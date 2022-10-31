The growing energy demand, rapid urbanization, and the launch of several cloud-based platforms are factors primarily driving the smart building market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global smart building market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.24% during 2022-2027. A smart building uses automated processes to control several building operations, including air conditioning, lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and other systems. They include actuators, sensors, and microchips to collect and manage data as per the business services and functions. It helps operators, owners, and facility managers improve asset performance and reliability, further optimizing the space used, reducing energy use, and minimizing the environmental impact of buildings. A smart building employs various mechanisms and robotics to optimize and control its performance, including the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, building management systems (BMS), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). It also efficiently manages the humidity rate, air purification, and temperature of buildings to create ideal living conditions for the residents.

