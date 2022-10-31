19 top-rated products to keep your cat healthy and thriving, according to vets and our testing

The author's cat, Phoebe, whose motto is: "If I fits, I sits." Shoshi Parks/INSIDER

The health of a cat is closely intertwined with its quality of life. The more enrichment cats have day to day, the more physically and mentally resilient they are likely to be year after year. Enrichment encompasses the opportunities they have to practice natural, instinctive behaviors like hunting, chasing, and scratching.

Combine those things with high-quality nutrition, preventive health measures such as brushing the teeth and coat, and stress-free choices for using the litter box and resting, and you've got the necessary building blocks for a lifetime of good cat health.

With the guidance of two veterinarians — Andrea Sanchez and Heidi Cooley of Banfield Pet Hospital — we've narrowed down what cat owners can do to ensure a lifetime of good health for their cats.

Here are 19 of the best products to maintain your cat's health and wellness:

An easy-to-install window perch for undisturbed snoozing

K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Scratcher, available at Chewy and Amazon, from $23.71

Cats are drawn to elevated places. These spots don't just give them the best view of the home, they also help them feel secure, especially in a household where snoozing closer to the ground means constant interruptions by kids or other pets. For maximum comfort and stimulation, Sanchez recommends installing a window perch where your cat can sunbathe and watch the action outside. Up the coziness factor by draping the perch with a soft blanket or towel.

A cat-shaped cardboard box for everyday stress reduction

Neocoichi Cat-Headed Scratcher Bed, available at Chewy and Amazon, $43.99

If you've spent any time on social media, you know that cats simply can't resist a cardboard box. Although science has yet to explain exactly why, we do know that providing cats with small, enclosed spaces like boxes can significantly reduce stress.

"Your cat will appreciate a place he or she can escape to and not be disturbed," says Sanchez. While just about any old cardboard box will do the trick (according to most cats, "if I fits, I sits"), Neocoichi's cat-head-shaped cardboard bed lined with corrugated layers for scratching is a much more adorable option.

A puzzle toy to encourage physical and mental activity

Petsafe Egg-Cersizer Toy, available at Chewy and Amazon, $9.95

A food-dispensing toy that rolls taps into not only a cat's mental abilities but their physical ones too. The more active the cat, the less likely they are to succumb to obesity-related health complications. "Puzzle toys filled with food are a great way to keep your pet thinking and moving," says Cooley. We like this one, which comes apart for easy filling and cleaning and has adjustable dispensing holes.

A nutritionally complete, high-quality cat food

Purina Pro Plan Adult White Meat Chicken & Vegetable Entree (3-oz., case of 24), available at Chewy and Amazon, $33.68

Cats are obligate carnivores, meaning their health is dependent on animal-based protein. Unfortunately, not every cat food is formulated with these needs in mind. Purina Pro Plan goes above and beyond, making it one of our top picks for the best cat food. Purina packs its dry food with 45% protein and its wet food with around 50% protein. Note: This food may not be the right choice for cats who are prone to kidney disease since high levels of protein can be hard on the kidneys. Always consult your veterinarian before starting your cat on a new diet.

A harness and leash for safe outdoor adventures

Petsafe Come With Me Kitty Cat Harness and Leash, available at Chewy and Amazon, $16.95

If you have an indoor cat who is entranced by the outdoors, giving them the opportunity to safely explore the natural world on a harness and leash can be a boredom-busting game changer. "Leash-training your cat is the most important step to beginning your outdoor adventure and a harness is a must," says Sanchez. Slowly introduce your cat to the harness and leash using extra-special treats to help them develop a positive association with the gear. Test it out indoors before heading outside to make sure your cat can't slip out of the harness.

A play tunnel for a private escape

Even the most snuggly cats need daily alone time in a quiet, out-of-the-way place to recharge. A play tunnel like this version by Frisco offers your cat the privacy they crave in the kind of small, enclosed space that helps them feel safe and cozy.

Tiny catnip-filled mice for endless hours of play

Cats are instinctually wired to hunt small prey, and in the home, everything from dropped hair ties to pen caps is fair game. Pint-sized toys are often just as enticing, especially if they're filled with catnip, a scent that Cooley says triggers a cat's excitement. These tiny mice are heavy enough to throw or slide long distances across the floor but lightweight enough for kitty to toss around with ease. For more options, see our guide to the best cat toys.

A tall cat tree that meets a variety of your cat's needs

To provide your cat with comfort and enrichment, Cooley recommends giving them access to high perches for observation, hidey-holes for quiet time, and scratchers for claw maintenance. A good cat tree offers all this. For a tree that best meets your cat's needs, choose one that is significantly taller than other furniture where they like to rest, such as couches and beds.

A cat water fountain to prevent dehydration

Pioneer Pet Swan Drinking Fountain, available at Chewy and Amazon, $33.32

Cats need plenty of hydration to keep their bodies functioning properly. "A cat water fountain can encourage more water consumption," says Cooley. Water fountains can provide other benefits, too. According to Cooley, not only may the filtered, oxygenated water be more appealing to your cat, but fountains can also entice cats who are anxious about drinking from a flat bowl, have neck pain, or prefer running water to still.

