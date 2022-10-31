ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WTAP

Wood County Clerk race: Meet the candidates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Clerk race is up on the ballot. Mark Rhodes is retiring, leaving the spot open for either Republican Joe Gonzales or Democrat J.R. Carpenter. WTAP talked to both candidates about what they’d bring to the table. The county clerk has many responsibilities...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Meet the candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates 12th District

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election being a few days away, we are continuing to highlight the candidates for each race. And the 12th district for the West Virginia House of Delegates could mean a lot of change in the area. The seat is currently held by republican Vernon...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Highmark W.Va. gives three United Way Alliance organizations $25,000 each

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Highmark is investing in non-profits that help the West Virginia areas that it covers. “The fact that Highmark comes out and chooses to, not just invest in the markets where the bulk of the story is being done like Jim said, but to spread that gift and that impact across the state. It means so much to people in our state,” says United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley executive director, Stacy Decicco. “And when you invest with United Way, it’s going to go so far. So, we’re excited about what we can do once again this year with this gift. And we’re just so thankful for this relationship that we do have with Highmark statewide here.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Putnam County, West Virginia, commissioner resigns

UPDATE: (5:25 P.M. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022) – Putnam County officials are releasing more details after a commissioner sent in his resignation letter on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says he was made aware that Ron Foster was registered to vote in another state and was allegedly not willing to resign from his […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg stabbing subject of Wood County probe

PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing that happened early Tuesday evening. Deputies were called to 119 Joy St. in Parkersburg in reference to a landlord-tenant dispute, said Chief Deputy Mike Deem. The landlord was attempting to serve an eviction notice when a physical altercation ensued and the landlord suffered a “non-life-threatening” stab wound, he said.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Marietta College held a BIG Workshop

BIG stands for Build, Innovate, and Grow. High School and College students, along with faculty, and members of the community learned about starting and running a business. Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani talked more about what attendees discussed. “(I hope) they tell themselves ‘Okay, it was 5 hours well spent.’ because they...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Mental health services expected to expand for local law enforcement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will get a $50,000 grant to expand mental health and wellness services for law enforcement. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board sees the grant as a preventative measure. He said that mental health in first responders not only impacts an officer’s home life...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Wirt County Schools receives electric school bus through grant

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wirt County Schools is receiving an investment for school transportation. The school district is getting a new electric school bus for its fleet. The new bus is coming through the infrastructure law through senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin. Wirt County Schools superintendent, John McKown...
WIRT COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s dive team was recognized

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive Team was recognized Wednesday by the Belpre Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The dive team searched the Ohio River for evidence in connection to the August shooting that occurred in Belpre. Chief Deputy Mark Warden...
BELPRE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia sheriff warns residents of scam warrant letter

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be wary of a scam going around through the mail. According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, residents have reported receiving a letter that appears to be from the Putnam County “Tax Resolution Unit” and contains a “Distraint Warrant” claiming they […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Braxton County Schools address safety concerns following threats

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County Board of Education met Tuesday night to address safety concerns after dealing with two school threats within the last month. The threats made included a bomb threat, which Superintendent Dr. Rhonda Combs said was handled according to protocol. She says the other...

