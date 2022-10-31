Read full article on original website
Jerry Thompson, 83, of Ankeny Formerly of Primghar
Services for 83-year-old Jerry Thompson of Ankeny, formerly of Primghar, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at United Church of Primghar with burial and military rights at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Primghar...
Deb Nissen, 59, of Emmetsburg
Services for 59-year-old Deb Nissen of Emmetsburg will be Saturday, November 5th, at First United Methodist Church in Emmetsburg with burial at Riverview Cemetery in Rodman. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Eleanor Nielsen, 105, of Spencer Formerly of Royal
Memorial services for 105-year-old Eleanor Nielsen of Spencer, formerly of Royal, will be Saturday, November 5th, at 1:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Royal with burial at Willow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge...
Patricia Boisen, 85, of Storm Lake
Memorial services for 85-year-old Patricia Boisen of Storm Lake will be Saturday, November 5th, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Dreesen receives significant Sanford honor
SHELDON—Shawn Dreesen is a bit of a know-it-all according to a few of her co-workers. But for Dreesen, who is the patient access supervisor at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center, being a know-it-all is essential and her co-workers appreciate her for being one. Whenever they have a question for Dreesen,...
Sheldon City Council Approves Affiliation With Sanborn Ambulance
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– The Sheldon City Council approved a resolution on Wednesday to formally affiliate its ambulance service with the one in Sanborn. The decision comes as part of a new requirement from the state that “small” services, like Sanborn, that respond to less than 100 calls a year to be affiliated with a larger service. City Manager Sam Kooiker says a move like this will allow Sanborn to continue to have its own ambulance crew serving the community.
16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Spirit Lake, Iowa
Spirit Lake is considered the gateway to the Iowa Great Lakes region. This small but vibrant city is located in northwestern Iowa, less than 10 miles from the Minnesota state border and 100 miles east of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The town, founded in 1879, derives its name from the...
Two Injured in Crash Near Rock Valley
Two people were injured in a crash near Rock Valley Wednesday afternoon. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident at 3:41 pm at the intersection of 360th St. and Dogwood Ave., five miles west of Rock Valley. 15-year-old Gary Taylor of Rock Valley, was travelling south on Dogwood...
Spencer woman jailed for OWI after calls
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Spencer woman was arrested about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and use of an electronic communication device. The arrest of Melissa Shae Weisser stemmed from several erratic driver complaints, according to the Lyon County...
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
Spencer Hospital Receives Annual Audit Report
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Spencer Hospital has received the results of the annual audit report for the most recent fiscal year. Sam Johnson from Winther, Stave and Company presented the information last week to the Hospital Board of Trustees and talked briefly about the increase in expenditures for Fiscal Year 2022.
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Dickinson County Crashes
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Serious injuries were reported in two separate crashes in recent days in Dickinson County. The first incident happened early Saturday morning when 27-year-old Joseph Hilsabeck of Milford was ejected from his vehicle as it rolled multiple times just west of Wahpeton on 190th Street. Hilsabeck was originally taken to Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake and later airlifted to Sioux Falls.
Hartley man arrested on warrant for OWI
HARTLEY—A 43-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 12:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jamie Lee Wiersma stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro for erratic driving about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the intersection of Highway 18 and Oak Hill Avenue about two miles east of Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
Woman arrested for shoving her husband
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Cherokee woman was arrested about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Christina Lynn Dobson stemmed from an argument with her husband while they were exchanging their children in Sheldon, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
No one hurt; $100,000 damage to trailer
ROCK VALLEY—No one was injured, but a semi and trailer received an estimated $100,000 damage in a crash about 8:05 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, about five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Twenty-one-year-old Levi Gilon Lang of Tappen, ND, was driving a 2022 International semitruck pulling a Wilson cattle trailer...
In-Person Absentee Voting Still Available Ahead of November 8th Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Those wishing to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s Mid-Term Elections still have time to do so in person at their local Auditor’s office. The Clay County Auditor’s Office will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with voters having until the end of business on Monday to vote absentee with curbside voting also available in some locations.
Verdict Reached in Estherville Murder Trial
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A verdict has been reached in the weeklong murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt, one of two people charged in the 2021 death of David McDowell. It only took the jury about two hours to come back with a guilty verdict to a lesser charged of involuntary manslaughter in place of the original first-degree murder charge. The jury also noted that one of the key witnesses in the prosecution’s case, Brady Salberg, is an accomplice in the crime and his testimony, along with that of Connor Uhde- the second defendant in the case- did not agree with the evidence presented at trial.
New Safety Measures Approved by Spirit Lake Council
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake city council has approved some new safety measures for two housing areas in the Southern part of town that were farm fields not long ago. Police Chief Shane Brevik says pedestrians are a major concern in the area of the Presbyterian...
Restoration Work Set to Begin Soon on Emmet County’s Ingham Lake
Wallingford, IA (Radio Iowa)– Restoration work on the shorline of a state-owned lake in Emmet County is set to begin soon. Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Biologist Rob Patterson says the project is focusing on about a quarter mile of shore on the north side of Ingham Lake near Wallingford.
