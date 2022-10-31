ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect who barricaded self in James Island home now in custody, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Police say the barricaded suspect is now in custody, and the situation was resolved peacefully. Charleston police are responding to an incident involving a barricaded subject in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island, the department announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
CHARLESTON, SC
WMBF

Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
News19 WLTX

Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified

BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Improvements coming to U.S. 17 A/ North Main Street in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is improving U.S. 17 A, also known as North Main Street. The project aims to improve safety at seven intersections along North Main Street, from Farmington Road to 2nd Avenue. DOT engineers reviewed and evaluated the corridor through...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

McMaster-Evette campaign and other republicans stopping in Summerville on Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign is rallying in Summerville on Saturday, November 5th, hosted by the Dorchester Republican Party. Dorchester GOP Chairman Steven Wright released the following statement:. "We are excited and honored to host Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Under the McMaster Administration, our taxes...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Lowcountry Rising Above Violence Team holds open house to introduce their mission

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Employees of Lowcountry Rising Above Violence, Charleston's new community violence prevention and intervention program hosted an open house to introduce themselves and the services they offer earlier tonight. The program is staffed by employees of Youth Advocate Programs Inc, through a partnership with MUSC....
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy