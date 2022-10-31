ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
CHICAGO, IL
Wbaltv.com

These are the Baltimore Ravens' highest-paid players in 2022

Lamar Jackson wasn't able to reach a new extension deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2022 season, but the star quarterback is still making about $20 million more than he was last season. Jackson is playing the 2022 season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, making $23...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears Give Fields Help With Trade for WR

After trading away two defensive players in less than a week, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles adds help for Justin Fields, acquiring wide receiver Chase Claypool. The roster overhaul continues for the Chicago Bears. After trading two defensive stars, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, in less than a week, general manager Ryan Poles got some help for quarterback Justin Fields. He acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Former Bears LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' by trade to Ravens

Exactly one week after breaking down in tears when teammate Robert Quinn got traded by the Bears, inside linebacker Roquan Smith was all smiles after his first practice since leaving the Bears himself. Smith, who was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, acknowledged he was "shocked" to be dealt...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade

The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated to pick just six times in the 2023 draft. After Poles’ blockbuster moves to trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade

Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Try Out New Punter. But Why?

Minnesota Vikings rookie punter Ryan Wright ranks ninth in the NFL via net yards per punt through eight games of 2022. Oddly, at least to the naked eye, the franchise welcomed Brock Miller to Eagan for a tryout, reported by Pro Football Network. Miller is a USFL alumnus, playing for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears among NFL trade deadline winners while Packers flop

The 2022 NFL Trade Deadline came and went Tuesday, and there was no shortage of moves made. The Bears were extremely active as general manager Ryan Poles started reshaping the roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars also made a move for their future, acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley from the Atlanta Falcons. At the same time, the Miami Dolphins added star pass-rusher Bradley Chubb to aid their Super Bowl pursuit.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. The trade was first reported by ESPN. Chicago will send its 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears will not include the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles betting on himself with Roquan Smith trade

Trading Roquan Smith could be viewed as Ryan Poles’ signature move over the early stages of his tenure as Bears GM. This isn’t like trading away Robert Quinn or Khalil Mack. Those two were aging stars whose productive timelines didn’t match up with the Bears’ rebuilding timeline. This isn’t like selecting a cornerback and a safety with his first two picks in his first draft, either. The Bears had plenty of roster holes to fill this offseason, so picks at several different positions would’ve been understandable. This is trading an extremely talented player, in his prime, playing a key position in the defense your new head coach is installing.
Yardbarker

Former Bears stud earns NFC Player of the Month award

The Chicago Bears have had several former players find success outside their organization. In September, it was announced that six former Bears players were made the team captain of another NFL football team. One of those players earned the NFC Player of the Month award, revealed Thursday morning. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

