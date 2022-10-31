ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cheddar News

Stock Indexes Rise on Wall Street Following Jobs Report

"By Stan ChoeWall Street is up Friday following signs the U.S. jobs market is slowing a bit, which could take some pressure off the nation’s high inflation, if not as quickly as the Federal Reserve hoped.The S&P 500 was 1.1% higher in early trading after the U.S. government said the unemployment rate ticked higher in October and employers added fewer jobs than they had a month earlier. Perhaps even more key for markets was that average raises for workers also slowed last month.The data offers some hope that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to intentionally restrain the jobs market are taking effect and may help...
The Associated Press

Apartments.com Releases October 2022 Rent Growth Report

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today, Apartments.com – a CoStar Group company – published an in-depth report of multifamily rent growth trends for October 2022 backed by analyst observations. Month over month rent decline hit a three-month streak with October’s numbers in the books, alongside continued evidence the once fastest growing markets have lost momentum and new markets are coming into play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005449/en/ Year Over Year Rent Growth, by Market (Graphic: Business Wire)
WRGB

TikTok should be banned, FCC commissioner says

WASHINGTON (TND) — One of the five commissioners for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Brendan Carr, thinks the popular social media platform TikTok should be banned. Carr said the Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which is tasked with investigating whether foreign corporations present...
Variety

Organization of Ukrainian Producers Sells Rights of Four Documentaries Wide (EXCLUSIVE)

The Organization of Ukrainian Producers (OUP) has sold broadcast rights for four of their documentaries – “HopeBahnhof. Berlin,” “9 Lives,” “A Home Lost” and “Mariupol. Unlost Hope” to 20 countries. “A Home Lost,” which details the emotions of Ukrainians who lost their home as a result of the Russian occupation, will premiere this week on Romanian Public Television and in a week’s time the channel will air “HopeBahnhof. Berlin,” which tells the stories of Ukrainian refugees and European volunteers. Laura Florescu, film department, Romanian Public Television, said: “Since the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian troops, the Romanian people helped as much...
The Associated Press

30 Finalists announced for Zayed Sustainability Prize 2023

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising excellence in sustainability, held its Jury meeting to elect winners for its current 2023 cycle, who will be announced during the Prize’s Awards Ceremony at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), this January. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005336/en/ Images of the 2023 Zayed Sustainability Prize Jury (Photo: AETOSWire)

