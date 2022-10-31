Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
profootballnetwork.com
Grading the Trade: Pittsburgh Steelers Deal Chase Claypool to Chicago Bears
The biggest surprise of NFL trade deadline day? The Chicago Bears were buyers, parting with a second-round pick in 2023 for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears, at 3-5, are the NFC’s 14 seed but just a game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the seventh seed. Still, this is a move that is seemingly more about building for 2023 — and giving Justin Fields a fair evaluation — than it is about trying to win in 2022.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Give Fields Help With Trade for WR
After trading away two defensive players in less than a week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles adds help for Justin Fields, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. The roster overhaul continues for the Chicago Bears. After trading two defensive stars, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, in less than a week, general manager Ryan Poles got some help for quarterback Justin Fields. He acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Twitter reacts to Steelers fleecing Bears in Chase Claypool trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a big trade deadline day deal when they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the Bears 2023 second-round pick. The Steelers, who are in the middle of a lost 2022 season, had been flirting with the idea of trading Claypool for some time, and were likely thrilled to get such a high draft pick in return for him.
Yardbarker
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears Make 3 Moves to Start Rebound
Ryan Poles took the job in Chicago realizing he had a rebuild ahead of him, after a few moves this off-season the Chicago Bears make 3 moves to start the rebuild! The trade deadline often goes by in the NFL without much happening, but this year there were a ton of moves all over the league, but the Chicago bears jump started the rebuild at the trade deadline.
Updated look at Bears' 2023 draft picks after Chase Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears are trading for Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, giving quarterback Justin Fields a playmaker on offense. The Bears sent a 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool, as general manager Ryan Poles is investing draft capital in Fields. Numerous reports have indicated that second-round pick is Chicago’s, not the one they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Roquan Smith.
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
Yardbarker
Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award
The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
Former Fighting Irish receiver joins forces on Bears offense with former teammates as he tries to lend Justin Fields a hand.
thecomeback.com
Justin Fields reacts to huge Chase Claypool trade
The Chicago Bears made a significant move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, bringing in former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who will hope to be a big addition for second-year quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago was desperately in need of another impact pass-catcher, and Fields seems to be very...
atozsports.com
Bears: NFL analyst names Bears star as trade deadline winner
As you may know it, the Chicago Bears pulled off one of the more notable trade deadline transactions yesterday. The team acquired former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Chase Claypool — a big name leading up to the deadline — for a second round pick. The move finally gives this...
PurplePTSD: HockensonMania, Bears Get WR, Tragedy Strikes
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – Out of nowhere, the Vikings landed the best possible trade...
3 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ road win against the Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulls beat the Nets 108-99.
Yardbarker
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins Among Bears Concerns
The Bears have a new receiver for quarterback Justin Fields to target but the question now is whether he'll have time to throw it to Chase Claypool. For the first time in several games, the Bears game out of a game and have injury issues. Right tackle Larry Borom continues...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: The other Reuschel brother
Pitcher Paul Reuschel #43 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a game at Three Rivers Stadium circa 1975 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Now. I’ve checked a lot of Getty photos over the years and those that say they’re from “circa” a certain year are often... not from that year, as was the case for the sleuthing article I posted here yesterday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Drew Rucinski
You’re already puzzled by the name on this article, and asking, “Why is that guy in a Cubs uniform? I’ve never even heard of Drew Rucinski!”. Drew Rucinski pitched in seven games for the Angels in 2014 and 2015 after being signed by Cleveland in 2011 as a non-drafted free agent out of Ohio State. The Angels let him go and the Cubs signed him in November 2015. That’s when he posed for the photo you see above — at Spring Training Media Day in 2016. He pitched in three spring games for the Cubs that year, posting a 3.60 ERA in five innings, yes, a very small sample size.
