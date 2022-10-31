Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville
Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
greenvillejournal.com
Photos: Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo
The community enjoys the 2022 Prisma Health Boo in the Zoo where all ages can enjoy trick-or-treating and fun areas including Dragon Alley, Alice’s Fun House, a princess castle and an extinct species graveyard. Proceeds benefit programs throughout the Greenville Zoo and conservation efforts.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
southernladymagazine.com
Caroline’s Cakes Delivers Seasonal Cake Sensations to Your Door
Caroline Ragsdale Reutter grew up in a South Carolina home where her mother frequently entertained customers from her father’s charcoal business, serving them recipes that had been in the family for generations. Seeing the enjoyment that food brought to the people her mother hosted, Caroline developed a similar knack for cooking and baking.
WYFF4.com
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
greenvillejournal.com
Borderlands Comics and Games to close Laurens Road store, reopen on South Pleasantburg Drive
Borderlands Comics and Games is preparing to move. The Greenville comic book store announced on its social media it will close its doors at 1434 Laurens Road on Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. with plans to reopen in its new storefront 410 S. Pleasantburg Drive on Nov. 6 or Nov. 7.
iheart.com
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
The Greenville Homeless Alliance to host 2nd annual Ignite Luncheon
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Homeless Alliance says it's inviting the community to face the impact homelessness has on Greenville County and celebrate what can be done, to share hope with those experiencing it at the 2nd Annual Ignite Luncheon. On Nov. 15, more than 130 community members, Greenville...
Flying Magazine
Triple Tree: How To Get There
The grass strip at Triple Tree Aerodrome (SC00) invites general aviation pilots to visit; however, landing at the private field is only permitted during scheduled fly-in events. [Credit: Lisa deFrees]. If you’re not attending a fly-in at the Triple Tree Aerodrome, you will need to choose another airport for your...
Prisma Health doctor discusses daylight saving time
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Prisma Health sleep medicine physician speaks about time shift this weekend. Dr. Antoinette Williams Rutherford talks about daylight saving time ending. The meeting is scheduled Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
collegianonline.com
Bistro offers fine dining, real-world culinary and marketing experience
For the third year in a row, a student marketing campaign unites Bob Jones University students interested in culinary arts and students interested in marketing to create a convenient fine dining experience for the campus and community. Second-year culinary arts students run an annual Bistro to practice making food for...
myclintonnews.com
THE Fight in Laurens County
PHOTOS: 10 YEARS OF HOPE FOR PATIENTS IN LAURENS COUNTY. The Laurens County Cancer Association. LCCA has raised more than $1.1 Million for local cancer patients’ assistance in its 10 years as a Laurens County charity. The organization celebrated its anniversary last Tuesday at a gala titled “Dueling Pianos, An Evening to Remember” at The Cotton Loft events venue in Clinton. Primary sponsor was 301 N. Broad St., a Clinton business. Also, organizers said, Prisma Health is “a true partner in every sense” as it provides the LCCA building rent- and utilities-free in the Professional Park. Proceeds from the Charlotte-based Dueling Pianos’ tip jars went to LCCA - they started out with the Clemson and Carolina fight songs, but it was the Presbyterian College fight song that brought in a $100 tip. More: www.HopeInCommunity.net.
Humane Society of Greenwood waiving adoption fees with Halloween special
Today is Halloween and it's also the end of "Adopt a shelter dog month."
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey hold rally in Greenville
Candidate for Governor Joe Cunningham (D) and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey held a rally Thursday at Southside Brewing Co. in Greenville.
Comments / 1