Read full article on original website
Related
Moundsville Police start “We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” campaign
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) “We’re Not Shaving ‘Til December” is the motto of the officers in blue in Moundsville. Chief Tom Mitchell says it’s similar to No Shave November, but for a different cause. They’ll be donating all their funds to the Student Support Fund for students at Central Elementary. They will be buying schools supplies, […]
A last look at the dogs of “Dogtober”
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the weekend, the Belmont County community held a Halloween costume contest for dogs with 7News reporter D.K. as a judge. Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park As we say goodbye to October on this Halloween night, let’s take one more look at these costumed […]
Christmas already? How you can help families in need early this year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It may seem early to think about the holidays. However, there’s a group of people planning early to make sure all kids have a wonderful Christmas. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club are holding their annual Christmas Toy Drive this Thursday, November 3. For the past 20 years they’ve collected […]
WTOV 9
Thomas Auto Group's Freedom Tree continues to grow
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade, Thomas Auto Group has been helping local veterans and their families have the best Christmas possible with its freedom tree. It was just after Thomas Auto Group moved into its current location near the Ohio Valley Mall that Vice President Rob Thomas had a thought.
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
weelunk.com
Wells Township Haunted House Promises Spooky Fun for All
Do you find enjoyment and interest in the circus, an insane asylum, and watching twitch streams? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Wells Township Haunted House. Located 40 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh at 101 Market Street in Brilliant, Ohio, the building this volunteer-run haunted attraction resides in was built in 1836. First used to harbor the bodies of Civil War soldiers, which some believe created a beacon for spirits to roam. Years later, the building became a General Store that hosted barge and river workers at the time. The building then expanded to a furniture store, and later to “Walters Heating and Cooling” establishment. Sean Norman, Brilliant Police Captain, obtained the building 20 years ago after a smaller building that was being used ran out of space. Sean states that a group of kids came to him and wanted to be a part of the attraction, which led him to gathering other policemen and community members to own the house where the attraction sits now.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County Humane Society hosting holiday photo event
The Columbiana County Humane Society is hosting a holiday photo shoot to benefit the animal charity event. The event will include a photo shoot with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf. The cost is $20 with all proceeds going to the Columbiana County Humane Society, which relies solely on donations,...
WTOV 9
Need for foster parents growing in the Ohio Valley
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As the holiday season is quickly approaches, it can be a difficult time for foster children, so becoming a foster parent as the need increases could change a life. "We see dozens of referrals for children, teens, and sibling groups that we can't place because...
WTOV 9
Steubenville's Light up the Night ceremony set for Nov. 22
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Steubenville's Light up the Night ceremony is set for Nov. 22, and once again the courthouse will be lit up for a light show. It will coincide with the events at Fort Steuben and the Nutcracker Village. Jefferson County commissioners will be spending around 8,000...
WTOV 9
Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club holding annual toy drive
WHEELING, W.Va. — Its Nov. 1, so gift-giving season is here. The Ohio Valley Street Survivors Car Club is holding its 20th annual Christmas Toy Drive on Nov. 3. They are asking for new and unwrapped toys to be donated. Some of the items kids mentioned most wanted are:
Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind
PITTSBURGH — People who live in Shadyside say their tires are being deflated with lentil beans and whoever is responsible is also leaving behind a message on their cars. Nighttime surveillance video from a Shadyside viewer shows two people stopping by a car on Pembroke Place. That’s when the viewer believes lentils were placed inside the tire cap, allowing air to leak out.
WTOV 9
Kennywood Holiday Lights returns brighter than ever in 2022
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Kennywood will spread seasonal cheer with the triumphant return of Holiday Lights, beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. More than 2 million twinkling lights will illuminate the park, along with more than 20 family favorite rides, new festive culinary delights and the nightly tree lighting at the tallest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania.
nextpittsburgh.com
9 Pittsburgh places offering Thanksgiving takeout this year
Cooking a full Thanksgiving meal can be stressful. Whether people go the traditional route with a roasted turkey or opt for a vegetarian-friendly meal, the entire process of preparing and cooking food for an entire family can leave a home chef in the kitchen for hours. (Once everything is all said and done and everyone has enjoyed the meal, there is still cleaning up). If you want to make the holiday easier, we have some suggestions for ordering Thanksgiving takeout (and we won’t tell anyone you didn’t make dinner from scratch).
Wheeling residents have a billion reasons to go to Neely’s Drive-Through Grocery today
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) With the Powerball jackpot surpassing the billion-dollar mark, they had to change the signs at Neely’s. In one case, they had to improvise a B out of several numbers glued together, because there is no “billion” on the signs they are provided. This beloved family-owned neighborhood grocery store is well known for […]
‘Fall back’ in Pittsburgh: Where the daylight saving debate stands
PITTSBURGH — This weekend, Pittsburgh and much of the country will turn the clocks back one hour even though some lawmakers already agreed to end the back-and-forth between Daylight Saving Time and Standard Time. Several viewers reached out to Channel 11 to ask why we’ll still “fall back” Sunday...
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer
Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
WTOV 9
Steubenville city officials urge renewal of Issue 3
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents will see a levy renewal on their ballots and city officials are urging them to vote yes. Issue 3 on the general election ballot is to renew a Steubenville tax levy that has been around since the 1960s. The 5-mill operation levy helps fund a few different city organizations. But a majority of it goes toward salaries for first responders.
WTOV 9
Weirton church hosting Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Quintet
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Cove Presbyterian Church in Weirton is hosting the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Quintet on Saturday. The concert starts at 2 p.m. in the church and will be open to the public. It is free but donations toward the Weirton Christian Center are appreciated. Those involved in the...
Brooke County Committee on Aging unveils new hot cold truck
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Brooke County Committee on Aging attended the commission meeting today to unveil their new meal delivery truck for the Brooke Hancock Nutrition Program. Brooke and Hancock Commission contributed $20,000 each and Delegate Phil Diserio contributed $12,000 for the new hot cold truck. Commission President A. J. Thomas says they were […]
Comments / 0