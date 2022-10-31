Read full article on original website
The Earth could end in 2025 and the reason does not lie in religion
When people think of the world ending, some think of absolute and total destruction. In order to properly understand the possibility of the Earth ending, one must grasp the role the Sun plays.
A camera from a 1937 explorer was discovered on a Canadian glacier. Scientists are trying to develop the 85-year-old film loaded inside.
Decades ago, explorer Bradford Washburn hit bad weather and abandoned his camera gear on the remote Walsh Glacier. A pro skier set out to find it.
Eerie image of the sun 'smiling' captured by NASA
The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captured the image of what appeared to be a "smiling" face on the solar surface. The pattern was formed by dark splotches called coronal holes.
Fossils Found In China Reveal Answers to Centuries Old Evolution Question
The fossils were well-preserved with soft tissue, an extremely rare discovery.
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
Jim Cantrell was one of the first team members working with Elon Musk at SpaceX. This is his advice to Twitter staff about their new boss.
NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming...
Telescope captures the spooky remains of a massive dead star
This 554-million-pixel image from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) VLT Survey Telescope (VST) shows stunning yet somewhat spooky remains of a massive star that exploded in a cosmic catastrophe hundreds of years ago. The star named the Vela supernova remnant, due to its location in the southern constellation Vela, ended...
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
Milky Way stars photobomb picturesque spiral galaxy in stunning Hubble photo
The Hubble Space Telescope captured the sight of a beautiful spiral galaxy, adorned with the sparkle of two nearby stars.
Dead and alive at the same time: Black holes have quantum properties
Black holes have properties characteristic of quantum particles, a new study reveals, suggesting that the puzzling cosmic objects can be at the same time heavy and light.
CNET
Hidden Lakes of Liquid Water on Mars? Scientists Unveil New Evidence
This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. If we found a stash of liquid water on Mars, it would boost hopes of one day spotting signs of extraterrestrial life on the inhospitable red planet. This explains why there's an intriguing science dialogue underway about whether a reservoir of salty water lurks beneath Mars' south polar ice cap -- and a pair of new studies backs the watery side of the debate.
Future humans may have abnormalities from using technology too much
Advancements in technology change how people work and function, often speeding up the process or creating efficiency. However, there is a possibility that technology is affecting our bodies, especially from using it often. A research project commissioned by TollFreeForwarding warns that using technology too much could form abnormalities. Researchers collaborated...
NASA captured an image of a "giant space pumpkin." Here's the science behind the "smiling" sun.
This year's Halloween spirit was out of this world. Ahead of the costume and candy-filled celebration, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory captured an image of the sun "smiling" – an image that acclaimed cosmologist compared to a "giant space pumpkin." The image, which shows a glowing sun with two black...
