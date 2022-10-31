Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin tells Kherson civilians to leave amid ‘most dangerous action’ in annexed region, reports say
Russian president reportedly said civilians must be removed from the area after Ukraine launches counteroffensive to take it back
Stock Indexes Rise on Wall Street Following Jobs Report
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early trading after the U.S. government said the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to intentionally restrain the jobs market are taking effect and may help...
Exclusive-Russia seeks sanctions exemptions for state bank in Ukraine grain deal talks-sources
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request, made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from Ukraine.
Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul
Thousands of Twitter employees were ordered to stay home Friday to await a bracing round of layoffs that could see half of the payroll axed as new owner Elon Musk launches his major overhaul of the company. - 'Return home' - The company said that in order to “ensure the safety” of employees and company data, the main offices would remain closed and all badge access suspended.
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter saw a slump in revenue after activist groups pressured advertisers. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he tweeted.
Organization of Ukrainian Producers Sells Rights of Four Documentaries Wide (EXCLUSIVE)
The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP) has sold broadcast rights for four of their documentaries – “HopeBahnhof. Berlin,” “9 Lives,” “A Home Lost” and “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” to 20 countries. “A Home Lost,” which details the emotions of Ukrainians who lost their home as a result of the Russian occupation, will premiere this week on Romanian Public Television and in a week’s time the channel will air “HopeBahnhof. Berlin,” which tells the stories of Ukrainian refugees and European volunteers. Laura Florescu, film department, Romanian Public Television, said: “Since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian troops, the Romanian people helped as much...
Brazil roadblocks dwindle as Bolsonaro starts handover
Brazilian police said Friday they have nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Pro-Bolsonaro protests had dwindled Friday morning outside military bases in various cities.
I worked for Elon Musk in the early days of SpaceX. Twitter execs need to be ready to work with 2 different people — good Elon and bad Elon.
Jim Cantrell was one of the first team members working with Elon Musk at SpaceX. This is his advice to Twitter staff about their new boss.
