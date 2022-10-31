ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: GOP cuts spending in New Hampshire Senate race

It’s that time of year — when party organizations make tough choices as to which races are important enough to deserve their prized resources down the stretch. On Friday, the triage came for New Hampshire’s Senate race, where the GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund cut off Republican Don Bolduc and pulled its $5.6 million in remaining ad spending from the state to look elsewhere.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in tight reelection race

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is endorsing Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her competitive reelection bid, marking the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed the aisle to formally throw her support behind a Democrat. “I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement. “Serving together on the Armed...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims

Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

