ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
getnews.info

On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner

On Top of the Box: The Book on Creativity by Julian Wagner is a new release from 10-10-10 Publishing about stimulating free-thinking and independence, looking for solutions instead of problems, and embracing change as a positive force rather than a negative one. Just consider the book’s title and how simply the author steps out of the box in which most people spend their lives.
getnews.info

Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations

America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
getnews.info

ADHDSNAP Recommends Managing ADHD Naturally

ADHD is not a life sentence. There are many people with ADHD who have turned out to be some of the most successful people in the world. Instead of being a curse, ADHD can turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It all depends on the attitude of a person. A negative attitude will be a total ruin but a positive attitude will take someone very far in life.
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs

Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

NASA's moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA’s moon rocket is back on the pad for another launch attempt, following more repairs. The 322-foot (98-meter) rocket departed its hangar in the middle of the night and completed the 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip shortly after sunrise Friday. NASA is aiming...
Interesting Engineering

Telescope captures the spooky remains of a massive dead star

This 554-million-pixel image from the European Southern Observatory's (ESO's) VLT Survey Telescope (VST) shows stunning yet somewhat spooky remains of a massive star that exploded in a cosmic catastrophe hundreds of years ago. The star named the Vela supernova remnant, due to its location in the southern constellation Vela, ended...
getnews.info

Startup Founder Nicknamed “Guy With That Swag” Becomes a LinkedIn Sensation

“Guy With That Swag” is a Georgia-based startup founder that recently went viral after eclipsing 130,000 LinkedIn post visitors in a single day. The world would be moving at a much slower pace were it not for the great inventions of startups, just like the space of entrepreneurship wouldn’t have been the same without Nika Abashidze, the founder of CARU and the person everyone on LinkedIn is talking about.
GEORGIA STATE
TechCrunch

MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service

As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
getnews.info

New Resource Launched for Wannabe Digital Nomads

Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how they can be successful earning money online from home, a hotel room, the beach or a mountainside cafe. Entrepreneur Rainier Nanquil has launched a blog showing other ‘work from anywhere’ business owners how...
CNET

Hidden Lakes of Liquid Water on Mars? Scientists Unveil New Evidence

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. If we found a stash of liquid water on Mars, it would boost hopes of one day spotting signs of extraterrestrial life on the inhospitable red planet. This explains why there's an intriguing science dialogue underway about whether a reservoir of salty water lurks beneath Mars' south polar ice cap -- and a pair of new studies backs the watery side of the debate.
Interesting Engineering

Future humans may have abnormalities from using technology too much

Advancements in technology change how people work and function, often speeding up the process or creating efficiency. However, there is a possibility that technology is affecting our bodies, especially from using it often. A research project commissioned by TollFreeForwarding warns that using technology too much could form abnormalities. Researchers collaborated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy