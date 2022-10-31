ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg QB, ECU commit Raheim Jeter named finalist for South Carolina's Mr. Football

By Sam Albuquerque, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 3 days ago

Spartanburg High School senior quarterback and East Carolina commit Raheim Jeter has been named a finalist for this year's South Carolina Mr. Football award, that recognizes the best player in the state.

Jeter, a three-star prospect, has been phenomenal this season for the Vikings (6-4) against some of the best teams in the state and in the Southeast; including nationally ranked Dutch Fork, Grayson (GA) and Langston Hughes (GA).

Despite the gauntlet non-region schedule and the fact Spartanburg play in the SEC West of South Carolina high school football, Region 2-AAAAA, he has thrown for 1,859 yards with a 68% completion rate, and recorded 22 total touchdowns and four interceptions.

PLAYOFFS: SC high school football playoff bracket for 2022 released. See the first-round pairings here

BATTLE-TESTED: Battle-tested Spartanburg proves their record is just a number after Byrnes win

MORE ON JETER: Spartanburg High School football QB Raheim Jeter finds new perspective after being shot

Jeter joins six others as finalists: Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green, Clinton RB Bryson James, Camden defensive lineman Xzavier McLeod, Lexington RB Jonah Norris, South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers and Barnwell RB Tyler Smith.

The winner of the award will be announced on Dec. 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy North South All-Star Game in Myrtle Beach ‒ an all-star game between football players from the North of South Carolina and the South. The award is decided by the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association, which also organizes the game.

Jeter will continue adding to his senior season resume this week in the first round of the SCHSL playoffs, as Spartanburg hosts Nation Ford on Friday.

