hernandosun.com
hernandosun.com
PHSC showcases student art, photography, and poetry
For the first time in campus history, Pasco-Hernando State College in Spring Hill is hosting a multifaceted, multidimensional celebration of the arts created by their own students. Pasco-Hernando State College Students Got Talent will be celebrated Wednesday, November 9, from 12–7 pm on the Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day
Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
ocala-news.com
‘Bring the Harvest Home’ holiday food drive underway in Marion County
Marion County is encouraging residents and businesses to help those in need this holiday season by taking part in its 11th annual “Bring the Harvest Home” holiday food drive. “We encourage our community to pull together again to help ‘bring the harvest home’ in support of Marion County’s...
mountdorabuzz.com
NOVEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis
Thanksgiving is November 24 and the weekend following the holiday is when local cities will turn on their twinkling lights. Light Up Eustis will be November 25 followed by Light Up Mount Dora on November 26. This year Mount Dora brings a new twist to its annual event. Learn more.
Death Investigation Underway Near First Presbyterian Church In Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Death Investigation near the First Presbyterian Church on Bell Avenue in Brooksville. At this time, investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the
Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida
The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
Bay News 9
'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County
DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council to consider Christmas Parade; cancelation of lien; review of Country Jam
The Inverness City Council will decide whether to write off a near $54,000 lien on property the owner now wants to sell. The hefty lien’s origins date back to Oct. 7, 2019 when a city code enforcement inspector cited property owner, Gregory Pinto for violating overgrowth standards at his Poplar Avenue property.
WCJB
“It’s opening a big can of worms”: Possible zoning change angers Ocala residents in single-family neighborhood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - What is currently a neighborhood of single-family homes, could soon have a multi-family development. The plot of land on the corner of Pine Radial Run and Water Trak could become a development with 21 townhouses, and the people who live across the street are not happy about it.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market
TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
Citrus County Chronicle
Promotor of Inverness' first three-day Cooter Country Jam reflects on changes and improvements for next year
The promotor of Inverness’ annual Cooter Country Jam said months before the three-day October event that he expected to lose money the first time organizing the attraction, which included 15 music acts and two sound stages. Steve Pritchard, of Pro Event Tours Management, was not surprised then when the...
County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
Lake County OKs hundreds of homes, rooftop restaurant in controversial project
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A development project that would increase the number of homes in Howey-in-the-Hills by 65% cleared a big hurdle Tuesday. Lake County commissioners on Nov. 1...
Man dies after crashing into mailbox, tree in Brooksville
A Brooksville man died Thursday after he crashed his pickup truck into a mailbox and a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Citrus County Chronicle
MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County
The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
sumtercountyfl.gov
Sumter County Assists City of Webster Resident
The Sumter County Board of Commissioners used funds available from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) to construct a new two-bedroom, one-bath replacement home for Wayne Raulerson. Leah Linzey, Raulerson’s sister, stated Wayne is “very appreciative of what was done for him and he’s able to get around pretty well...
ocala-news.com
Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick
Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
Second Pasco Man Charged In Brutal Clearwater Beach Murder
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police announced Thursday they arrested a second person in the Clearwater Beach murder of Jeffrey Chapman. 18-year-old Savonne Morrison of Pasco County has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of Chapman on Oct. 21 on Clearwater Beach. Morrison
