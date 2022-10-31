Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Suspects connected to string of Bellevue and Redmond crimes finally caught
BELLEVUE, Wash. — For the last few months, police say a trio of suspects have been targeting businesses in Bellevue and Redmond. But that streak has come to an end after police were able to track them down and recover a stolen vehicle the suspects were using. “They recovered...
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett
EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
KOMO News
Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police
KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
KOMO News
Man charged in Georgetown double homicide stabbed victims 159 times, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents filed Wednesday allege the man accused in a double murder in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood stabbed the victims more than 150 times. John M. Williams, 42, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Maryanne Wooden, 55, and Howard Hicks, 53. The victims were found dead inside a unit at the Martin Court Apartments on Michigan Street on Sunday.
KOMO News
Drug overdose death leads to multiple arrests, guns and fentanyl pills seized in Centralia
CENTRALIA, Wash. — An investigation into the drug overdose death of a man in Centralia led to four arrests, five firearms being seized, and more than 100 suspected fentanyl pills being recovered earlier this week. Officials with the Centralia Police Department (CPD) said officers were dispatched to a home...
Suspect Was Released From Jail Days Before Seattle Double Murder
John Marcel Williams is accused of stabbing two people to death in a Georgetown apartment.
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
Chronicle
Bail Set for Four Suspects Arrested After Centralia Overdose Death; Court Documents Detail Investigation
Four people were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the overdose death of a 26-year-old Centralia man, the Centralia Police Department announced Thursday. The victim has since been identified in Lewis County Superior Court documents as Justin R. Maggi. Centralia officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300...
KOMO News
4-car crash leads to I-5 standstill at Northgate; man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
SEATTLE — An early-morning crash closed northbound I-5 in the Northgate area of Seattle on Thursday for 7 1/2 hours. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) said just before 1 a.m., a driver on NE 130th Street drove off the roadway, causing a four-car crash. One person was seriously hurt.
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
Driver arrested for DUI after multi-vehicle crash on I-5 Thursday morning
SEATTLE — A driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle collision along Interstate 5 near Northgate was arrested and charged with DUI, vehicular assault and reckless driving, according to the Washington State Patrol. All lanes of northbound I-5 near Northgate reopened Thursday following the early morning crash with injuries. The...
wa.gov
Serious Collision On Highlands Drive In Issaquah Sends Four To Hospital
King County: At approximately 11:18 pm two vehicles were traveling southbound on Highlands Drive NE. approaching NE Discovery Drive at a high rate of speed. The first vehicle was a 2008 Infinity G35 and the. second vehicle was a Mercedes. A third vehicle was just beginning to make a left...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
Half-cut tree crashes into home in Mountlake Terrace
Hiring an unlicensed person to cut down a tree could end up with a tree crashing into your house. KIRO 7 cameras were there Wednesday afternoon as arborists with Seattle Tree Care tried to clean up the damage someone else left behind in Mountlake Terrace. The person living in the...
KOMO News
Judge grants request for new evaluation for suspect in accused attempted rape
SEATTLE — A King County judge granted prosecutors' request Thursday for another mental evaluation to see if competency can be restored for the man accused of trying to rape a woman in her Capitol Hill apartment in December 2021. Prosecutors asked for a new competency exam after a doctor...
KOMO News
Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier
SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
KOMO News
Data from Tacoma police's Crime Reduction Plan shows promising results
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore revealed the first 90-day findings of his data-driven crime reduction plan during the Tacoma City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. Moore was hired for the role late last year when the city saw a sharp rise in assaults, vehicle thefts, and homicides....
