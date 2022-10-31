Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Argument over puppy leads to gunfire in Sumter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man is facing charges after an argument over a puppy led to gunfire on the weekend before Halloween. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Emmanuel Tyrell Pickens is charged with Assault and Battery 1st Degree, Discharging Firearms into a Dwelling, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.
abcnews4.com
Electrical problem caused destructive fire at mobile home on Thursday, investigators say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Investigators say a fire that nearly destroyed a doublewide mobile home in Colleton County on Thursday likely started in an electrical outlet before spreading to the rest of the home, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Tanner Lane...
abcnews4.com
Hampton County man arrested after standoff at Hilton Head apartment
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A man was arrested after he barricaded himself in an apartment in Hilton Head and made threats with a gun, according to deputies. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of an armed subject carrying a firearm and making threats in the area of Hilton Head Gardens Apartments, at 11 Southwood Park Drive.
abcnews4.com
Plane from Charleston runs out of fuel, crash lands in Upstate SC, says FAA
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine airplane from the Lowcountry were injured Wednesday afternoon after the pair were forced to make a crash landing in the Upstate, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The pilot of the Cessna 172 plane landed in a...
abcnews4.com
Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat east of Charleston Harbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men were rescued from a sinking boat on Thursday five miles east of the Charleston Harbor, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a passerby contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston after seeing three men holding on to the bottom side an overturned 23-foot boat.
abcnews4.com
Suspect who barricaded self in James Island home now in custody, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (3:20 p.m.): Police say the barricaded suspect is now in custody, and the situation was resolved peacefully. Charleston police are responding to an incident involving a barricaded subject in the Whitehouse Plantation area of James Island, the department announced on Twitter shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies searching for owner after starving, dead cows found in South Carolina pasture
Georgetown County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty involving cows.
WMBF
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
abcnews4.com
Owner of dead, starving cows found in Andrews-area pasture wanted on cruelty charges
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Deputies in Georgetown County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving multiple cows in the Andrews area of the county. According to the sheriff's office, three cows were found dead in a pasture off of Hardee Street over the weekend, and multiple others were found roaming the streets of Andrews.
Man killed in Kershaw County fire identified
BETHUNE, S.C. — The Kershaw County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died in a fire on Monday morning. Coroner David West said the fire happened around 5:20 a.m. on Waters Road in an outside building in the backyard of a house. West said that by the time someone spotted the fire just outside of Bethune, the building had been burning for some time already.
abcnews4.com
Improvements coming to U.S. 17 A/ North Main Street in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation is improving U.S. 17 A, also known as North Main Street. The project aims to improve safety at seven intersections along North Main Street, from Farmington Road to 2nd Avenue. DOT engineers reviewed and evaluated the corridor through...
abcnews4.com
Husband, wife identified in apparent murder-suicide out of Marlboro County: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a husband and wife. On October 25, at around 9:30 p.m., the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Step Road in the Wallace area of Marlboro County. The 911 caller stated that he...
abcnews4.com
McMaster-Evette campaign and other republicans stopping in Summerville on Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The McMaster-Evette campaign is rallying in Summerville on Saturday, November 5th, hosted by the Dorchester Republican Party. Dorchester GOP Chairman Steven Wright released the following statement:. "We are excited and honored to host Governor McMaster and Lt. Governor Evette. Under the McMaster Administration, our taxes...
abcnews4.com
Town of Mount Pleasant wants feedback on adding more detail to comprehensive plan
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — If you live in Mount Pleasant, the town wants to hear your concerns about the area. The town completed a 10-year comprehensive plan a few years ago, but now they want to add more detail. They are holding meetings throughout the year in 7...
abcnews4.com
'Happy birthday to you!': Birthday girl gets surprise song at Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — If a trip to the Coastal Carolina Fair wasn't enough of a blast for 7-year-old Charleigh on her birthday, getting serenaded by a group of strangers must have been the cherry on top. Charleigh and her family were getting ready to leave the fair when...
abcnews4.com
South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
abcnews4.com
Having difficulties finding flu medication? Where to look for Tamiflu and Xofluza
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — With a surge in flu cases, some pharmacies are having a hard time getting flu medication, but local pharmacies may be able to get you the medicine you need. Tidewater Pharmacy says they have been able to keep their shelves stocked, but it has...
abcnews4.com
Lowcountry Rising Above Violence Team holds open house to introduce their mission
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Employees of Lowcountry Rising Above Violence, Charleston's new community violence prevention and intervention program hosted an open house to introduce themselves and the services they offer earlier tonight. The program is staffed by employees of Youth Advocate Programs Inc, through a partnership with MUSC....
Worker hit by rope while on ship in South Carolina port dies after cardiac arrest
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old man died at the North Charleston port terminal last week when he went into cardiac arrest after an accident aboard a ship, authorities said. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office was contacted on Wednesday after the man died at the South Carolina Ports Terminal in North Charleston, Chief Deputy […]
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston says "barnacle" parking enforcement program is a success so far
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's been six months since the City of Charleston started using barnacles to get people to pay excessive unpaid parking fees. The city says so far; the pilot program has been successful. "The program is going great. We have deployed and released 120 barnacles in...
