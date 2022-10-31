ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel

The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
wegotthiscovered.com

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s Halloween costumes have everyone feeling the ick

To make sure the world continues to feel unsure about their relationship, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford has gone as an unfortunate and unsavory couple costume look for Halloween. Eilish and Rutherford became an item in mid-October with concerns raised almost immediately around the not-inconsequential age difference between the two....
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
wegotthiscovered.com

Johnny Depp returns to wearing very big hats in new image from his comeback movie

Actor Johnny Depp is returning to the silver screen in the role of King Louis XV in the new film Jeanne du Barry on Netflix. According to Deadline, Depp will don a collection of flamboyant hats in the film to convey the infamous excess of the flamboyant monarch. After all, Louis XV’s ostentatious lifestyle eventually sparked the French revolution and brought down the French monarchy.
Popculture

'Good Morning America': Ginger Zee Turns Into Rock Legend for Halloween

Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, reporter Ben Aaron, turned their home into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Halloween. Zee dressed up as Blondie singer Debbie Harry, while Aaron was dressed as David Bowie. Sons Adrian, 6, and Miles, 4, dressed as Queen singer Freddie Mercury and Elton John, respectively.
Cinemablend

Terrifier 2: 8 Things To Know Before You Watch The Horror Movie

You’ve heard its name whispered, screamed, and shouted in the streets of new movie releases. But do you know what Terrifier 2 is all about? If you’ve been curious to check out writer/director Damian Leone’s horror opus, but aren’t sure you’re ready, we have the perfect guide to help you plunge into the gore head first. Should you possess no fear of clowns, and want something vicious to partake in through the world of horror, here’s what you need to know before watching Terrifier 2.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix subscribers can’t help their curiosity as Guillermo del Toro’s new hit climbs the charts

One of the modern masters of horror has proven his worth yet again, with Guillermo del Toro’s latest streaming exclusive series enticing audiences on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities has piqued interest with Netflix subscribers with the anthology series haunting the top ten of the streaming service, narrowly missing out against some fellow big names. Yet again del Toro has proven his name to be brand enough as the horror series revels in its first week.
The Independent

Kendall Jenner dons ‘iconic’ cucumber costume for Halloween

Kendall Jenner has been hailed as “iconic” after dressing up as a cucumber for Halloween. The supermodel donned a giant cucumber slice, referencing a famous clip shown in the fifth episode of season one of The Kardashians in which she struggled to cut a cucumber.Fans were left “baffled” by her unorthodox approach to chopping vegetables and the clip became the subject of hundreds of memes. Jenner has reclaimed the moment, however, by embracing her regrettable association with the vegetable and sharing her outfit with fans on social media. Pairing swamp-green latex leggings with a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and...
wegotthiscovered.com

An acclaimed Oscar-nominated box office smash getting an unrelated prequel instead of a sequel is still boggling minds

On paper, a critically-acclaimed thriller hailing from one of the best directors in the business that earned nearly $240 million at the box office and landed five Academy Award nominations would be a shoo-in for the sequels that were already planned ahead of time, but that didn’t turn out to be the case for David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

