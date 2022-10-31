‘He doesn’t have a name anymore he’ll have a number’ says Parkland victim’s family member as shooter set to be sentenced

It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They told me, 'how high can you jump?' And I was like I can jump really high. So, they were like, 'let’s record a video, see how high you can jump," Josiah Garmon said. "I was like 'alright!' And I got in the middle, so they could see me on the camera. They made me jump up in the air, and they kicked my legs, and unfortunately, I broke my arm."

