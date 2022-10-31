Read full article on original website
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Steelers trading Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick: Report
The Steelers are moving on from Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Pittsburgh will trade the third-year receiver to the Bears. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Bears are sending the Steelers their own second-round pick and not the one they acquired on Monday in the deal that sent Roquan Smith to Baltimore.
Can this be the start of something big for the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook while thinking about the Browns’ 32-13 victory over Cincinnati:. 1. Jacoby Brissett said: “We really needed to get back to playing our style of football. That is running and throwing it on our terms. Running plays on our terms.”
Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort
BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
How Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense can be explosive again: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio -The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will look to find itself once again this Sunday. Coming off its worst loss of the season on Monday, quarterback Joe Burrow attributed part of the loss to a lack of rhythm. Veteran center Ted Karras said his offensive line’s performance was “unacceptable.” Mix in a season-low rushing day and missed catches and opportunities for the Bengals’ wideouts, there’s a lot the Bengals can and should improve upon.
Cleveland Cavaliers get first extended look at ‘death lineup’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his other assistants had just returned from their annual coaching retreat at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort when the stunning news broke: Cleveland had acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Forget all those plans. Time for new ones.
Broncos trade Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, who will be the Browns’ next opponent after the bye week
The Browns’ next opponent is the latest to make a massive move before the NFL trade deadline hits. The Broncos traded edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins in a blockbuster deal. Miami is sending a first-round pick in 2023 which belonged to San Francisco as part of the Trey Lance trade as part of the deal.
Where Nick Chubb stands in the rushing title race after Week 8
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Browns’ run game was a force during Monday’s 32-13 win over Cincinnati, as the Bengals run defense allowed over 100 rushing yards for the fourth consecutive game. Nick Chubb is trying to win his first rushing title. Chubb can join Marion Motley, Jim Brown...
How Jacoby Brissett, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense had a commanding performance during Monday’s 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. On 71 snaps, center Ethan Pocic led the offense with a 94.0 overall grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He added a run blocking grade of 92.0. Jacoby Brissett also topped 90 in offensive grading (90.8).
Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, faced with long road to recovery, is as optimistic as can be
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Chidobe Awuzie sat at his locker wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, injured right leg stretched out and his crutches beside his chair. And, at times, he wore a smile on his face. Instead of bitterness or frustration at how his season ended on Monday by way...
Former NFL lineman opens Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar in North Olmsted: Photos
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Former NFL lineman and 2010 North Olmsted High School graduate Matt Rotheram recently returned home to open a Pulp Smoothie & Juice Bar, located at 27650 Lorain Road. “When I was younger, I thought I’d open something along the lines of football training, like a gym,”...
Bengals injuries mounting as pivotal Week 9 matchup draws near
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are nearing the bye week, and not a moment too soon. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was absent from practice Thursday, as expected, but the team was also without a handful of other contributors — and key contributors at that. Cornerbacks Mike...
Donovan Mitchell’s historic start with Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland’s return and Kyrie Irving: Wine and Gold Talk podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers knew Donovan Mitchell was going to be a franchise changer. That’s why they sent away three players and three draft picks to acquire him. They didn’t know, however, that he would be historically good historically quickly. Chris Fedor and Hayden Grove discuss Mitchell’s...
Preparation was key to Guardians’ Gold Glove haul: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and Myles Straw spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon after the duo was among four Guardians defenders to win Gold Glove Awards this week. Kwan and Straw talked about their favorite defensive plays from the 2022 season and the amount of preparation and work that went into making Cleveland’s defense one of the best in the American League.
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season
DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
Watch Darius Garland sink three quick triples in return to the court for Cavaliers (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is back on the floor after missing five games with an eye laceration, and the All-Star looks like he has not missed a beat. Garland sank his first three shots from beyond the three-point arc in the first six minutes of...
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
OHSAA football Division IV regional preview: Glenville, Elyria Catholic and Buchtel look to make Sweet 16
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Only three area teams remain with shots at Canton in the OHSAA Division IV football playoffs. Two of them — Glenville and Elyria Catholic — will be at home Friday night in the Region 14 quarterfinals. Buchtel, which plays in Region 13, will travel to Canal Fulton Northwest.
Cavaliers author 10-0 run to erase deficit against Celtics (Video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After falling behind by as many as 12 points early in the third quarter Wednesday against the Celtics, the Cleveland Cavaliers put together a 10-0 run and tied the score on a driving layup by Donovan Mitchell midway through the period. Cleveland’s run featured a floater...
