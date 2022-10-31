Read full article on original website
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Explosive opening statements in trial for man charged with attempted hit on Minneapolis forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS — Tim Amacher, the ex-boyfriend and father of shooting victim Nicole Lenway’s child, did not pull the trigger. But prosecutors described him as the “screenwriter, director, and producer” in the story of what happened to the Minneapolis Police crime scene investigator on April 20, 2022.
Woman killed in possible hit-and-run in Uptown alley
A woman found dead in an Uptown alleyway was the possible victim of a hit-and-run crash. Minneapolis Police Department says it received a report of a dead person in an alleyway between Dupont and Emerson Avenues South south of West 25th Street at 6:25 a.m. The woman was determined to...
Woman found dead in Minneapolis alley after possible hit-and-run
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are asking for the public's help in solving a case after a woman was found dead in an alley in Uptown. On Thursday, Nov. 3, just before 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Emerson Ave. S. on a report of a dead person in an alley.
WILX-TV
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Track crime in your neighborhood with Community Crime Map app
CRYSTAL, Minn. — There's a tool being shared on the NextDoor app that shows you crimes happening in your neck of the woods. It's called the Community Crime Map and it works just as it sounds. Crystal Police Chief Stephanie Revering says that residents have been concerned about their...
Overdose spike in Hennepin County leaves 6 dead within a week
Authorities in Hennepin County issued an overdose spike alert Thursday in response to 40 suspected overdoses in the past week. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said six people died in the suspected incidents. Minneapolis officials put out a similar warning last month, when a staggering 55 overdoses were recorded in...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Arson fires at Stevens House
The Minneapolis Park and RecreaCon Board Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three recent arson fires at the Stevens House, located at 4901 South Minnehaha Park Drive, in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park. Fire 1 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fire 2 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fire 3 occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. People who provide information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshall Division.
Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert
Prosecutors in Dakota County filed criminal charges Wednesday against a non-custodial father accused of kidnapping his two-year-old son in Apple Valley over the weekend. Shannon D. Ingram II, 30, of Maple Grove, is charged in Dakota County District Court with one felony count of kidnapping and one misdemeanor count of violating an order for protection.
fox9.com
Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say. Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.
Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students
Police were called to Blaine High School Thursday following a fight in a hallway between two students that was witnessed by "many" others. A letter to parents stated the two students left school with "adult supervision." No weapons were used and no injuries were reported, according to the Blaine Police Department.
ccxmedia.org
Three Rivers Park District Helps Gun Violence Victims Heal Through Nature
On an unseasonably warm fall day, it’s a perfect time to get outside for a bike ride, maybe spend some time by the water, or even try something new. That’s exactly what many families did on a recent visit to Fish Lake Regional Park in Maple Grove. Yet one thing many of these families had in common is that they’ve been directly impacted by gun violence.
Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Police: 1 person shot dead, 2 stabbed in critical condition in North St. Paul
One man died and two adults remain in critical condition following a stabbing and shooting in North St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The North St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to the incident in the 2300 block of Shoshone Rd. around 12:40 p.m. and found three people with life-threatening injuries.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Man Among Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
A Brooklyn Center man was among two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Fridley. Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, 46, was driving from University Avenue to the ramp to go east on Interstate 694 when he turned at the top of the ramp and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
Minneapolis woman charged with laundering money for fentanyl trafficker 'mastermind' behind realtor's murder
Minneapolis woman Phouvanh Keokaythinh is charged with laundering money and running an illegal marijuana farm for fentanyl dealer Lyndon Swarn, convicted in Monique Baugh's murder.
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
KARE 11 Investigates: Mentally ill kids caught in a failing juvenile justice system
A Minnesota teen struggling with severe mental illness and charged with numerous crimes sat in juvenile detention, often isolated, because no treatment was available. Brandon Stahl (KARE11), Lauren Leamanczyk, Steve Eckert. Published: 5:39 PM CDT November 3, 2022. Updated: 10:23 PM CDT November 3, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS. When attorney Tracy Reid...
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