A scratch ramp with rolling balls to tap into a cat's hunting instincts

Cats love choices, especially when it comes to scratchers. While some prefer to scratch vertical surfaces, others are more interested in floor-level scratch pads or ramps. Sanchez recommends investing in many different types of scratchers and putting them in high-traffic areas where your cat will feel confident their pheromone messages won't go unnoticed.

A jumbo-size litter box they'll be comfortable using

The size and location of a litter box can mean the difference between a cat that happily uses their box and one that prefers to pee in a favorite potted plant or pile of dirty laundry. Make litter boxes more appealing to your cat by placing them in separate areas of the home away from noisy appliances like washers, dryers, and furnaces.

"Jumbo-sized litter boxes or plastic under-the-bed storage containers [are] good options for adult cats and multi-cat households," says Sanchez. "A general rule of thumb is to have as many boxes as you have cats, plus one additional box," according to Cooley.

A cat litter for optimal digging and burying

Dr. Elsey's Ultra Unscented Clumping Cat Litter (20 lb. bag), available at Chewy and Petco, from $12.99

Cats are drawn to litter that allows them to easily dig and bury their waste. For most cats, Sanchez says a sand-like clumping litter is preferable to those made from materials like wood or newspaper pellets. Because cats have an extremely powerful sense of smell, stick to cat litter that is unscented.

A sturdy scratching post tall enough for a good stretch

Scratching is a natural cat behavior with several functions. Clawing a vertical or horizontal surface helps cats maintain their claw beds, stretch out their leg and toe muscles, and communicate via pheromones in their toes and foot pads.

For cats who like to scratch walls or couch legs, Sanchez recommends a scratching post. She suggests playing with your cat on or near the post while offering treats, toys, and praise when they use it to scratch. "[This] can help you teach your cat from a young age that scratching the post is a wanted behavior and scratching your furniture is an unwanted behavior," she says.

Toothpaste and a cat-friendly toothbrush to prevent gum disease

Petsmile Professional Pet Toothpaste, available at Chewy and Amazon, from $22.50

Virbac C.E.T. Pet Toothbrush, available at Chewy and Amazon, $6.18

Introducing toothbrushing early on is the best way to stave off the buildup of plaque, the formation of tartar, and ultimately painful gum disease in cats. For our guide to the best dental products for cats, we recommend Petsmile's Professional Pet Toothpaste, which is approved by the Veterinary Oral Health Council. Acclimate your cat to toothbrushing slowly over several weeks and use a cat-friendly toothbrush like this one from Virbac C.E.T.

An enzymatic dental water additive for cats who don't tolerate toothbrushing

An enzymatic water additive can help keep plaque and tartar at bay, especially for cats that won't accept toothbrushing. We tested three dental water additives and Pet:Essential Healthymouth Water Additive came out on top. It comes in chicken and tuna flavors and is shown to reduce plaque by more than 85% in clinical trials. Cats should be closely monitored when introducing water additives to make sure their water intake doesn't plummet — some cats aren't willing to drink water that contains them.

A deshedding brush for reducing hairballs and improving circulation

Andis Pet Deshedding Tool, available at Chewy and Amazon, $24.99

"Cats can spend up to half of their waking hours grooming themselves and in the process, they can inadvertently swallow a lot of their own fur," says Cooley. And the more they swallow, the more likely it is to reappear later as a slimy, caterpillar-like hairball. Brushing your cat daily can not only help to reduce shedding and prevent the formation of hairballs, but it can also improve circulation and help you stay on top of parasites like ticks and fleas.

Veterinarian-approved flea treatment for parasite-free living

Revolution Plus Topical Solution (3 doses), available at Chewy and Petsmart, $70.99

Even strictly indoor cats are susceptible to fleas year-round. Not only can the parasites hitch a ride indoors on our clothing, but they can also live comfortably in our carpets and elsewhere in the home without us ever being the wiser. Fleas don't just make cats itchy — frequent exposure can also lead to the development of allergies, anemia, or even tapeworms (for which the flea acts as a host). Consult with your veterinarian to select the flea treatment that's right for your cat.

An interactive food-dispensing toy to maintain good cognitive function

Catit Senses 2.0 Digger, available at Chewy and Amazon, $14.99

Mental stimulation is an important aspect of overall cat health and one which we humans often fail to provide enough of. One way to turn up the volume on your cat's everyday routine is to use puzzle toys that turn feeding time into playtime. "Treat puzzles are an excellent way to get cats to use their body and mind for a tasty reward," says Cooley. The more opportunities they have to think and problem-solve, the more their cognitive functions will benefit.

A cat wand for encouraging hunting behaviors

GoCat Da Bird Feather Teaser, available at Amazon and Petco, from $10.99

A minimum of 30 minutes of daily play helps prevent a cat from engaging in destructive behaviors. "Cats typically enjoy chasing and pouncing activities," says Cooley. A cat wand with a lightweight toy attached at the end — which can be slid across the floor or dangled enticingly in the air — encourages both.

