Do you find enjoyment and interest in the circus, an insane asylum, and watching twitch streams? Well, that’s exactly what you’ll find at Wells Township Haunted House. Located 40 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh at 101 Market Street in Brilliant, Ohio, the building this volunteer-run haunted attraction resides in was built in 1836. First used to harbor the bodies of Civil War soldiers, which some believe created a beacon for spirits to roam. Years later, the building became a General Store that hosted barge and river workers at the time. The building then expanded to a furniture store, and later to “Walters Heating and Cooling” establishment. Sean Norman, Brilliant Police Captain, obtained the building 20 years ago after a smaller building that was being used ran out of space. Sean states that a group of kids came to him and wanted to be a part of the attraction, which led him to gathering other policemen and community members to own the house where the attraction sits now.

BRILLIANT, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO