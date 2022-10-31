Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Meet Crowd.dev, an open source user-led growth platform for fostering developer communities
Businesses such as Stripe, Slack, Canva, Notion and Figma have grown substantially off the back of their respective communities, which in turn has led to a slew of new technologies dedicated to helping such businesses harness their fanbase, unearth their biggest advocates and keep that CLG flywheel spinning. Investors have taken note, too: In the past year alone we’ve seen companies such as Commsor raise a $50 million Series B; Common Room secure $52 million; Threado draw in a $3.1 million seed round; and, more recently, Talkbase raise $2 million to power user-led growth for any company.
getnews.info
Renal Denervation Systems Market to Reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 40.67%
The global renal denervation systems market size reached US$ 218.2 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,723.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 40.67% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size:...
getnews.info
Girles Metaverse releases the schedule of Investment opportunities in the NFT Metavese Industry
Girles Metaverse is a community of forward-thinking crypto enthusiasts coming together to create unique ideas to meet the diverse needs of all classes of users. In 2022, Digital arts converted into NFTs became the big thing, and the trend will be the same in the next few years. This hottest trend in technology startups as NFTs are gaining popularity and massive attention exponential rate, and now when it’s quite possible to create the Metaverse, a digital future, allowing the users to experience a virtual environment by creating their avatars.
getnews.info
Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market to be Valued at US$ 564 Million by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 99 market data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market””. Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market by product (PF Resins, Epoxy Resins, Epoxy Curing Agents, Surfactants, Polyols), application (Adhesive, Coating, Foam, Laminate, Personal Care), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe)
getnews.info
Six Advantages of Investing in Remote Work Tools for a Business According to Realtimecampaign.com
Recent global events meant companies needed to support remote workers to remain productive when physical offices closed. Many organizations and team members discovered the remote work model was more efficient and productive. As a result, today many businesses operate fully or partially remotely, requiring technologies that support a secure and collaborative cloud environment. Discover six advantages of investing in remote work tools for one’s business.
TechCrunch
Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry
Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
getnews.info
Precious Metals Mining for High Value Asian Markets with Growth Set to Reach $200 Million by 2024, Digital Assets with NFT Options with Great Versatility: Asia Broadband Inc. (Stock Symbol: AABB)
– Active and Expanding Mining Operations in Mexico for Base & Precious Metals. – Established Marketing Program to the Asian Markets for High Growth Returns. – Digital Assets Division for Offerings of Cryptocurrency and NFT Products. – Launch of Proprietary Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway Solution. Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is...
Eric Sturdza Investments launches Strategic Long Short Fund
ST PETER PORT, Guernsey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Eric Sturdza Investments, an independent asset management firm that provides actively managed strategies to institutional and wholesale clients, has partnered with Boston-based Crawford Fund Management to launch the Strategic Long Short Fund. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005860/en/ Source: Crawford Fund Management & Morningstar
getnews.info
Realtimecampaign.com Discusses QuickBooks Enterprise Hosting: Fostering the Accounting Sector and the Shift to Remote Operations
America’s workforce has largely gone mobile according to recent reports. In fact, an estimated 60 percent of the nation’s workers now carry out their jobs remotely on at least a part-time basis. Though this trend was sparked by the pandemic, it’s expected to endure and potentially grow for the foreseeable future. That means businesses across the United States will need to adjust to the remote shift moving forward.
Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Penny AI, a global leader in data-driven direct sales enablement, is launching Learning Solutions, to empower social sellers with engagement-based micro-learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005050/en/ Penny AI Introduces a Revolutionary Learning and Onboarding Solution Driving the future of social selling success, backed by science, research, and data (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market worth $7.5 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Some of the prominent players operating in the Radiopharmaceuticals Market include Cardinal Health (US), GE Healthcare (US), Curium (France), Lantheus Medical Imaging (US), Bayer AG (Germany)”. In 2021, Bracco entered into a partnership with CardioNavix which will help improve patient access to cardiac. According to the new market research report...
getnews.info
Doc Sheets Version 4.0 Makes Traceability Easy with Trace Graphs
Doc Sheets software is a versatile requirement management platform with many great features (lifecycle management, change management, workflow management, traceability, and more). This software is designed as an alternative to traditional word processors and spreadsheets. Doc Sheets has already been recognized as the most intuitive software with excellent user experience...
getnews.info
Independent RIAs Alphastar Capital Management and Crown Wealth Group Partner to Launch Multi-Family Office Platform Evolv Family Wealth
Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group Family Company, and Crown Wealth Group, have entered a strategic partnership to form a multi-family office platform named Evolv Family Wealth. Cornelius, NC – November 3, 2022 – Two successful players in the independent RIA space, Alphastar Capital Management, a Financial Independence Group...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
getnews.info
Sterile Medical Packaging Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Global Analysis and Forecast by 2027
The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Sterile Medical Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on sterile medical packaging market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global sterile medical packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.40% during 2022-2027.
getnews.info
Golden Shiba launches IDO PRESALE of its meme token $GOLDSHIB.
Golden Shiba is a decentralized Meme Token. Recently, the company launched the exclusive IDO presale of its meme token called $GOLDSHIB. It also introduces the new strategies of how Golden Shiba offers passive income. With all these developing crypto features, GoldenShiba is evolving into a passive income ecosystem awaiting a bull run.
getnews.info
SEOeStore is celebrating its 7th anniversary of being a leader in the Online Marketing industry
SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, celebrates 7 years of providing super-effective SEO solutions for businesses to increase their online presence and visibility. California – November 3rd, 2022 – SEOeStore, the #1 SEO panel on the planet, recently celebrated its 7th anniversary in the market. The company has been a leader in the SEO market since it was founded. It is the largest and most popular digital marketing services provider with over 161,685 clients in more than 70 countries. SEOeStore offers a wide range of services including SEO Campaigns, Quality Content, Link Building, Social Growth Plans, and more digital solutions. The company has a team of experts who are constantly innovating and improving its services.
TechCrunch
MLOps platform Galileo lands $18M to launch a free service
As the use of AI becomes more common throughout the enterprise, the demand for products that make it easier to inspect, discover and fix critical AI errors is increasing. According to one recent survey (from MLOps Community), 84.3% of data scientists and machine learning engineers say that the time required to detect and diagnose problems with a model is a problem for their teams, while over one in four (26.2%) admit that it takes them a week or more to detect and fix issues.
Quadric’s New Chimera GPNPU Processor IP Blends NPU and DSP into New Category of Hybrid SoC Processor
BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Quadric today introduced Chimera™, the first family of general-purpose neural processors (GPNPUs), a semiconductor intellectual property (IP) offering that blends the machine learning (ML) performance characteristics of a neural processing accelerator with the full C++ programmability of a modern digital signal processor (DSP). Chimera GPNPUs provide one unified architecture for ML inference plus pre-and-post processing, greatly simplifying both system-on-chip (SoC) hardware design by the semiconductor developer today and subsequent software programming months and years later by application developers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005102/en/ Quadric’s new Chimera GPNPU replaces the NPU, DSP, and realtime CPU with one integrated optimized processor, saving design time and greatly simplifying the software development cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Compound Semiconductor Market worth $55.8 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.6%
The Compound Semiconductor Market size is expected to reach projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2027 from USD 40.5 billion in 2022 to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices,...
Comments / 0