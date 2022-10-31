ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett Police currently investigating shooting involving officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday they were "currently investigating" a shooting involving an officer. The department provided no additional detail, other than that it occurred in an area described as "heavily residential" that was near a future park site on Singleton Road outside incorporated Norcross.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
LITHONIA, GA
FOX Carolina

11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.

HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
HARTWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
DUNWOODY, GA
11Alive

Suspects in custody after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department has arrested the second suspect after an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Authorities said they arrested the first suspect on the scene. This all happened off Briarcliff Road. Police said they located a stolen vehicle used...
CHAMBLEE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD says October shootings were gang-related

An Athens man faces a murder charge: Athens-Clarke County Police say 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is looking at counts that include murder and aggravated assault stemming from an October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road. A 19 year-old was shot and killed and an 18 year-old was wounded in what police describe as a gang shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy