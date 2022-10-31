Read full article on original website
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fairbanks Enters Regional Tourney Play Today
MILLBURY – The Fairbanks girls varsity volleyball team, after gaining a #1-seed and blowing through in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III Mount Vernon District without losing a set in three matches, steps up to the big time as the Panthers will play in the opening round of the Div. III Regional Tourney against Galion today at 6 p.m. at Millbury Lake High School.
Here are the 2022 Ohio high school football regional quarterfinal playoff pairings
The Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoffs are continuing on into the regional quarterfinals.
How to Watch: Ohio State at Northwestern
No. 2 Ohio State had life pretty easy start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes spent the first five weeks of the year playing home games, cruising through each contest. The first road game of the year was against Michigan State and the Spartans didn't present much of a challenge.
Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State
The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change
Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'
There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
What’s up with the development of Ohio State football’s freshman wide receivers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We’ve reached that point in the season where it’s fair to start wondering how some of the freshmen in Ohio State football’s wide receiver room are doing. Given how the past few years have gone, it’s fair to expect that at least one would...
“Ghostlight” To Hit The Stage At Jonathan Alder
PLAIN CITY – When Garbiela unwillingly transfers to a new “prestigious” private high school, all she can think about is leaving. But while making plans to get kicked out, she discovers a mysterious secret that has kept under wraps for years. So begins the plot of the...
Two Marysville FFA Members Earn The Gold Standard
Two members of the Marysville FFA chapter, Taylor Burnham and Maria Kessler, earned their American FFA Degrees at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis October 26-29. Less than 1% of all FFA members across the country earn this degree. To earn this honor, Burnham and Kessler have engaged themselves in...
Larry Godwin
Larry Dennis Godwin, age 78, of Marysville, Ohio, was released from this Earth to his Heavenly Home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born September 10, 1944 in Union County, North Carolina to the late Joe and Kate Tarleton Godwin. He was also preceded in death by his siblings and in-laws, Rachel and Smith Whitley, Billy and Betty Godwin and Jim and Cullie Godwin.
Walter Terpstra
Walter S. Terpstra, age 82, of Marysville, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Memorial Gables. He was born October 27, 1940 in Greentown, Indiana. Married to Linda Smith Terpstra for 39 years, he is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kristie Cardone; a daughter, Julie Cardone; a son, Armando Cardone; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Eunice Stockwell; and a niece, Carolyn Derenberger. Burial will be in Broadway Cemetery at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
