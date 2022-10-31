ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Two men identified in deadly Hanover Twp. plane crash

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash over the weekend in Hanover Township.

As a result of the crash two occupants, Michael Bowen, 59, of Jonestown, and Ronald Snyder 76, of Bernville, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the coroner, Bowen and Snyder died on Saturday around 2:50 p.m., when a plane they were flying in crashed in the area of East St. Mary’s Road.

Autopsies for both of the victims are scheduled for Tuesday.

Hanover Township police are investigating the incident along with PSP Wilkes-Barre, the Federal Aviation Administration, and National Transportation Safety Board.

