Page County family turns Halloween into hopeTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Two new ways to peep Shenandoah National ParkTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Coming Home - N.Y.-Va. Club reflects on the past and celebrates the futureTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia manTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Page County first responders hold emergency drills at local high schoolTracy LeicherPage County, VA
visitstaunton.com
Top Ten Comfort Foods in Staunton
The days are getting shorter, and you don’t need to worry about swimsuit season for months and months. Make up for the fading sunlight and the uncertainty of daily life with the feel-good serotonin you get from eating really good comfort food. Staunton restaurants are serving filling breakfasts, homemade goodness, cheesy delights, warming soup, and much more. While tastes in feel-good food may differ, Staunton has something to comfort every taste.
WHSV
Seasonal donating during inflation: doing more while spending less
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Tis the season of giving, but with high inflation rates and tighter budgets, some may find it difficult to go the extra mile this year. United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Director of Development Jim Sacco said donating does not have to cost you extra. Sacco said you may find some unopened items around your home like hand soap, body wash and diapers could be options to give back.
WHSV
Turning back the clocks shouldn’t be the only thing you do this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daylight Saving ends this weekend and we will be falling back an hour in time. Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said it is also a good time to check your smoke alarms since we change the clocks twice a year. It’s recommended that you check your smoke alarms twice annually.
WHSV
Valley store owner says many customers are getting started on holiday shopping
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - As the holidays get closer, many people have already started gift shopping, or they’re gearing up for it. With high interest rates, inflation and supply chain issues, shopping likely comes with a little anxiety. One local store owner said there’s a common concern among shoppers in her store.
WHSV
Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA emphasizes importance of microchipping
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The American Humane Association estimates that one in three pets will go missing during their lifetime. Around the Valley, to make sure lost pets get home quickly and safely, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA (RHSPCA) is emphasizing the importance of microchipping. When an animal is brought into the...
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
wmra.org
Greene County coven marks its first Samhain
Long before anyone donned a costume or carved a pumpkin for Halloween, this time of year was known to the ancient Celts as Samhain, and there are some who still observe that holiday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. In the small community of Dyke in Greene County, a new religious...
WHSV
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way. Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E....
WHSV
Harrisonburg organization earns award for work to end family homelessness
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham was recognized this month for their efforts to fight homelessness in the Harrisonburg area. The organization won the Division Two Top Benchmark award for its work. One of the benchmarks the group achieved was putting 100% of participating families into sustainable and safe housing.
WHSV
Denton Family Foundation presents check to First Tee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $53,000 to First Tee in Harrisonburg on Tuesday morning. The foundation hosted its 20th annual golf tournament to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year golfers and local sponsors raised a record-breaking amount towards First Tee. First...
WHSV
Renovations to Harrisonburg’s historic Dallard-Newman House underway
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg major renovations to the historic Dallard-Newman House began on Monday. The historic home was built by freed slaves Ambrose and Reuben Dallard in 1885 and is one of the few historic African American homes left in the city. The Northeast Neighborhood Association has raised...
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
WHSV
Now to November: a recap of October’s weather and November stats
(WHSV) - October had its fair share of above and below-average temperature days. October began with the remnants of Hurricane Ian bringing a damp weekend and cloud cover. But besides that, during the month, rain was hard to come by. While this is the season things start to dry out, the month of October was rather dry. In Harrisonburg, the average rainfall in October is 2.50″. Overall, we’re down 1-2″+ across the area for the month of October.
WHSV
Veterans Day Parade in Staunton happening Nov. 5
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s Veterans Day Parade is back after two years and Staunton’s Rotary Club says the turnout anticipation is high. “Everyone lines Beverly Street, there will be hundreds of people lined up cheering on all of our veterans,” Veterans Day Parade Chair Frank Strassler said.
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police report 485 calls Halloween weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police had another eventful Halloween weekend, reporting around 485 calls, up from last year’s 420 calls. Major calls for the holiday weekend include more than two dozen noise violations. Harrisonburg Police is always happy to increase patrols, but hopes the public takes priority in...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
WHSV
HPD seeking information about alleged puppy abduction
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) a puppy was taken from the Puppy City LLC in the Kroger Shopping Center last Friday. According to a Facebook post by the HPD, a woman allegedly took the puppy from its enclosure, placed it in what appears to be a plastic bag, and left the store with the animal.
Augusta Free Press
Financial relief of up to $3k available to households in Charlottesville, Albemarle
The City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County and the United Way of Greater Charlottesville have teamed up to provide financial relief to community members who are experiencing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To be screened for eligibility, residents may call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish...
