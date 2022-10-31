Read full article on original website
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
New York GOP gov. candidate Lee Zeldin says arrest made in shooting outside his Long Island home
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for New York governor, announced police arrested one suspect in the shooting outside his Long Island home last month.
4 takeaways from the New York governor debate between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul squared off with Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin on Tuesday in their first and only pre-election debate, offering a series of tense and testy exchanges over crime, abortion rights, the 2020 presidential election and campaign finance ethics.
VOTE 2022: 17th Congressional District race
The newly drawn 17th Congressional District contains northern Westchester, Rockland, Putnam and part of Dutchess counties.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
'War-first, America-last': GOP candidate says it's 'no surprise' Liz Cheney endorsed his Democratic opponent
Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, Republican congressional candidate running to represent Michigan's 7th Congressional District, believes it is "no surprise" that Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., turned on her party and endorsed his Democratic opponent, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, in her attempt to seek re-election this fall. "My entire adult life has...
Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star
Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.
Bill Straub: Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has been challenged in the past — but never like this
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, in what thus far has been a year of political discontent, seems to be picking up intra-party foes like a Dominican shortstop fielding groundballs. Effortlessly. There have been times during his 15-year tenure atop the GOP in the upper chamber that some dissent has emerged,...
Pelosi attack: Stefanik’s office scolds reporter who claimed she ‘makes political violence more likely’
Rep. Elise Stefanik’s team ripped a reporter who insisted the Republican lawmaker’s rhetoric “makes political violence more likely” after the attack on Paul Pelosi.
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: GOP cuts spending in New Hampshire Senate race
It’s that time of year — when party organizations make tough choices as to which races are important enough to deserve their prized resources down the stretch. On Friday, the triage came for New Hampshire’s Senate race, where the GOP-aligned Senate Leadership Fund cut off Republican Don Bolduc and pulled its $5.6 million in remaining ad spending from the state to look elsewhere.
Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in tight reelection race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is endorsing Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her competitive reelection bid, marking the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed the aisle to formally throw her support behind a Democrat. “I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement. “Serving together on the Armed...
How much have Rose, Malliotakis raised and spent on their congressional campaigns?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Election Day, Tuesday November 8, is nearing and candidates vying for the congressional seat in New York’s 11th District are busy making their final appeal to potential voters as we approach the home stretch. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) is the incumbent and...
News 12
Hundreds attend GOP rally for Rep. Zeldin in Franklin Square ahead of gubernatorial race
Rep. Lee Zeldin made an appearance at a GOP rally in Franklin Square Wednesday, hoping to become New York's next governor. Hundreds came out to the Plattdeutsch Park to support Zeldin and other Republican candidates. Supporters of the Shirley congressmen say they want to say a change in the Empire...
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
WHEC TV-10
House Democrat Superpac buys $250,000 in ads for Rep. Morelle ahead of Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In the race for Congress in the 25th District, there’s more evidence that Democrats are concerned about holding the seat. According to Politico, the House Democrat’s top Superpac is making a significant last-minute ad buy of $250,000 to support incumbent Joe Morelle. He is...
Several Republican candidates contending for a spot in Congress this November were at the Capitol on January 6
A number of Republican congressional candidates who are running in the upcoming election were at the capitol building on January 6. All those seven candidates vying for a spot in Congress but alleged to have links to the January 6 events at the Capitol.All headshots from Ballotpedia.
Trump endorses NH GOP Senate candidate, dings him for waffling on election claims
Former President Trump formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate hopeful Don Bolduc (R) on Monday while also dinging him for flip-flopping on his views on the 2020 election. “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
KUTV
Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard stumps for Sen. Mike Lee
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic Congresswoman from Hawaii, was in Salt Lake County Thursday night to show support for Sen. Mike Lee’s re-election bid. “I’m proud to stand with you, I’m proud to support you,” Gabbard said to Lee on stage at an...
