they tell themselves ‘Okay, it was 5 hours well spent.’ because they...
WTAP
Mental health services expected to expand for local law enforcement
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will get a $50,000 grant to expand mental health and wellness services for law enforcement. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board sees the grant as a preventative measure. He said that mental health in first responders not only impacts an officer’s home life...
WTAP
Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County Schools is receiving an investment for school transportation. The school district is getting a new electric school bus for its fleet. The new bus is coming through the infrastructure law through senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin. Wirt County Schools superintendent, John McKown...
WTAP
Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team was recognized
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team was recognized Wednesday by the Belpre Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The dive team searched the Ohio River for evidence in connection to the August shooting that occurred in Belpre. Chief Deputy Mark Warden...
WTAP
Your Good News: Parkersburg Crew gives back to honor its late captain Morgan Grimm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For October’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, we take a look at how the Parkersburg High School Crew team continues to honor the memory of one of its members. On September 24, 2021, the Parkersburg High School Crew team held...
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
Bridgeport man indicted on federal drug charges
A Bridgeport man was indicted on federal drug charges Tuesday.
I-79 rest area closing for several days this week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced the rest area off Interstate 79 in Harrison County will be closed starting Wednesday night.
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening November 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 3rd. High School Choir Fest from 8 AM to 4 PM @ Dyson-Baudo Marietta College. Free...
WTAP
Christmas tree decorators are getting ready for United Way’s Festival of Trees
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Christmas Spirit is starting to make its way into the Mid-Ohio Valley. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is set to hold Festival of Trees as we move closer to Christmas. The events include their annual auction of Christmas Trees that have been...
West Virginia officers issue citations after 10-point buck killed
West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers said they have issued multiple citations after a 10-point buck was killed.
WDTV
Braxton County Schools address safety concerns following threats
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Board of Education met Tuesday night to address safety concerns after dealing with two school threats within the last month. The threats made included a bomb threat, which Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Combs said was handled according to protocol. She says the other...
