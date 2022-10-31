2-year-old riding scooter on sidewalk is hit, killed by car, California officials say

A 2-year-old riding a scooter on the sidewalk was killed after being hit by a minivan, according to police.

At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, Irvine police and Orange County Fire Authority were called to Creek Road on reports of a crash involving a black Honda Odyssey and a toddler, according to a news release posted on Facebook by Irvine Police Department.

The 2-year-old was riding her scooter on the sidewalk “southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit,” according to the release.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials, according to police. They don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

Irvine is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

