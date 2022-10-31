Clevelands Finest 216 – The Company Is A One Stop Shop Offering A Wide Array Of Top-Notch Apparel At Competitive Rates

Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New in Town: Shopping for deals at Krazy Bins in Parma with Jason Mikell and Laura Caso
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
West Side Market consultant reveals latest study: Doug Trattner reports
CLEVELAND — Behind the scenes of the hustle and bustle of Cleveland's West Side Market is an advisory board of 21 community members that includes local restaurant owners, politicians, and market vendors themselves, all helping to propel the 10-month plan. “Obviously West Side Market is a beloved Cleveland institution,...
Which Cuyahoga County grocery store is the cheapest? (The answer won’t surprise you) - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.
newsnet5
Northeast Ohio college student creates online cookie empire 'The Dessert Aisle' from home kitchen
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio area college student has successfully turned a hobby and side hustle of baking cookies into a mini-empire. They’re described as decadent, divine, and downright delicious by many. Crystal Looney, the young woman behind the online business is proving you can do...
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
Cleveland Mayor abruptly ends interview when pressed about leaf pickup response
On Thursday, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb ended an interview with News 5 Investigator Tara Morgan when he was pressed about canceling the leaf pickup program and told how it upset residents.
New concepts for future of Burke Lakefront
City of Cleveland is evaluating the future of Burke Lakefront Airport.
Bartleby Delivers a Buzzy Lounge Experience in One of Cleveland’s Grandest Spaces
Instead of fine dining or cutting-edge cuisine, it delivers a fun, approachable modern American menu
cleveland19.com
Speeding truck plows into house on East 142nd Street, bringing down its porch, owner unhappy with city
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On the night of October 13th a speeding truck, reportedly being driven by a drunk driver, plowed into the home of William Strozier, who has lived there most of his life. The Cleveland fire department came to check things out right after it happened. An officer...
Hot Chicken Takeover shuts down Strongsville location
Hot Chicken Takeover announced Tuesday that it has closed it's Strongsville location, leaving it's Crocker Park store as its sole source of flaming hot joy for fans of the restaurant around Cleveland.
midwestliving.com
Travel to Christmas Past With Our One-Day Holiday Itinerary in Medina, Ohio
Whizzing down the slide from A Christmas Story at Castle Noel signals it's time to move on—but where to next? Stocking up on gifts at Root Candles? Shopping for pierogies in an old grain depot? Or strolling past an evergreen-decked gazebo? Options (and pristine 19th-century architecture) abound in Medina, Ohio, less than an hour south of Cleveland.
Review: Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square
Check-In After a short walk from the Kimpton Schofield where I had spent the previous five nights, I arrived here. Even though it was a little after midday, I thought I’d give check-in a try, even though the official time is from 3pm. Without any prompting or fuss, I...
80s throwback items available for 2022 holiday season
The Trapper Keeper is offering a limited edition bundle including exclusive designs and extras.
City of Cleveland walks back curbside leaf pickup program, cancels it altogether
Despite announcing the upcoming leaf pickup program last week that was set to start on Nov. 8, the City of Cleveland has decided to cancel it before it kicked off.
WFMJ.com
McDonald Steel Corporation acquires Cleveland Steel Corporation
McDonald Steel Corporation has acquired General Steel Corporation out of Cleveland, Ohio. McDonald Steel Corporation, produces custom-engineered hot rolled shapes, while General Steel Corporation is a steel service center that specializes in processing steel plates. General Steel Corporation will continue to operate as a stand alone enterprise under the same...
Video shows Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl running from autograph seekers in Cleveland's Ohio City
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. Dave Grohl has always been a favorite of music fans. But when it comes to autographs, the Foo Fighters frontman and guitarist isn't having it. Earlier this year, a video circulated of Grohl explaining...
Cleveland Pizza Week to return with new feature
If you didn't already have a reason to justify eating pizza every day for one week, Cleveland Pizza Week could be your excuse.
theclevelandbucketlist.com
Igloos and Heated Patio Seating in Cleveland
Looking to continue to enjoy Cleveland outside, but worried about the weather? These spots have you covered with heat!. The Fairmount - Cleveland Heights (starting sometime in November) Georgetown - Lakewood (up to eight adults, price varies by day of the week, reserve here) The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -...
Cleveland Police handing out steering wheel locks from Hyundai following thefts
The Cleveland Division of Police is giving out steering wheel locks supplied through a partnership with Hyundai Motor America following an uptick in stolen cars across the city and country.
