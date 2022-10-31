ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Cache of weapons seized from felony warrant arrest in Everett

EVERETT, November 3, 2022—Last night, the new Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU), with members of Everett Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office, responded to a residence in the 1700 block of 96th St SW in Everett for a wanted subject with active felony warrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police

KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police seek vandalism suspect

Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Man charged in Georgetown double homicide stabbed victims 159 times, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — Court documents filed Wednesday allege the man accused in a double murder in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood stabbed the victims more than 150 times. John M. Williams, 42, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Maryanne Wooden, 55, and Howard Hicks, 53. The victims were found dead inside a unit at the Martin Court Apartments on Michigan Street on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Man accused in stabbing deaths of 2 people in Georgetown released from jail days earlier

SEATTLE — Prosecutors said two murder victims killed in an apartment in Georgetown were stabbed around 160 times in total. Seattle Police arrested John Marcel Williams for killing a 53-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside an apartment on the 6100 block of 4th Ave S. The murders happened Sunday afternoon around 4:15 pm when a witness discovered the two victims.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Data from Tacoma police's Crime Reduction Plan shows promising results

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore revealed the first 90-day findings of his data-driven crime reduction plan during the Tacoma City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. Moore was hired for the role late last year when the city saw a sharp rise in assaults, vehicle thefts, and homicides....
TACOMA, WA

