getnews.info
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
getnews.info
Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com
Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
getnews.info
PROMETHEUS 2.0: Inbiodroid Launches Kickstarter For Version 2 Of Telepresence Avatar Robot
Currently in the first stages of its development, the PROMETHEUS 2.0 is a humanoid robotic body capable of replicating the movements of its user anywhere in the world and in real-time. November 3rd, 2022 – Mexican-based startup, Inbiodroid, is delighted to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign to build...
getnews.info
Cloud-based SaaS provider Business Warrior’s Next Play – PayPlan Enterprise™
PHOENIX – Nov 03, 2022 – Business Warrior Corp. (OTCQB: BZWR), the cloud-based SaaS platform for success and long-term growth for businesses is pleased to announce that the company has fully integrated two acquisitions, Helix House and Alchemy, into Business Warrior’s suite of services. What’s next? A...
getnews.info
Everything IT, A Leading Cloud Computing Services Provider offers Cloud Computing and IT Support Services
Everything IT is a dependable company that provides cloud computing and IT Support services to commercial clients in Dublin. Everything IT was established to provide high-quality, specialist IT Services to all sizes of businesses in Dublin. The company provides services for both small and large businesses alike, employing innovative solutions which deliver fantastic results. Their expertise in all aspects of Information Technology means that they can successfully provide a range of IT services for a wide variety of sectors, from many SMEs to larger organisations. Everything IT is passionate about delivering excellent service to its customers and all of its staff is dedicated to making customers happy.
getnews.info
Renal Denervation Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 40.67%
The global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 218.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40.67% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size:...
getnews.info
IHIS Strives To Improve Population’s Health With Intelligent, Highly Resilient And Cost Effective Technologies
IHIS is a leading healthcare technology provider in Singapore that is committed to improving the health and administration of the country’s population through innovative, state-of-the-art technologies. In today’s competitive economy, it is essential for businesses to keep up with rapidly changing trends in order stay ahead of the competition;...
getnews.info
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
TechCrunch
Port internal development platform gives visibility into DevOps architecture
Port, an early-stage Israeli startup, wants to help by offering a portal of sorts where DevOps engineers can get visibility into the current state of the architecture, while deploying new resources when needed, all from a single window. Traditionally, this kind of functionality was only available to large engineering organizations...
getnews.info
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
Business Insider
Here's what 200 top IT executives said about application modernization on the mainframe
A vast majority of executives say their businesses accelerated transformation efforts in the face of rapidly changing market environments, according to those involved in a survey conducted by the IBM Institute of Business Value. Even more respondents state that the pandemic has eliminated long-term barriers to transformation, including cultural roadblocks. Dual imperatives of remote working and rapid fluctuations in scale and scope have reconfirmed the centrality of cloud computing.
getnews.info
China-hifi-Audio Introduces Willsenton R8 Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Produce Best Possible Sound Quality and Performance
For people looking for high-quality audiophile tube amplifiers packed with advanced features and built for great results, China-hifi-audio offers the best audio equipment at affordable prices and fast delivery. As its name implies, China-hifi-Audio is dedicated to providing the latest technology in sound reproduction at an affordable price. This shop...
getnews.info
Elevating Power Resilience and Sustainability for Healthcare Facilities with ASCO Power
ASCO Power Technologies to share innovation, expert insight for power continuity in healthcare facilities at the 2022 Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference. Power solutions have never been more important for hospitals and healthcare facilities. From powering sophisticated medical equipment and improving facility infrastructure to increasing sustainability and preparing for extreme weather, healthcare professionals face ever greater challenges.
getnews.info
Software as a Medical Devices (SaMD) Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 69.3% by 2029 | Recent Development, Growth Drivers, Competitive Intelligence, and Company Profile Analysis 2022
North America is projected to hold the largest market share owing to several companies getting FDA clearances for their software coupled with the burgeoning investment in the healthcare industry by major countries such as the U.S. and Canada. For Instant, in May 2020, Arterys Inc. raised $28 million to accelerate the delivery of artificial medical intelligence to practices worldwide.
getnews.info
A Brief Introduction To Xiamen Jiarong Technology
Jiarong Technology products are designed to clean the world around us, helping preserve the environment for future generations. Challenging projects such as leachate and industrial wastewater treatment have always been Jiarong Technology’s focus, and they remain Jiarong Technology areas of expertise. Jiarong Technology provides customers with top-quality environmental protection equipment as well as BOO and/or BOT services. Today, Jiarong Technology employs more than 700 people and possesses some 30,000 square meters of automated production lines. Jiarong has more than 10 subsidiaries or joint-stock companies located in regions and countries around the world, from Beijing, Nanjing and Chongqing in China to Germany and even the United States. The company is publicly traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (301148) and has assets worth 300 million USD.
getnews.info
Five Fold Impact Is An Executive Coaching And Consulting Firm Whose Strategies Have Assisted Over 400 Companies
Five Fold Impact is an executive consulting and coaching firm designed to help faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly using a proven and proprietary method of strategic business. The firm has a proven track record of helping faith-based entrepreneurs double their business profits rapidly. They have helped over 400 companies generate over $100MM in annual revenue.
Ant Group Digital Technologies Launches Storage Engine LETUS to Provide Trusted Storage Solutions for the Digital Economy
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Ant Group Digital Technologies, a digital technology provider under Ant Group, today unveiled its blockchain storage engine “LETUS” (Log-structured Efficient Trusted Universal Storage) at the Apsara Conference 2022 in Hangzhou. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005680/en/ Yan Ying, Technical Director of AntChain, unveiled the LETUS at the Apsara Conference (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Smart Building Market Size, Industry Trends, Segmentation, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027
The growing energy demand, rapid urbanization, and the launch of several cloud-based platforms are factors primarily driving the smart building market growth. According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Smart Building Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global smart building market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.24% during 2022-2027. A smart building uses automated processes to control several building operations, including air conditioning, lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and other systems. They include actuators, sensors, and microchips to collect and manage data as per the business services and functions. It helps operators, owners, and facility managers improve asset performance and reliability, further optimizing the space used, reducing energy use, and minimizing the environmental impact of buildings. A smart building employs various mechanisms and robotics to optimize and control its performance, including the Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, building management systems (BMS), artificial intelligence (AI), and augmented reality (AR). It also efficiently manages the humidity rate, air purification, and temperature of buildings to create ideal living conditions for the residents.
getnews.info
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
