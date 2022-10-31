Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Obama Says the Phoenix Suns Look goodSiloamPhoenix, AZ
Best Restaurants in PhoenixTerry MansfieldPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Taylor Swift announces she is going on the road with "The Eras Tour"Tina HowellGlendale, AZ
An Eye on East Valley Business Sweat and SunshineSuzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
Fall storm brings wind, rain, snow and a blast of cold air this week!
A fall storm is moving into Arizona bringing wind, rain, snow and a big blast of cold air. We're tracking everything you need to know to get ready for it.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Wind, rain, snow and a BIG cool-down coming!
PHOENIX — Major changes are coming to Arizona this week as a big fall storm system moves in. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Thursday, putting us around 20 degrees below normal for this time of year!. Winds are also picking up as this storm system approaches. Expect...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Tallest Christmas Tree in Arizona Arrives This Week
The holiday traditions carry on at Outlets at Anthem this week with the 21st annual arrival of Arizona’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree. Measuring 70-feet tall and 20-feet wide, the tree will make its grand entrance at the North Phoenix shopping center this Friday, November 4 at 6:30 a.m. and will be hoisted into place at 7:45 a.m. with the help of an industrial crane and Santa Claus himself.
AZFamily
Find a home in the most affordable neighborhoods in the Valley
Critics calling new pedestrian bridge leading to stadium in Tempe a "freebie" for Los Angeles Angels. Greg LeRoy says the sports world is cluttered with benefits paid for by states, counties and cities, but City of Tempe officials don’t see it that way. 'Zombie Hunter's' arrest interrogation video shown...
KTAR.com
Fossil Creek in central Arizona to reopen after 16-month closure
PHOENIX — Fossil Creek in central Arizona is reopening to the public after a wildfire forced a closure for nearly a year-and-a-half. All sites, including the Childs Dispersed Camping Area, will reopen Thursday after impacts from the Backbone Fire shut down the recreation area in June 2021, Coconino National Forest said in a press release.
AZFamily
Mail mix-up leaves Phoenix man with nothing but junk mail for months
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you move into a new house, the mail service should be pretty smooth. You start getting mail at your new address, and the previous owners get their mail forwarded to their new home. That’s not happening for one Valley man, and the post office admits they haven’t seen a situation quite like this before.
AZFamily
Phoenix firefighter dies in northern Arizona car crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Phoenix Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after a firefighter was killed in a crash just over a month ago in northern Arizona. On Thursday, the fire department announced that 35-year-old Chris Carter died on Sept. 23 in a...
talkbusiness.net
American Airlines to begin nonstop flights from XNA to Phoenix this winter
Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) recently announced that American Airlines will provide nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in February. Two weeks ago, low-cost carrier Breeze Airways said it would provide nonstop flights to the Phoenix airport. The new American Airlines flights start Feb. 3 and will...
fabulousarizona.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Phoenix 2022
Whether you desire a fine-dining prix-fixe holiday feast or simply need to pick up a few pies and tasty sides for your cozy family spread at home, read on for 30-plus restaurants and resorts that are offering Thanksgiving dining in Phoenix. Be sure to make reservations if you’re dining in...
AZFamily
Tempe grandmother suggests 3D artwork at freeway exit ramps as a way to stop wrong-way crashes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Judith Lupnacca devotes a lot of time to her artwork, but the Tempe grandmother is also passionate about saving lives and finding a way to stop wrong-way crashes across Arizona. “It breaks my heart,” said Lupnacca. “I am thinking, what is wrong with the freeway system?” The Tempe artist reached out to Arizona’s Family to share her idea of making Arizona freeways safer.
'We could've been burnt alive': Fire in Phoenix's 'The Zone' displaces people
PHOENIX — A fire Monday night at Phoenix's largest homeless encampment, known as "The Zone," has left some people displaced and uncertain of where to go. The fire, isolated to one block near Ninth Avenue and Jefferson Street, still destroyed everything for at least two makeshift homes. From clothes...
phoenixmag.com
Newcomers’ Guide to Festivals & Events in November 2022
November 4-13 Innovative displays that combine water, art and light are in the spotlight as Scottsdale Public Art presents this annual event in the water, on the banks and soaring above the Arizona Canal. The large-scale art installments are complemented by live music and a beer and wine garden. Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale, canalconvergence.com.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Costco slated for late-January opening
The Queen Creek Costco is coming along nicely and with outside signage now up, many residents are eager to find out when it will officially open at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads. Vice Mayor Jeff Brown and Councilmember Julia Wheatley recently took a tour and Brown posted a Facebook update,...
azbigmedia.com
Christmas at the Princess adds new experiences
As Phoenicians pack their pumpkins away and a cold front finally makes its way to the Valley, it’s the perfect time to start planning which winter festivities to attend. Coming off the heels of Halloween, The Fairmont Scottsdale Princess has announced a line-up of exciting activities and experiences as part of its 13th Annual Christmas at the Princess event. As a multi-year attendee of this family-fun event, I thoroughly recommend adding it to your winter-holiday calendar. The six week festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 18 and ends Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
AZFamily
Mold growth on veggies, food not date marked among violations uncovered at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
kjzz.org
San Carlos Apaches to make CAP water supply available to Rio Verde residents
A number of residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community outside of Scottsdale recently learned that their water supply was in jeopardy. But a temporary solution could be in the works, with water from an Arizona tribe. Although some Rio Verde residents have wells, several get their water trucked in...
AZFamily
Gift and Thrift is a little consignment shop worth checking out in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nadeen and Steven do it all. They create local art, and local music, are raising young kids, throwing vendor markets, and running businesses. They used to make jewelry and resin art they sold at various markets and consignment shops around Mesa. When one of those...
AZFamily
Triple shooting leaves man dead at east Mesa apartment complex
Experts predict the Federal Reserve will once again hike interest rates, leading Valley homebuilders to get a little more aggressive with potential buyers. Former President Obama will rally for Democrat Katie Hobbs and Mark Kelly at an event in Phoenix today in an effort to drum up support for Democrats in Arizona.
phoenixmag.com
Best New Restaurants 2022
A high-toned Indian charmer in Chandler. A Sonoran playboy in Mesa. Separated-at-birth siblings from the Thai countryside. Find them all in this globally oriented salute to the year’s 10 most spectacular culinary bows in Greater Phoenix, plus honorable mentions, best-in-show picks and more. By Nikki Buchanan, Marilyn Hawkes &...
