nomadlawyer.org
Harrisonburg: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Harrisonburg, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisonburg Virginia. Located in Virginia’s scenic Shenandoah Valley, the city of Harrisonburg is home to many attractions and activities. Highlights include the Explore More Discovery Museum with a science lab and TV studio, and the Virginia Quilt Museum, a historical home dating back to 1856.
WHSV
All aboard the Santa Express!
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Santa Claus is taking time to enjoy the sites of the Shenandoah Valley on the Santa Express!. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offering a new excursion in time for the holiday season. Families will be able to take a beautiful trip around the Valley with the one and only St. Nick.
WHSV
Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
WSLS
Grand Home Furnishings in Downtown Lexington set to close
LEXINGTON, Va. – A mainstay in Downtown Lexington for decades will be closing its doors soon. “Grand Home Furnishings has been serving the Lexington area for many years. We are currently moving this location,” said Robert Jennings, Senior Vice President of Grand Home Furnishings. Saturday will be the...
WHSV
JMU announces Carrier Library renovations
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University (JMU) is unveiling plans for a newly renovated and expanded Carrier Library on campus. The renovation will ensure the library is accessible, easy to visit, environmentally responsible and welcoming for Dukes and the local community. The new building will include a 24-hour student...
royalexaminer.com
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild. Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we...
Garden & Gun
Meet the Virginia Jeweler Who Mines His Own Gemstones
Even before starting kindergarten, Stuart Mercer had a full bookcase in his room. Full of rocks, that is. “I was born with a proclivity toward rocks,” says the sixty-nine-year-old lapidarist. “By the time I was in grade school, I knew I wanted to be a geologist.”. Today,...
royalexaminer.com
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, has made one local businessman happy.
The Colonel John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Camp 1237 Commander Bruce Colton presented a Thompson/Center 50 caliber muzzle-loading rifle to Blaine Keller of Kellers Insurance at 115 Water Street in Front Royal. Blaine was the winner of the annual fundraising raffle Camp 1237. The Camp 1237 members...
WHSV
Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
WHSV
Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators
MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
Augusta Free Press
From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book
As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
NBC 29 News
Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination. Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event. “We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said. Rice says the...
WHSV
Denton Family Foundation presents check to First Tee
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $53,000 to First Tee in Harrisonburg on Tuesday morning. The foundation hosted its 20th annual golf tournament to raise money for local non-profit organizations. This year golfers and local sponsors raised a record-breaking amount towards First Tee. First...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Christmas Wonderland fundraising for the gift of summer camp
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -The countdown is on for Creative Works Farm’s Christmas Wonderland in Waynesboro. It’s the farm’s biggest fundraiser for “Camp Light.”. Last year, 204 at-risk youth and people with special needs attended the camp. Organizers hope as many people possible come out to to Christmas Wonderful so they can help expand the gift of summer camp.
WHSV
MBU’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program underway, addressing staffing needs
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Baldwin’s Nursing Anesthesiology Program is underway with a full cohort of 25 students. The program is three years, and it’s for registered nurses (RNs) who want to become Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNAs). Program Director and CRNA Johanna Newman said there is a...
WHSV
Virginia’s unemployment rate ranks eighth best in the U.S.
SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) reports unemployment in the Shenandoah Valley is better than the state as a whole. Harrisonburg stands at 2.5 percent, while Augusta County’s is at 2.2 percent, according to numbers collected in Sept. VEC economists say the change comes from...
Augusta Free Press
Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board
On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
WHSV
Why Staunton City Council has a legislative agenda
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A legislative agenda lays out laws and policies local government wants enacted by the State General Assembly. “It’s what we would like to see the state hand down, these are issues that are above the Staunton’s city councils’ authority to vote in or vote out,” Mayor Oakes said.
Augusta Free Press
What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8
Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
