Red and Black
Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
17 alleged Ga. gang members facing 136 charges from murder to drugs, arson
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — State officials, including Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr, announced the indictments of 17 alleged gang members on Thursday. Officials say the suspects are all members of the 1-8 Trey Bloods, a Bronx-based offshoot of the 183 Gangster Bloods. The Attorney General’s Gang...
Gwinnett Police currently investigating shooting involving officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday they were "currently investigating" a shooting involving an officer. The department provided no additional detail, other than that it occurred in an area described as "heavily residential" that was near a future park site on Singleton Road outside incorporated Norcross.
Parents say Gwinnett student arrested for shooting gun on campus had been bullied for months
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a Gwinnett County student who was arrested after firing a gun at school said the shooting was the culmination of months of bullying that the school failed to stop. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne was at Shiloh High School in Lawrenceville...
Gang arrests lead to connection in 2020 Upstate death investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that the execution of six search warrants related to a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation lead to the arrest of eleven people, two of whom are related to the death of Mericus Scott in 2020.
WYFF4.com
2 arrested in connection with 2020 murder of 18-year-old, GBI says
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a 2020 murder of an 18-year-old man whose body was found in an Upstate retention pond, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The GBI said the arrests were part of a months-long drug, gang and violent...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NewsChopper 2 was over the scene on Penwood Place, where there were multiple officers and law enforcement vehicles and crime scene...
WXIA 11 Alive
Newnan man convicted on murder charges after deadly DeKalb County apartment shootout
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Newnan man accused in the deadly 2019 attempted armed robbery has been convicted on murder charges. DeKalb County's district attorney announced Angelo Lenon's verdict on Tuesday. The jury found the 25-year-old guilty on several charges Friday in connection with the shooting deaths of Daishone...
21-year-old charged with DUI in crash that killed Gwinnett cheerleader booked into jail
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Days after the death of a Mill Creek High School student in a car accident, the driver of that car has been booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, 16-year-old Caitlyn Pollock, of Buford, died in the accident the night before.
'Cops were everywhere' | Neighbor recounts suspect search after Chamblee officer shot
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A second suspect accused of shooting a Chamblee police officer is in custody Tuesday, ending a nearly 16-hour search. Dozens of officers and SWAT unit members went house to house near Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County looking for him. As officials investigated, neighbors were left on edge.
‘What? Whoa!’ Family of Gwinnett coach killed in QT parking lot stunned by courtroom request
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The mother of a Gwinnett County coach killed putting air in his tires is speaking for the first time, as the accused shooter faces a judge. Bradley Coleman’s mother told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that she was outraged that the accused shooter’s attorney tried to get bond for him on Thursday.
2 hurt in Lithonia shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police detectives are investigating a shooting in a Lithonia neighborhood where two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon, they said. A spokesperson with the department said authorities were called to a home along Lake Circle just before 12:30 p.m. When police got to the area, they found a man and woman believed to be in their 20s shot.
FOX Carolina
11 charged following investigation into criminal activity around Hart Co.
HARTWELL GEORGIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced that 11 people were charged recently following an investigation called “Operation Straight to the Hart.”. Officials said the months-long investigation into drug, gang and violent crime led to six search warrants being executed simultaneously on October...
Man found in roadway shot, hit by 2 different cars, police investigating
HART COUNTY, Ga. — The Hart County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and hit by two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers told Channel 2 Action News they responded to Bowman...
1 in custody after deadly stabbing at Dunwoody apartment complex, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after a deadly stabbing at a Dunwoody apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, police said. Dunwoody Police said it happened at the Point at Perimeter Apartments at 3204 Ashford Gables Dr. shortly before 1:30 p.m. Officers were called to the apartment complex...
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabs older sister to death at Dunwoody apartments, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his sister to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Police say shortly before 1:30 p.m.they were called to do a wellness check the victim's home at the Point at Perimeter Apartments on the 3200 block of Ashford Gables Drive.
Son calls for Sheriff to resign as mother’s death remains unsolved
The son of an Athens woman found dead in Habersham County is calling on the Sheriff to resign. Jeffrey Bearden is the son of Debbie Collier, the 59 year-old Athens woman who went missing on September 10. Her body was found the next day, naked and partially burned in Habersham County. Her death remains an unsolved mystery.
Suspects in custody after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County
CHAMBLEE, Ga. — The Chamblee Police Department has arrested the second suspect after an officer was shot and rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning. Authorities said they arrested the first suspect on the scene. This all happened off Briarcliff Road. Police said they located a stolen vehicle used...
FOX Carolina
2 men arrested on multiple drug charges after crashing car during chase
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two men are facing multiple charges after deputies found multiple drugs in a bag when the men crashed their car during a police chase Saturday night. According to deputies, on Saturday, Oct. 29 the two men saw a...
ACCPD says October shootings were gang-related
An Athens man faces a murder charge: Athens-Clarke County Police say 26 year-old Jeffrey Rice is looking at counts that include murder and aggravated assault stemming from an October 21 shooting on Gaines School Road. A 19 year-old was shot and killed and an 18 year-old was wounded in what police describe as a gang shooting. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
11Alive
