University of Utah to hold vigil for victims of Itaewon crowd surge tragedy

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – University of Utah will be holding a vigil on Wednesday, Nov. 2, to honor those who were killed and injured in the crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Itaewon, Seoul, South Korea.

The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the A. Ray Olpin Union , Saltair Room.

The University of Utah has a campus based in Incheon, South Korea , which is less than 20 miles from Seoul.

The Associated Press reported that 153 people , mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed and another 133 were injured in the crowd surge that happened during the country’s biggest Halloween event since the pandemic began on Saturday, Oct. 29. Many individuals who were trapped in the crowd surge told a local newspaper that they had trouble breathing .

Around 100,000 people were in Itaewon for the Halloween celebration that night. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the death count could rise as 37 of the injured people were in serious condition, according to the AP.

Two Americans were among the dead, as confirmed by the U.S. embassy in South Korea on Sunday, Oct. 30.

“As of today, we can thankfully report that no members of the University of Utah Asia Campus community are among the fatalities,” said Brian Gibson, the university’s chief global officer. “UAC leadership is working with local authorities and has reached out to all students and families to confirm that no member of the UAC community is among the injured.”

