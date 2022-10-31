Tomlin Medical, a quality-driven medical supplies service company, offers x-ray equipment and surgical instruments in Australia. With quality medical tools and resources, medical practitioners can provide their patients with peerless services. Tomlin Medical is a customer-focused company providing healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinics with quality tools and equipment in Australia. The company has been in operation for over 40 years, and with their experience, they can provide customers with quality surgical and medical products. As a family-owned and operated business located in Moorabbin, Victoria, they ensure to pay attention to the needs of their customers. They put their customer’s needs and satisfaction first, which drives them to improve their services and products. Some medical and surgical equipment they offer cater to various medical procedures, including radiography, anaesthesia, microscopy, endoscopy, sterilisation, complicated surgeries and sonography. The range of equipment also includes operating tables, patient monitors, electrosurgical equipment, infusion pumps and other general medical equipment.

