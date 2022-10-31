ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

University of Utah to hold vigil for victims of Itaewon crowd surge tragedy

ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfY2B_0itWxNpa00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – University of Utah will be holding a vigil on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to honor those who were killed and injured in the crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the A. Ray Olpin Union , Saltair Room.

‘Manmade disaster’: Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

The University of Utah has a campus based in Incheon, South Korea , which is less than 20 miles from Seoul.

The Associated Press reported that 153 people , mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed and another 133 were injured in the crowd surge that happened during the country’s biggest Halloween event since the pandemic began on Saturday, Oct. 29. Many individuals who were trapped in the crowd surge told a local newspaper that they had trouble breathing .

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

Around 100,000 people were in Itaewon for the Halloween celebration that night. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could rise as 37 of the injured people were in serious condition, according to the AP.

Two Americans were among the dead, as confirmed by the U.S. embassy in South Korea on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“As of today, we can thankfully report that no members of the University of Utah Asia Campus community are among the fatalities,” said Brian Gibson, the university’s chief global officer. “UAC leadership is working with local authorities and has reached out to all students and families to confirm that no member of the UAC community is among the injured.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Honoring Utah's 8 tribal nations: Events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

On SALT LAKE CITY — This November is a chance to celebrate the culture, history and people of Utah's eight federally recognized tribal nations. November has been recognized in the United States as Native American Heritage Month since 1990 when Congress passed a joint resolution. Salt Lake City kicked off the month this year by hosting a celebration and issuing a resolution recognizing the importance of Native contributions to the city.
UTAH STATE
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
ksl.com

Police identify Provo man killed in shed explosion

PROVO — Police on Wednesday released the name of a Provo man who was killed when his shed exploded in Provo late last month. Paul Schneiter, 87, was in the outbuilding attached to a garage at a home in the area of 1600 W. 1000 North, when the explosion happened early on the morning of Oct. 21.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
herrimanjournal.com

Kennecott goes green

Kennecott Copper Mine has been an icon of Salt Lake County for over 100 years now, with its original opening in 1903. Kennecott has slowly, over time, become the world's largest open-pit mine; able to be seen from space. Starting off as a relatively small mine with simple mining carts and pickaxes, it has developed and become one of the United States largest distributors of not only copper, but several other minerals as well. Kennecott, being as large as it is, experiences inversion along with the rest of the valley. Going up into the mine you can see the pollution clouds from the inversion crawl over the Oquirrh mountains, go into the pit, and settle there, creating an interesting atmosphere and a lingering smell of smoke.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Popular Millcreek Mexican eatery to close for good this weekend

More sad news just in this past 24 hours – Hector’s Mexican Food in Millcreek (2901 E 3300 S) is set to turn the lights off for the final time. After a near three decade stint (the restaurant lived life as Molca Salsa prior) a note posted by the business was shared across social media by lamenting diners. The note reads:
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

The closest shows to Utah for Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Days after releasing her record-breaking album, “Midnights,” Taylor Swift announced her “Eras Tour,” which she says will be a “journey through the musical eras of her career,” both past and present. While the global musical sensation isn’t making...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

DPS helicopter deployed during pursuit from Midvale to SLC's Ballpark district

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Safety sent its helicopter to the skies over Salt Lake City Thursday during a pursuit that ended with at least one arrest. Multiple law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies were seen in the Main Street area of the Ballpark District during the morning hours as officers with both the Salt Lake City Police and Unified Police departments tracked down a suspect allegedly driving a stolen truck and trailer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy