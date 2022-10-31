ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

2-year-old riding scooter on sidewalk is hit, killed by car, California officials say

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESDVw_0itWqhXT00

A 2-year-old riding a scooter on the sidewalk was killed after being hit by a minivan, according to police.

At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, Irvine police and Orange County Fire Authority were called to Creek Road on reports of a crash involving a black Honda Odyssey and a toddler, according to a news release posted on Facebook by Irvine Police Department.

The 2-year-old was riding her scooter on the sidewalk “southbound on Creek Road, when the Honda struck her as the vehicle approached the exit,” according to the release.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officials, according to police. They don’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

Irvine is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

2-year-old killed when driver loses control and veers off road, South Carolina cops say

College football player on e-scooter dies after colliding with bus, CA cops say

Teen crashes stolen car, killing 12-year-old and injuring 11 more, Colorado cops say

Comments / 11

Kobe M
3d ago

was it the end of a sidewalk where it goes into a driveway exit and entrance? Please help me understand. 8pm my 8year old niece isn't allowed on her bike or scooter in the dark even on the sidewalk. ???

Reply
4
Max Perez
3d ago

either way , the kid was on the sidewalk. I'm sure cars aren't supposed to be on the sidewalk no matter what time of day it is .

Reply
5
Adella Batin
3d ago

why let her ride scooter at 8pm. it's dark already. poor baby girl. RIP 🙏

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DogTime

Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter

Officials have seized over 230 dogs and cats from a California shelter under “inhumane” conditions, according to authorities. Animal control officers seized the animals from the rescue shelter, in southern California, said authorities on Tuesday (Nov. 1). This comes after a search warrant was served last week at the property in the Antelope Valley, around 60 miles […] The post Officials Seize Over 230 Animals Including Dogs From California Shelter appeared first on DogTime.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

10-car crash blocks carpool lane on 91 Freeway

A crash involving at least 10 cars has blocked the carpool lane on the 91 Freeway in Artesia during the early morning commute. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard at Artesia.The crash is causing a huge backup of traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid that section of the freeway for the time being. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  
ARTESIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
The Malibu Times

Owner of popular Moonshadows restaurant killed

The owner of the popular Malibu restaurant Moonshadows was killed along with his son in a fiery car crash November 1. The accident happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday night in Calabasas on Mulholland near Valmar. Police say a 2014 Toyota Camry was speeding when it crashed into the rear of a vintage 1965 Mustang carrying Andrea Bullo and his 13-year-old son, Marco. Both cars burst into flames. The Mustang was fully engulfed. The Bullos were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Camry has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Ivan Gonzales. He escaped major injuries. He was arrested on homicide charges and is being held on a $4 million bail. Investigators are trying to determine if Gonzalez was under the influence. Bullo bought the destination restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu two decades ago. Moonshadows was closed Wednesday and Thursday this week where employees held a private vigil. It’s uncertain at this time when the popular restaurant will reopen.
MALIBU, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga teen fatally shot at party

A teenage boy was fatally shot at a party in Bloomington early Tuesday, his father told KTLA. Robert “Robbie” Plyley, 15, was a sophomore at Alta Loma High School in Rancho Cucamonga, school officials confirmed. He was shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of Geronimo Avenue, according to the San Bernardino […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Armed Suspects Rob 7-Eleven in Covina, Flee with Cash

Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: An armed robbery occurred Tuesday night, Nov. 1, around 10:00 p.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 20000 block of East Arrow Highway and Glendora Avenue in the city of Covina. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut Station deputies responded to an armed robbery at the...
COVINA, CA
Key News Network

2 Killed in 3-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway

San Bernardino, CA: Two people were killed in a traffic collision involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, on the 210 Freeway in the city of San Bernardino. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a three car traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway just before Waterman Avenue at approximately 1:19 a.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

238 animals seized from Antelope Valley rescue facility

Nearly 240 animals, including six dead ones, were seized from an animal rescue facility in the Antelope Valley, officials said Monday. The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control served a search warrant at the facility in Littlerock on Oct. 26 because the rescue organization failed to comply with state and county animal […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
742
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy