North Lauderdale, FL

tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO

A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Deadly shooting in Florida City

MIAMI - A man died as the result of an early morning shooting in Florida City. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received word of the shooting at West Lucy Street and South Miami-Dade Busway. When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center where he died. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting. 
FLORIDA CITY, FL
WSVN-TV

Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Authorities searching for suspect after man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Miami’s Little River neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Miami-Dade Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just before 9 a.m. in the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

12 Cuban migrants in custody after coming ashore on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities have taken 12 Cuban migrants into custody after, they said, they came ashore on Miami Beach. According to the U.S. Border Patrol, they received a call about a migrant landing in the area of 67th Street and the beach, at around 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

'Multiple children' treated for possible THC overdoses at Miami school

MIAMI - Multiple children had to be treated Wednesday for possible THC overdoses at Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School in Miami, authorities said.City of Miami Police investigators announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old Thalia Aceves for the sale, delivery and possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of a child.Authorities said police and fire rescue were called to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary Schools on Wednesday after "multiple children" experienced possible THC overdoses. Investigators said a student had purchased marijuana edibles, off campus, and brought them to school and distributed them to students.Police identified Aceves as the person who sold the edibles to the student."The Miami Police Department will not tolerate anyone threatening the health and safety of our children. When detectives learned of an unscrupulous individual preying upon children, detectives acted quickly to ensure that the seller was held accountable," said Police Chief Manuel Morales.    
MIAMI, FL

