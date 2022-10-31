ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, FL

hernandosun.com

PHSC showcases student art, photography, and poetry

For the first time in campus history, Pasco-Hernando State College in Spring Hill is hosting a multifaceted, multidimensional celebration of the arts created by their own students. Pasco-Hernando State College Students Got Talent will be celebrated Wednesday, November 9, from 12–7 pm on the Spring Hill Campus, 450 Beverly Court...
SPRING HILL, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Pasco County Offices to Close for Veterans Day

Pasco County, Fla.- Pasco Board of County Commissioners (BCC) offices will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. BCC government offices will reopen Monday, November 14, 2022. The Pasco County Parks, Recreation, and Natural Resources’ Offices, Recreation Complexes and Community Centers will be closed Friday, November...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
mountdorabuzz.com

NOVEMBER EDITION: News & events for Mount Dora, Tavares & Eustis

Thanksgiving is November 24 and the weekend following the holiday is when local cities will turn on their twinkling lights. Light Up Eustis will be November 25 followed by Light Up Mount Dora on November 26. This year Mount Dora brings a new twist to its annual event. Learn more.
EUSTIS, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Senior Living Communities Worth Celebrating in Central Florida

The demand for quality senior living communities is growing exponentially. Beyond the expectations of security and care, seniors today search for communities customized for their independent lifestyle. They want better choices for dining, special events, and luxurious amenities. They also want well-appointed apartments and welcoming indoor and outdoor living spaces that complement their personal lifestyle without forgoing their freedom – and rightfully so.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bay News 9

'A saint of some kind' impacting lives in Pasco County

DADE CITY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero is a Pasco County woman whose perseverance and passion have helped her impact people's lives for more than 20 years. It was at the Daystar Hope Center in Dade City where we met Carolyn Davis. She volunteers there and refuses to...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Gov. Ron DeSantis planning visit to Starkey Market

TRINITY, FLa. - Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to visit 13 counties in three days, the Republican incumbent is set to address voters Wednesday evening at the Starkey Market in Trinity. The Pasco Sheriff's office is warning commuters there will be heavy traffic in the area of SR 54 and Starkey Blvd. today, beginning around 3 p.m. Impacts will continue throughout the afternoon, due to the governors visit. They are asking to use alternate routes if possible.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

County commission write-in candidates aim to make Marion County history

The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has never had a candidate elected via write-in, but Gina Capone and Brian Donnelly intend to make history. Capone and Donnelly, running for Districts 2 and 4 respectively, advertise themselves as “for the people” candidates. They both say they believe the current members of the commission do not prioritize the needs of Marion County residents, and both candidates are using issues such as over-development they say residents have brought to their attention as pillars of their campaigns.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

MPO wants to identify most vulnerable roads in Citrus County

The Hernando-Citrus Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) will discuss paying a consultant $98,752 to do a study identifying the vulnerability of roads during catastrophic weather. A prioritized list of locations and mitigation strategies would be included in the MPO’s 2050 long-range transportation plan.
sumtercountyfl.gov

Sumter County Assists City of Webster Resident

The Sumter County Board of Commissioners used funds available from the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) to construct a new two-bedroom, one-bath replacement home for Wayne Raulerson. Leah Linzey, Raulerson’s sister, stated Wayne is “very appreciative of what was done for him and he’s able to get around pretty well...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County firefighters combat barn fire in Reddick

Marion County firefighters rushed to the 6000 block of NW 118th Road in Reddick on Saturday morning after receiving reports that a barn in the area was on fire. According to Marion County Fire Rescue, a 911 caller had reported that flames were visible inside a barn at Robert’s Quarter Horses on NW 118th Road. MCFR units were dispatched shortly after 9 a.m., and they were advised that all animals had been safely removed from the barn.
MARION COUNTY, FL

