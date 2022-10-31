Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekendBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot serverBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Fireman Derek's Bake Shop Fort Lauderdale opens this weekBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
tamaractalk.com
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
WSVN-TV
Man arrested in connection to strong-arm robbery of woman in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the rough robbery of a woman at a grocery store in North Lauderdale. The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed Marcravio Grace has been apprehended and charged. Investigators said Grace is the man who was captured...
WSVN-TV
Teenager allegedly armed with knife and hit police cruiser that crashed into CG Bethel High School taken into custody
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed into the police cruiser, sending it into the school.
Deadly shooting in Florida City
MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man who assaulted Deerfield Beach convenient store cashier
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store after a cashier was thrown to the ground as thieves made a cash grab. The cashier that dealt with the robbery, no longer works at a Tony’s Market where the incident occured on Oct.24. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
WSVN-TV
Teenager hits police cruiser that crashed into CG Bethel High School in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police cruiser crashed into the outside of a school campus, but according to officials, this was not an accident. Sources told 7News that a teenager was behind the wheel of a car when it crashed into the police cruiser, sending it into the school.
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
WSVN-TV
Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
WSVN-TV
Police standoff underway in Coconut Creek apartment after man threatens family
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers were on the scene at an apartment complex in Coconut Creek after a call about a domestic dispute. The call came in just after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday after a man threatened his family with a gun at the Carrington Apartments on the 4800 block of North State Road 7.
WSVN-TV
Border Patrol investigating after 2 suspected migrant vessels wash ashore in South Beach and Elliot Key
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A migrant boat washed ashore in South Beach. The boat made landfall Wednesday morning. A viewer sent a video to 7News of the remains of the vessel. It was shot near the South Pointe Pier. Then, 7Skyforce flew above another abandoned vessel in Elliot Key,...
WSVN-TV
12 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore on Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have taken 12 Cuban migrants into custody after, they said, they came ashore on Miami Beach. According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they received a call about a migrant landing in the area of 67th Street and the beach, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS DEERFIELD BEACH THIEF CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the subject in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach. It all started over a change disagreement, and it was all caught on camera.
'Multiple children' treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school
MIAMI - Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after "multiple children" experienced possible THC overdoses. Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student."The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable," said Police Chief Manuel Morales.
Comments / 0