On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner

On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
New Resource Launched for Wannabe Digital Nomads

Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how they can be successful earning money online from home, a hotel room, the beach or a mountainside cafe. Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how...
Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™

PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
Successful Launching of Tekkon in a Halloween-Themed Party at BGC Manila, Philippines

TEKKON successfully launched its first exclusive event in the Philippines in celebration of Halloween with 200+ attendees spite the bad weather condition that happened at Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Philippines last October 30, 2022. Whole Earth Foundation (WEF) is a nonprofit organization that creates, provides, and operates an infrastructure information...
PC Bennett Partners With PDM Automotive To Bring More Aftermarket Functionality to AutoFitmentPlus

Releases New Version of Automotive Aftermarket Solution, AutoFitmentPlus 2022 R1. Richardson, TX, USA – November 3, 2022 – PC Bennett, an Acumatica Gold Certified Partner, announces their relationship with PDM Automotive. The two companies have partnered to launch an integration between PC Bennett’s AutoFitmentPlus solution and PDM Automotive’s Product Information Management (PIM) platform. By connecting Acumatica to PDM’s automotive-specific product data, this integration brings the ability to search and filter parts using fitment information such as Year, Make, Model. This partnership offers customers a truly integrated solution to run an automotive aftermarket business.
Opportunities Abound for Micro-Perforated Films| MarketsandMarkets™ Study

“Browse 76 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 113 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Micro-Perforated Films Market”. Micro-Perforated Films Market by Material(PE, PP, and PET), Application (Fresh Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionery, and Ready-to-eat Food), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America)
Tomlin Medical Provides Quality Surgical and Mobile X-ray Equipment Online

Tomlin Medical, a quality-driven medical supplies service company, offers x-ray equipment and surgical instruments in Australia. With quality medical tools and resources, medical practitioners can provide their patients with peerless services. Tomlin Medical is a customer-focused company providing healthcare professionals, hospitals, and clinics with quality tools and equipment in Australia. The company has been in operation for over 40 years, and with their experience, they can provide customers with quality surgical and medical products. As a family-owned and operated business located in Moorabbin, Victoria, they ensure to pay attention to the needs of their customers. They put their customer’s needs and satisfaction first, which drives them to improve their services and products. Some medical and surgical equipment they offer cater to various medical procedures, including radiography, anaesthesia, microscopy, endoscopy, sterilisation, complicated surgeries and sonography. The range of equipment also includes operating tables, patient monitors, electrosurgical equipment, infusion pumps and other general medical equipment.
IHIS Strives To Improve Population’s Health With Intelligent, Highly Resilient And Cost Effective Technologies

IHIS is a leading healthcare technology provider in Singapore that is committed to improving the health and administration of the country’s population through innovative, state-of-the-art technologies. In today’s competitive economy, it is essential for businesses to keep up with rapidly changing trends in order stay ahead of the competition;...
Sarkar Tactical Now Offers Tactical Plate Carriers and Ballistic Blankets

Sarkar Tactical is a dependable company that designs, manufactures, and supplies protective gear and tactical equipment to law enforcement officials and military personnel around the world. Sarkar Tactical was founded by former Navy Officer Sam Sarkar after he realized that it was increasingly impractical to wear body armor in traditionally...
Term Paper Master – A Great Option for Students to Order a Quality Essay or Term Paper

Quality term paper writing service is a great option for students to order a quality essay or term paper. Service employs at Term Paper Master competent authors who provide the best possible quality. In college and university contexts, term papers are a common type of academic writing assignment for students....
Military Embedded Systems Market worth $2.5 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 9.6%

Military embedded systems market is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Military embedded systems Market by Application, Platform (Land, Airborne, Unmanned, Naval, Space), Server Architecture (Blade Server, Rack-mount Server), Installation Type, Component, Services, and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Military embedded systems market is estimated to be USD 1.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2027. Growth of this market can be attributed to the rise in enhancement programs for land vehicles in US, developments in the Navigation & Communication systems for Naval & Airborne platforms, and Developments in Space sector.

