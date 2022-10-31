Read full article on original website
Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?
The Detroit Lions' defense has not improved much in 2022.
Detroit Lions fire DBs coach Aubrey Pleasant after implosion against Miami Dolphins
Detroit Lions fired defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, one day after the team was shredded by Miami Dolphins.
Why Lions’ Dan Campbell decided to fire Aubrey Pleasant right now
ALLEN PARK -- Dan Campbell has been frustrated by the blown assignments and miscommunications in the Detroit Lions’ secondary all season. After their league-worst pass defense was fileted again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, he knew an immediate change might be required. After trying to sleep on it...
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 9 game?
The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 9 schedule. NFL Week 9 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Packers are a 3.5-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week...
Minnesota Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in deal with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, adding another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense for the NFC North leader. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net...
Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to NFC North rival Vikings
The Detroit Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday. The Lions received a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick, while the Vikings got a 2023 fourth-round selection and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick along with Hockenson. The conditional 2024 fourth-round pick...
Vikings acquire T.J. Hockenson from Lions for picks
The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick. The Lions also sent over a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick in the trade. Hockenson should immeditaely take over as the Vikings' starting tight end in place of Irv Smith Jr. (ankle), but he may not average as many targets as he was in the Lions' offense (6.1 per game). Hockenson's departure from Detroit is an upgrade for Josh Reynolds in terms of target share and a downgrade for Jared Goff. On the other side of things, Kirk Cousins gets a boost while Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn will likely take a hit. Smith is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, which essentially ends his season. Hockenson should be available to make his Vikings debut in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
Lions injury report to start Week 9: 7 players out, 4 more limited in practice
The first official Detroit Lions practice participation injury report for Week 9 is another longer list of players than hoped for. As is becoming the custom for the injury-ravaged Lions, over 10 players on the 53-man roster were either out or limited in Wednesday’s session. Seven players sat out...
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Game
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 31-27 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field
