Greenville, SC

greenvillejournal.com

Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville

Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Photos: Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo

The community enjoys the 2022 Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo where all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating and fun areas including Dragon Alley, Alice’s Fun House, a princess castle and an extinct species graveyard. Proceeds benefit programs throughout the Greenville Zoo and conservation efforts.
GREENVILLE, SC
southernladymagazine.com

Caroline’s Cakes Delivers Seasonal Cake Sensations to Your Door

Caroline Ragsdale Reutter grew up in a South Carolina home where her mother frequently entertained customers from her father’s charcoal business, serving them recipes that had been in the family for generations. Seeing the enjoyment that food brought to the people her mother hosted, Caroline developed a similar knack for cooking and baking.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WYFF4.com

Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville

(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas

I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WSPA 7News

More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Military appreciation week discounts, specials

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

The Greenville Homeless Alliance to host 2nd annual Ignite Luncheon

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Homeless Alliance says it's inviting the community to face the impact homelessness has on Greenville County and celebrate what can be done, to share hope with those experiencing it at the 2nd Annual Ignite Luncheon. On Nov. 15, more than 130 community members, Greenville...
GREENVILLE, SC
Flying Magazine

Triple Tree: How To Get There

The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
SPARTANBURG, SC
collegianonline.com

Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience

For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
myclintonnews.com

THE Fight in Laurens County

PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum

LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
LANDRUM, SC

