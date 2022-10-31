(WHSV) - October had its fair share of above and below-average temperature days. October began with the remnants of Hurricane Ian bringing a damp weekend and cloud cover. But besides that, during the month, rain was hard to come by. While this is the season things start to dry out, the month of October was rather dry. In Harrisonburg, the average rainfall in October is 2.50″. Overall, we’re down 1-2″+ across the area for the month of October.

