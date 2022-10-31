‘He doesn’t have a name anymore he’ll have a number’ says Parkland victim’s family member as shooter set to be sentenced

Read full article on original website
Ricardo Gonzalez
3d ago
He won’t last long, in Population or he will have to become someone’s girlfriend to be protected from getting shanked…
WSVN-TV
Parkland school shooter formally sentenced to life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - More than four years since the Valentine’s Day 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Nikolas Cruz has now formally been sentenced to life without parole. The sentence comes after a two-day-long hearing that included statements from loved ones of the 17 people...
WSVN-TV
Complaint cites ‘demeaning’ behavior from judge in Parkland trial; Florida Bar confirms pending probe into attorney
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A court complaint has been filed against the presiding judge in the sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter, and officials with the Florida Bar said a defense attorney is the subject of a pending investigation. Cameras captured Broward County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she...
WSVN-TV
Community leaders decry high number of misdemeanor arrests in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community leaders called out Broward County’s justice system due to what they said are staggering arrest statistics concerning minor offenses. Clergymen with the Broward-based nonprofit BOLD Justice addressed reporters at a news conference held Thursday. BOLD stands for Broward Organized Leaders Doing Justice. “Let’s...
Judge Slammed for ‘Inappropriate’ and ‘Inexcusably Improper’ Decision to Hug Prosecutors at the End of Parkland Shooter’s Sentencing
After the Parkland school shooter was formally sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without parole for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, the judge in the case controversially decided to hug members of the prosecution team. As trial watchers can attest, Judge Elizabeth Scherer has...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Click10.com
Ex-Miami-Dade firefighter sentenced to life in prison for child molestation, threatening ex-wife with gun
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami-Dade firefighter was sentenced to life in prison Monday after he was convicted of child molestation and pointing a gun at his ex-wife. The Miami Herald’s David Ovalle first reported the news Monday, confirming that Judge Ellen Venzer immediately sentenced Fernando Castano, 49,...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
NBC Miami
Man Arrested for Impersonating Broward Deputies to Scam Residents: BSO
A man who was already jailed in Pennsylvania is now facing charges in Broward County for allegedly scamming residents out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy, authorities said. Raquan Hardy, 25, faces 21 counts relating to the scam including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud,...
Parkland Parents Lose It Over Nikolas Cruz’s Attorney Flipping the Bird
In the final hours of the two-day sentencing hearing for Nikolas Cruz, the gunman who killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the family members of some of his victims had the chance to fiercely confront not only him but his defense team for their behavior before, during, and after the trial.“This man, this animal, this piece of shit, this bastard took the lives of 17 people,” seethed Michael Beigel, the father of slain Parkland teacher Scott Beigel. “You have a right to defend him. You have no right, no right to demean the people who lost somebody....
Click10.com
Miami Gardens man on probation for attempted murder gets arrested for another attempted murder
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Despite being on probation for attempted murder, detectives said Santana Hunter was recently involved in another attempted murder in Miami-Dade County. The Florida Department of Corrections released Hunter, 25, from prison on Aug. 10, after he served a 10-year prison sentence for attempted murder and...
Tense moments after gun-on-campus call at McArthur High School
HOLLYWOOD - Students at McArthur High in Hollywood tell CBS4 about tense moments at school after a call came in of a shooting on campus. "Security guards told us to go inside the gym, where they said there was a threat dealing with another person. It was call about a threat," one student told us. While in the gym, officers came in heavily armed another student told CBS4. 'It was like 5 police officers, all them had guns, one had a big AR," he said.Turns out it was a hoax, what's known as a "swatting" call. Not a lot of students were...
'We are all broken': Parkland victims offer impact statements
Survivors of the Parkland school shooting, along with family members of those killed and wounded, confront the gunman with emotional impact statements.Nov. 1, 2022.
Click10.com
Broward man accused of stalking 14-year-old girl near her home
PLANTATION, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man faces a charge of aggravated stalking of a minor after a 14-year-old girl told police she saw him parked near her house at least twice and, at one point, asked for her phone number. According to a Plantation police arrest report, the...
WESH
Family sues Florida school district, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They told me, 'how high can you jump?' And I was like I can jump really high. So, they were like, 'let’s record a video, see how high you can jump," Josiah Garmon said. "I was like 'alright!' And I got in the middle, so they could see me on the camera. They made me jump up in the air, and they kicked my legs, and unfortunately, I broke my arm."
Click10.com
Judge denies probation violation of Florida man accused of beating Rubio canvasser
Hialeah, Fla. – A judge struck down a probation violation hold Tuesday involving 25-year-old Javier Lopez, one of two men accused of beating up a Republican canvasser in Hialeah. Lopez was arrested just over a week ago after police say he and another man -- 27-year-old Jonathan Casanova, attacked...
9 PBC Students Expelled, Three For Threatening Mass Shootings On Campus
On the same day that the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison, the Palm Beach County School District has expelled three students for threatening mass shootings.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Violent Robbery at Deerfield Beach Store That Began With Change Dispute
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Deerfield Beach store that began with an argument over change. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Tony's Market at 5105 North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. One suspect had gone in the store to buy a cigar...
WATCH THE VIDEO: Broward Hotel Guest Robbed At Gunpoint
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
He robbed a Boca Raton bank. He hit cars on I-95 in making a getaway. Now he's headed to prison.
A Fort Lauderdale man who crashed into several cars as he tried to elude police who suspected him of robbing a Boca Raton bank in March has been sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection with a string of heists in Palm Beach and Broward counties. The sentence U.S....
