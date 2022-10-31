ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WILX-TV

Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot while in car, flags down Metro Transit officer for help

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman in her 50s is recovering after being shot while inside her car Wednesday evening.Officers from MPD's Third Precinct responded to a report of a shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the gunshot victim drove to 29th Avenue South and Chicago Avenue and flagged down a Metro Transit officer for help. She was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.Officers located a possible crime scene near 5th Avenue South and 29th Street East.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

Arson fires at Stevens House

The Minneapolis Park and RecreaCon Board Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving three recent arson fires at the Stevens House, located at 4901 South Minnehaha Park Drive, in Minnehaha Falls Regional Park. Fire 1 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 30. Fire 2 occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 20. Fire 3 occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. People who provide information leading to the identification of the person(s) responsible for setting these fires will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s State Fire Marshall Division.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say. Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Three Rivers Park District Helps Gun Violence Victims Heal Through Nature

On an unseasonably warm fall day, it’s a perfect time to get outside for a bike ride, maybe spend some time by the water, or even try something new. That’s exactly what many families did on a recent visit to Fish Lake Regional Park in Maple Grove. Yet one thing many of these families had in common is that they’ve been directly impacted by gun violence.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman struck by bullet while riding Metro Transit bus

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is in the hospital Tuesday night after getting shot while on a Metro Transit bus in North Minneapolis.Officers from the Fourth Precinct responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. on the 3200 block of Penn Avenue. Police say they found a man in his 20s with apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center for treatment.A short time later, a woman arrived at NMMC with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Police say the bus the woman was on when injured had damage from gunfire. They believe that the male victim was not on the bus when the shooting happened.The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Man Among Two Drivers Killed in Wrong-Way Crash

A Brooklyn Center man was among two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash Monday night in Fridley. Julian Griffin of Brooklyn Center, 46, was driving from University Avenue to the ramp to go east on Interstate 694 when he turned at the top of the ramp and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Ground Search For Missing Minnesota Man Suspended

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Eagan Police Department has announced the suspension of the ground search for a young man who has been missing since last weekend. Police officers and other emergency responders, with help from approximately 250 volunteers, had been searching an area on the west side of the southern Twin Cities suburb near the Minnesota River for any sign of 23-year-old Bryce Borca. Eagan Police are still canvassing the area for information that might assist in the investigation into his disappearance.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
HUDSON, WI

