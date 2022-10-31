Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
As the situation with Grace’s home worsens, her mom considers leaving the city: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- “Twenty-five acres, a wraparound deck, porch swing, livestock and peace of mind,” Lee says, when I ask her to describe her dream house. To some, it might seem modest. The sky’s the limit for a dream house, after all. But it beats the insufferable conditions in the rental property Lee shared with her four children – which was once a dream in itself -- after the year-and-a-half the family spent without a home at all.
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing Son
30-year-old Anthony Mays II is a dedicated father living in Cleveland, Ohio. On October 18, 2022, Anthony, affectionately known as TJ, spoke with family and friends during the day. He talked to his girlfriend around 9:00 pm and told her he was going to run some errands, News 5 Cleveland reports.
WKYC
Akron couple, together for 15 years, says 'til death do us part' on Halloween
After being engaged for 15 years, Virginia and Jamal decided to finally tie the knot. They were married at Akron's Perkins Stone Mansion on Halloween.
Man stabbed twice at South Side home
Officers found the man lying on his back on the porch about 9:40 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Ferndale Avenue.
cleveland19.com
Family hosts balloon release for East Cleveland man fatally shot at corner store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members of the 60-year-old man shot and killed in a Cleveland corner store will honor his memory Wednesday with a balloon release. Michael Gunn, of East Cleveland, was murdered inside the USA Food Mart located at 1163 E. 123rd on Oct. 26. Cleveland police said...
10 dogs taken from Youngstown house
Police and humane agents are taking at least 10 dogs from an East Side home.
Officers who killed Jayland Walker back on job, family calls move ‘callous’
AKRON, Ohio — (AKRON, Ohio) -- The eight officers who fatally shot Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man killed during an attempted traffic stop in Akron, Ohio, have been reinstated, according to the Akron Police Department. Some community leaders are opposing the move, saying it will lead to "the...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
wksu.org
Q&A: Patients are waiting hours at Cleveland and Akron hospital ERs. Here's why
Northeast Ohio residents are finding that area hospitals are slammed and they are facing long wait times when seeking care. This is a problem that started during the pandemic and is apparently getting worse as hospital resources are being stressed. Ideastream Public Media health reporter Taylor Wizner spoke with Morning...
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
'It's the love of people': How a Kent man has helped thousands celebrate their birthdays with special tokens
KENT, Ohio — His faith is his passion. Spreading kindness is his hobby. "All it is, to be honest, is just a little reminder someone is thinking about you on your birthday," Trevor Crews explains. The Kent native has mailed out around 25,000 birthday tokens, an idea that began...
Masked man attacks NE Ohio woman with sledgehammer: I-Team
Video, reports, and 911 calls released to the FOX I-Team show how a carjacker is accused of causing terror on Halloween.
cleveland19.com
‘It was just unbelievable’: Cleveland mom speaks out after losing home in explosion
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mom is picking up the pieces after her home was destroyed when a nearby business exploded on Oct. 25. Cleveland firefighters said the fire began at an auto repair shop on E. 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. that day. There were...
WKYC
Cleveland leaders to hold town hall to discuss vision for downtown lakefront
Cleveland leaders will hold the town hall this evening inside city hall. They want to discuss how Cleveland can improve its downtown area into the future.
cleveland19.com
Lakewood 4-year-old falls ill with RSV, then loses grandmother to same virus
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - In September, Sheari Connor’s 8-year-old son came home with what she thought was a cold. Until days later, when her 4-year-old Tate shared the same symptoms. “[He] was running a fever, and he too was becoming congested,” Connor said. Not even 24 hours later,...
Fallen Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to receive honorary street
CLEVELAND — Ten months after he was fatally shot during a carjacking, Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek will receive a street honorarium on his behalf. The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 on the corner of Utopia and East 152nd Streets. The honorarium will be added to the street of Utopia, near the intersection East 152nd Street "because it is next to the 5th District Station where Bartek served and was held in high regards by his fellow officers," according to a release.
WKYC
3News Investigates: Cleveland union workers hold protest as contract negotiations with city drag on
Could their frustration soon become yours? Your trash may not be picked up. Your streets may not be plowed. And your water mains and streets may stop being repaired.
WKYC
Holidays at Tower City Center in Cleveland to kick off Thursday, Nov. 17: See the list of events
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. As the holiday season approaches, Tower City Center in Cleveland is offering a wide variety of activities and events for the whole family. During "Holidays at Tower City," magical decorations, pop-up shops and live...
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
Comments / 2