"By Stan ChoeWall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early trading after the U.S. government said the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to intentionally restrain the jobs market are taking effect and may help...

21 MINUTES AGO