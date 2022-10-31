Clevelands Finest 216 – The Company Is A One Stop Shop Offering A Wide Array Of Top-Notch Apparel At Competitive Rates

CLEVELAND, Ohio — I shopped at nine stores to find the cheapest groceries in Cuyahoga County. It turns out where you shop can save you up to a third on your bill. Aldi and Walmart were the cheapest places to shop after adding up all the items in my “cart.” Each trip cost just under $58. The result isn’t totally unexpected, since Aldi is filled with off-brands and Walmart is known for cheap prices.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO