Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Steelers trading Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick: Report

The Steelers are moving on from Chase Claypool ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Pittsburgh will trade the third-year receiver to the Bears. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that the Bears are sending the Steelers their own second-round pick and not the one they acquired on Monday in the deal that sent Roquan Smith to Baltimore.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cleveland.com

Browns GM Andrew Berry came close to trading for a player; praises Kareem Hunt for his attitude and effort

BEREA, Ohio — Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed Wednesday that he almost bolstered the team’s talent before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. “We came close to one deal in terms of acquiring a player,” he said during his bye week press conference Wednesday. “It didn’t come to fruition from a compensation package. We feel really good about the team we have and feel really good about the guys in the locker room.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense can be explosive again: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio -The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense will look to find itself once again this Sunday. Coming off its worst loss of the season on Monday, quarterback Joe Burrow attributed part of the loss to a lack of rhythm. Veteran center Ted Karras said his offensive line’s performance was “unacceptable.” Mix in a season-low rushing day and missed catches and opportunities for the Bengals’ wideouts, there’s a lot the Bengals can and should improve upon.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Preparation was key to Guardians’ Gold Glove haul: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Steven Kwan and Myles Straw spoke to reporters Wednesday afternoon after the duo was among four Guardians defenders to win Gold Glove Awards this week. Kwan and Straw talked about their favorite defensive plays from the 2022 season and the amount of preparation and work that went into making Cleveland’s defense one of the best in the American League.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell dealing with injuries as Cavaliers open longest road trip of season

DETROIT -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ could be without a few key rotational players when they open a five-game road trip on Friday night against the upstart Detroit Pistons. All-Star guards Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are both listed as questionable, suffering injuries during Cleveland’s hard-fought 114-113 win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Backup point guard Raul Neto carries the same questionable injury tag while oft-injured swingman Dylan Windler won’t play because of recurring ankle soreness.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell earn praise in first extended action together: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — When two young All-Stars combine for 54 points and 18 assists in their first extended minutes on the court together, people are going to talk. Add to it the fact that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell totaled just one turnover in Wednesday’s 114-113 overtime win against Boston and the NBA world is compelled to take notice.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

