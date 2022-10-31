Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police looking for man in assault investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are asking for the community to help find a man being sought in an assault investigation. The man’s vehicle was last seen near 9th and D Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police ask that if anyone sees the vehicle pictured above,...
Two arrested for Nebraska barn burglaries
A man and woman out of Columbus were arrested on burglary charges for breaking into a barn Tuesday afternoon after an investigation.
KETV.com
Omaha woman dies in two-vehicle crash in Nemaha County, according to authorities
An Omaha woman died and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in southeastern Nebraska. Around 2:54 p.m., the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the crash north of Auburn on Highway 75 between 735 and 736 roads. Investigators said a southbound vehicle, which was...
klkntv.com
Man attacked while walking dog in Lincoln; search for three suspects underway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation has been launched after police say a 31-year-old was attacked while walking a dog in Lincoln. Police said this happened near 2nd Street and Folkways Boulevard on Tuesday around 9 p.m. The victim reported that three unknown males came up from behind, hit...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested by Omaha Police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln inmate was arrested by Omaha Police last Thursday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said. Omaha Police booked 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora into the Douglas County Corrections Center, according to a press release. Viktora went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Sept. 30 when...
2 arrested in separate incidents overnight by NSP
LEXINGTON, NEB. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate incidents overnight. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify driver shot by officer after attempting to hit Halloween trick-or-treaters
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have identified the driver who nearly hit a crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters and then was shot by an officer on Monday night. Around 7 p.m., officers were alerted to a reckless driver traveling southbound on Minne Lusa Boulevard near Newport Avenue, according to authorities.
Troopers arrest 2 after incidents in Dawson, Jefferson counties
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people overnight after separate incidents. The first incident occurred in Lexington. Late Tuesday, NSP was contacted by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession of a handgun, but his exact location was unknown. NSP also received information from the Kearney Police Department that the same subject had made a threat against the NSP office in Lexington.
KSNB Local4
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in Gage County
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - An 80-year-old Adams man is dead after his truck collided with a train in Gage County on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol said troopers and Gage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a collision of a train and a pickup at 4:15 p.m. The crash occurred near the intersection of South 176th Street and Birch Road.
klkntv.com
Man robbed north Lincoln convenience store twice in one night, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man smashed the door of a convenience store Monday evening to steal lighters, cigars and soda, Lincoln Police say. Shortly after 11:00 p.m., security footage at the store, which is near 27th and Cornhusker Highway, showed a man using a brick to shatter the door.
Lincoln Police say alcohol and speed were factors in October crash that killed 6
Lincoln Police has concluded its investigation of the fatal crash that killed six people in early October.
klkntv.com
One man killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Gage County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train in Gage County on Monday. The crash happened about 2 miles east of Adams around 4:15 p.m., according to the Nebraska State Patrol. A GMC Sierra, driven by 80-year-old Ronald Niles of Adams,...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Porch pirate steals $430 package in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help from the community in identifying two people caught stealing on camera. In the first theft, someone took a package worth $430 off a porch. LPD said that as the holidays approach, you should be vigilant with your...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police: Driver’s alcohol level nearly 3 times legal limit in crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Alcohol and speed were a factor in the early October crash that killed six people, Lincoln Police say. On Monday, police announced the conclusion of their investigation into the crash that killed six people in their 20s. Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 2, five men...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Accused Of Starting Fire Near Gas Pump
A Lincoln woman was arrested after witnesses told police she set a fire near a gas pump at the EZ Go at 25th and ‘O’ Street around 10:20 Tuesday night. “It appeared the female pumped a small amount of gas on the ground and ignited it,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says a witness put out the fire. “Moments later officers observed a disturbance at 26th and ‘O’ where several people had stopped a white car and were yelling for officers to help.”
News Channel Nebraska
Name released of Lincoln man that died in fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The name of a man that died in a Friday night motorcycle vs. pickup crash in Lincoln has been released. The Lincoln Police Department said they have identified the driver of the motorcycle as 30-year-old Trenten Bankhead of Lincoln. Officers said the accident took place on Oct....
WOWT
Sarpy County Sheriff’s arrest missing Lincoln inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln that was reported missing in September was taken into custody. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Krista Foley, 33, last Friday. She was reported missing on September 25 and officials say she disappeared during a...
klkntv.com
Six-vehicle crash closes southeast Lincoln intersection for over an hour
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Six vehicles were involved in a crash Tuesday morning that closed a South 84th Street intersection for over an hour. Shortly after 8:30, Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the area of South 84th Street and Eiger Drive on reports of the six-vehicle crash.
