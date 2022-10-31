ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buies Creek, NC

campbell.edu

Campbell Law to host competitions, challenges as part of Campbell Giving Day

RALEIGH — Campbell University will hold its seventh annual Campbell Giving Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Campbell Giving Day is the university’s annual day of giving when alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends come together to give a gift to Campbell, wear orange to show their pride and share why they give on social media. It is a day the Campbell community unites to celebrate its rich history and thriving future.
BUIES CREEK, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
campbell.edu

Podcast | Kendra Hancock helps student-athletes win in the classroom

Kendra Hancock has been director of student athlete support at Campbell University for over 10 years now — helping not only our wrestling program, but golf, women’s soccer, softball and swimming, to name a few more. She joins Rhymes With Orange this week to talk about what it takes to motivate athletes to win in the classroom and her passion — running. Kendra will take part in the Boston Marathon next year, and in doing so, she’s supporting a good cause.
BUIES CREEK, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ

Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County

This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
NASH COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Silver Alert issued in Moore County

PINEHURST — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in Moore County. According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 68-year-old Mary Gibson Haywood was last seen leaving FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with a white male in a small black passenger vehicle. Haywood...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
CLINTON, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub

The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
PINEHURST, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC

