Deepak Peschard – The Global Citizen Behind Digeto A Cutting-Edge SaaS Platform Helping Hospitality Businesses Scale Up Smarter

Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™
PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
Young Entrepreneur Defies All Odds To Establish a Beauty Studio – The Beauty Bar & Spa Co
Innovative beauty enthusiast and entrepreneur, Alejandra Cardenas, launches The Beauty Bar & Spa Co, a fast-growing beauty business against all odds to deliver top-notch solutions to customers. Alejandra Cardenas and her team at The Beauty Bar & Spa Co are taking another giant step towards delivering the best experience to...
Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com
Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
Daversa Partners Wins 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award Presented by Business Intelligence
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Daversa Partners’ Marketing and Communications Department has won the 2022 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards. For three decades, Daversa Partners has built the leading management teams across the most disruptive companies of this generation, focused on serving the founder and funder community. Having worked alongside VC and PE firms like Andreessen Horowitz, Founders Fund, Bling Capital, Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Ventures, Accel, Bessemer, TPG, KKR, and Blackstone, Daversa Partners has had the privilege to build over 10,000 tech companies, all of which hold a shared vision: push the...
Key Benefits of Cloud Migration According to Realtimecampaign.com
The term cloud migration can refer to two different processes. The first is moving a business’s digital assets, including not just its data and applications but also services and IT resources to the cloud while the second involves moving the same data and infrastructure from one cloud to another.
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
Shray Goel: How to set effective goals
The pursuit of any desired outcome requires the establishment of specific, attainable objectives. To assist you in going where you want to go in life, Shray Goel has compiled some ideas from his own experience and will discuss with you how to make objectives that are both realistic and motivating.
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
Everything IT, A Leading Cloud Computing Services Provider offers Cloud Computing and IT Support Services
Everything IT is a dependable company that provides cloud computing and IT Support services to commercial clients in Dublin. Everything IT was established to provide high-quality, specialist IT Services to all sizes of businesses in Dublin. The company provides services for both small and large businesses alike, employing innovative solutions which deliver fantastic results. Their expertise in all aspects of Information Technology means that they can successfully provide a range of IT services for a wide variety of sectors, from many SMEs to larger organisations. Everything IT is passionate about delivering excellent service to its customers and all of its staff is dedicated to making customers happy.
Software as a Medical Devices (SaMD) Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 69.3% by 2029 | Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Competitive Intelligence, and Company Profile Analysis 2022
North America is projected to hold the largest market share owing to several companies getting FDA clearances for their software coupled with the burgeoning investment in the healthcare industry by major countries such as the U.S. and Canada. For Instant, in May 2020, Arterys Inc. raised $28 million to accelerate the delivery of artificial medical intelligence to practices worldwide.
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
Cyferd expands into the GCC region with a new office in Dubai to meet the demand for its revolutionary technology
This month, Cyferd announced its expansion into the Middle East region with the opening of its GCC operation in Dubai. This step now means that the digital transformation company covers key markets, with offices already established in London, Leicester, Barcelona and New York. The move to the GCC opens a...
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
Local Financial Pro ATUL DUBAL, CFP® Completes Advanced Training from America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC
Members of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM Attend Semiannual Workshop on the Latest Retirement Account Planning Strategies, Estate Planning Techniques and Tax Laws. PLEASANTON, CA – ATUL C. DUBAL, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER®, PRUDENT PROSPERA PLANNING, INC completed his semiannual training with America’s IRA Experts at Ed Slott and Company, LLC by participating in a workshop on October 20-21, 2022. The invite-only workshop was attended by members of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM; it provided in-depth technical training on advanced retirement account planning strategies, tax law changes, and estate planning techniques. The workshop also featured a SECURE ACT update since the IRS released 2022 proposed regulations earlier this year that provides guidance on many parts of the law.
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoJewlrs Revolutionizes the Jewelry Industry Through a Collection of Private Luxury Boutiques
The high level of security required by the wealthy lifestyle ensures that those who adopt it can still enjoy their freedom and privileges without worry or threat of harm, especially when purchasing jewelry. One innovative enterprise aims to elevate the delivery of service in the industry by creating a physical market for high-end luxury goods where the affluent clientele can transact business in private, away from the eyes and pressure of other people.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
