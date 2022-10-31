Read full article on original website
WECT
Wilmington man sentenced for drug and firearm charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deandrez Robbins, 25, of Wilmington has been sentenced to 25-39 months in prison after he pled guilty earlier this week to possession of a firearm as a felon and trafficking in marijuana. According to court documents, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety searched Robbins’ apartment...
WMBF
Second arrest made in Robeson County death investigation: Sheriff’s Office
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Pauls man Thursday evening. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WECT
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzling over $100,000
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - 46-year-old Abigail Hollis of Hampstead has been convicted of embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced to 67-93 months in prison. Hollis was initially accused of embezzling over $200,000 between December 2015 and December 2018 while working as an employee of American Fire Technologies, LLC, per an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.
Fayetteville men facing break-in charges in 4 counties, sheriff’s office says
Two Fayetteville men accused of attempted murder in Robeson County have also been charged with breaking and entering in Harnett and Johnston counties.
15-year-old airlifted to hospital after getting shot in Robeson County
MAXTON, N.C. — Authorities on Thursday afternoon airlifted a 15-year-old to a hospital after deputies say he was shot. Robeson County deputies responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to Brooklyn Drive in Maxton. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators were at the scene investigating the incident. The sheriff’s office did...
WMBF
1 wanted in connection to Robeson county death investigation
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a suspect after investigating the death of a St. Pauls man early Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
2 Fayetteville men arrested, accused of shooting into vehicles of Robeson County deputies
Authorities arrested two Fayetteville men accused of shooting into the vehicles of two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies during a chase. The chase happened early Monday morning after deputies saw the SUV matched a vehicle description used in several breaking and entering of businesses in the county, according to the sheriff’s office.
WMBF
Suspects accused of break-ins, shooting at Robeson County deputies arrested
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning in Robeson County are now in custody. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on Wednesday. The suspects were not immediately identified, but more information is expected later. According to authorities, a deputy’s...
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the...
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
After lawsuit, police body cam video released of North Carolina woman’s arrest
A woman who said Fayetteville police officers were overly aggressive with her, and who filed a lawsuit against the department, had body camera footage of the September incident approved Monday and released Tuesday.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff’s searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Steven Lewis Allen Jr. Allen has a medium build at six feet and two inches tall. He is about 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen on October...
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Vehicles from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Wilmington Police Department are at the New Hanover County Landfill as of about 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. WECT has a team member on the scene. According to a WPD representative, police activity has wrapped...
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than four years in prison for firearm charge
Rufus Lamar Bowser, 30, of Wilmington, was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 54 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Bowser pleaded guilty to the charges on July 7, 2022.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladenboro community raises thousands to help find suspects in unprovoked attack
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – A Bladen County community is united in the desire to make sure justice is served after a well-known man was attacked, robbed, and left in a ditch; it’s an attack the community is still trying to understand. “When we first found out Sunday...
WECT
Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 48-year-old Lory Cheryl Boyer. She has blonde hair and is five feet and six inches tall. Boyer was last seen at her residence in Bolivia on October 29 at 9 p.m. She is possibly in the Northern...
Suspect wrote bank-robbery note on back of his pay stub, NC police say
Price then demanded the money and the teller placed an undisclosed amount of cash into the envelope. He then fled the scene in a vehicle that had been reported earlier Tuesday for unauthorized use out of Hope Mills.
North Myrtle Beach official: Neighbors evacuated after man with warrants wouldn’t leave home
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect was taken into custody Thursday after police tried to serve warrant and he wouldn’t leave a home on Sea Mountain Highway in North Myrtle Beach, according to North Myrtle Beach spokesman Donald Graham. Graham said police were trying to serve warrants for domestic violence of a high […]
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m. “WPD units responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of S. College Rd. Two vehicles collided, leaving one person with severe injuries. Sadly, that individual succumbed to those injuries at the scene,” said the WPD.
