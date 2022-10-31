ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

unioncountydailydigital.com

Fairbanks Enters Regional Tourney Play Today

MILLBURY – The Fairbanks girls varsity volleyball team, after gaining a #1-seed and blowing through in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Division III Mount Vernon District without losing a set in three matches, steps up to the big time as the Panthers will play in the opening round of the Div. III Regional Tourney against Galion today at 6 p.m. at Millbury Lake High School.
MILFORD CENTER, OH
247Sports

How to Watch: Ohio State at Northwestern

No. 2 Ohio State had life pretty easy start to the 2022 season. The Buckeyes spent the first five weeks of the year playing home games, cruising through each contest. The first road game of the year was against Michigan State and the Spartans didn't present much of a challenge.
COLUMBUS, OH
KHON2

Chaminade men’s basketball falls in exhibition opener at Ohio State

The Chaminade University men’s basketball team opened their impressive exhibition schedule on Tuesday with a 101-57 loss to Ohio State at the Value City Arena. Isaac Amaral-Artharee and Braden Olsen each had team-highs of 12 points for the Silverswords. Chaminade’s first midwest trip since 1999 is part of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational agreement that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race

With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day Announces Full-Time Ohio State Position Change

Chip Trayanum played running back for two seasons at Arizona State, but after transferring to Ohio State last offseason, he moved to linebacker. Trayanum has mostly played linebacker for the Buckeyes, recording 12 tackles in eight games. However, he recently began working at running back, and as of now, has officially moved to the offensive side of the ball.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

BM5: Buckeyes No. 2 in CFP rankings | Miyan's injury 'not serious'

There is much to discuss on today's show as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. First and foremost, Ohio State is ranked No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday evening. Also, Ryan Day said that Miyan Williams' injury is "not serious" and expressed confidence that Jaxon Smith-Njigba would return to play for the Buckeyes this season.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

“Ghostlight” To Hit The Stage At Jonathan Alder

PLAIN CITY – When Garbiela unwillingly transfers to a new “prestigious” private high school, all she can think about is leaving. But while making plans to get kicked out, she discovers a mysterious secret that has kept under wraps for years. So begins the plot of the...
unioncountydailydigital.com

Two Marysville FFA Members Earn The Gold Standard

Two members of the Marysville FFA chapter, Taylor Burnham and Maria Kessler, earned their American FFA Degrees at the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis October 26-29. Less than 1% of all FFA members across the country earn this degree. To earn this honor, Burnham and Kessler have engaged themselves in...
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Larry Godwin

Larry Dennis Godwin, age 78, of Marysville, Ohio, was released from this Earth to his Heavenly Home by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 28, 2022. He was born September 10, 1944 in Union County, North Carolina to the late Joe and Kate Tarleton Godwin. He was also preceded in death by his siblings and in-laws, Rachel and Smith Whitley, Billy and Betty Godwin and Jim and Cullie Godwin.
MARYSVILLE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Walter Terpstra

Walter S. Terpstra, age 82, of Marysville, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Memorial Gables. He was born October 27, 1940 in Greentown, Indiana. Married to Linda Smith Terpstra for 39 years, he is also survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kristie Cardone; a daughter, Julie Cardone; a son, Armando Cardone; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Eunice Stockwell; and a niece, Carolyn Derenberger. Burial will be in Broadway Cemetery at a later date. Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family.
MARYSVILLE, OH
roadtirement.com

Methodist Hill Cemetery in Reynoldsburg, Ohio

This cemetery caught our eye as we were driving around Reynoldsburg, Ohio. We were actually going to the VFW to see the tank and this cemetery was adjacent to that. Also known as Hill Road Methodist Cemetery, Historic Hill Cemetery, and Reynoldsburg Cemetery, it is located in Franklin County, Ohio. The first burial is recorded to have taken place in 1816. According to the Franklin County Chapter of The Ohio Genealogical Society the last burial recorded was in 1908.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio deer hunters got $70k in fines

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) – One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is finally closed. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) closed its case against 14 individuals, who were charged with 122 counts of various felonies and misdemeanors, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, grand […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
COLUMBUS, OH

