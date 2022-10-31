ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP

LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, NE
North Platte Post

Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County

GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers and Gage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup at 4:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump

A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
LINCOLN, NE

