The use of dermal fillers has increased to a greater extent in cosmetic indications owing to their in time results and nominal recovery period. The application of dermal fillers in soft tissue augmentation and facial rejuvenating procedures is popular. Undoubtedly, instead of being regarded as safe tools for skin, dermal filler techniques can sometimes cause complications. These complications may range from mild swelling and infection of superficial skin to the development of granuloma, skin necrosis, itching and pain, skin discolouration and formation of bumps and biofilm. Different dermal filling agents are used: Hyaluronic Acid, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymethylmethacrylate and Poly-L-Lactic Acid. Because of the broad-spectrum use of dermal filling procedures and arising adverse effects, this review aims to describe the associated complications and how to diagnose, manage and avoid them by applying practical strategies. Esthetic experts conducted detailed research using Google Scholar, PubMed and peer-reviewed articles on different terms as soft filler complications, injectable complications and dermal fillers complications. Based on the literature database and the author’s experiences, various recommendations on managing and avoiding filler-associated complications are provided. And if ever they occur, how should clinicians manage and prevent them by knowing the actual symptoms and causes. This document would provide the basic information for clinicians using dermal filling techniques to identify the underlying critical issues of complications and how to avoid those using readily available agents in the office and action protocol in emergencies.

