Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Indexes Rise on Wall Street Following Jobs Report
"By Stan ChoeWall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early trading after the U.S. government said the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to intentionally restrain the jobs market are taking effect and may help...
Fed's Barkin: Sees 'potentially a higher end point' for Fed rates
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin on Friday said he is ready to act more "deliberatively" on consideration of the pace of Fed rate hikes going forward but said rates could continue rising for longer and to a higher end point than previously expected.
Exclusive-Russia seeks sanctions exemptions for state bank in Ukraine grain deal talks-sources
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state agriculture lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request, made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from Ukraine.
Twitter mass layoffs begin as Musk launches overhaul
Thousands of Twitter employees were ordered to stay home Friday to await a bracing round of layoffs that could see half of the payroll axed as new owner Elon Musk launches his major overhaul of the company. - 'Return home' - The company said that in order to “ensure the safety” of employees and company data, the main offices would remain closed and all badge access suspended.
Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) chief Elon Musk said on Friday that Twitter saw a slump in revenue after activist groups pressured advertisers. "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists," he tweeted.
As war rages, Ukrainian startups spread message of hope
LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian entrepreneurs brought a message of hope to this week's Web Summit in Lisbon, Europe's largest tech gathering that ended on Friday: the war has made them more resilient than ever.
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians
Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country's Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs.
Comments / 0