campbell.edu
Campbell Law to host competitions, challenges as part of Campbell Giving Day
RALEIGH — Campbell University will hold its seventh annual Campbell Giving Day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Campbell Giving Day is the university’s annual day of giving when alumni, students, parents, faculty, staff and friends come together to give a gift to Campbell, wear orange to show their pride and share why they give on social media. It is a day the Campbell community unites to celebrate its rich history and thriving future.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
NC Gov. Roy Cooper creates commission to ensure diversity for UNC system
The commission will assess the current appointment system of leaders in the UNC System and make recommendations to the governor on how it can be reformed.
'This can't be happening': Parents scramble after Johnston County day care closes with less than 24 hours' notice
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — Dozens of families in Johnston County are scrambling to figure out options for their children after their day care shut down with less than 24 hours' notice. Parents who send their children to Aha Moments Learning Center at 284 Reedy Creek Road in Four Oaks...
First responders take to the water to raise money for Wayne Co. Deputy’s family
A group of first responders are using a days-long kayak trip to raise money for the family of a Wayne County deputy who was shot and killed during a standoff over the summer.
campbell.edu
Podcast | Kendra Hancock helps student-athletes win in the classroom
Kendra Hancock has been director of student athlete support at Campbell University for over 10 years now — helping not only our wrestling program, but golf, women’s soccer, softball and swimming, to name a few more. She joins Rhymes With Orange this week to talk about what it takes to motivate athletes to win in the classroom and her passion — running. Kendra will take part in the Boston Marathon next year, and in doing so, she’s supporting a good cause.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
WRAL
How Pfizer Rocky Mount is developing opportunities for Nash County
This article was written for our sponsor, Nash County Economic Development. As a multinational pharmaceutical company, Pfizer employs more than 79,000 people worldwide. The company has also received global recognition for their part in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, working to develop and manufacture the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and the COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid. A reputable, trusted name in the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer decided to call Nash County home when the company acquired the Rocky Mount site in 2015.
Retired preacher dies in North Carolina house fire trying to rescue pets, fire chief confirms
Fire officials said they believe Miller was in the home searching for his dog, and cat, who was also found dead after the blaze was put out.
Man who tried to rob North Carolina bank wrote note to teller on back of pay stub, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who tried to rob a Robeson County bank on Tuesday was identified and arrested after police found his name on the front of a pay stub he used to demand money from a drive-through teller, police said. Dennis Wayne Price Jr., 43, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was arrested in […]
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
WECT
After calling 911, man dies beside pets in Cumberland County house fire
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - A man died Tuesday night beside his pets after calling 911 to report a house fire. According to Fire Chief Freddy Johnson, the 74-year-old man was found upstairs with his black lab and another pet. They all died in the fire. Officials said the fire started...
Johnston County DA now investigating school board member Ronald Johnson
District Attorney Susan Doyle says the investigation will determine if further actions are warranted against Ronald Johnson.
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
Silver Alert issued in Moore County
PINEHURST — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman in Moore County. According to a press release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, 68-year-old Mary Gibson Haywood was last seen leaving FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with a white male in a small black passenger vehicle. Haywood...
Proud boys protesters show up to drag brunch at Sanford brewery
Dozens of members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, showed up to a drag show brunch at a brewery in Sanford Sunday to voice their disapproval of the event.
cbs17
Student starts fire in Sampson County Middle School classroom, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a student at Sampson County Middle School started a fire in a classroom. Police said no injuries were reported during the incident Tuesday morning at the school but that students were evacuated. School administrators and local law enforcement identified the student, and authorities...
sandhillssentinel.com
Owner selling popular Pinehurst pub
The owner of Dugan’s Pub announced he is selling his restaurant. Alan Riley said on social media on Oct. 31 he is selling his popular Pinehurst pub to Stephen and Alley Fore, co-owners of Lighthouse at Little River in Carthage. Dugan’s Pub is a mainstay of the Pinehurst dining...
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
