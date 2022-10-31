Do you long to be surrounded by Karens? Do you wonder if you're a Karen and wish to be with your own kind? Do you secretly wish someone would tell you what the french toast a Karen is? According to the BBC, a Karen is a term that's cropped up in meme culture in the last few years to refer to a certain kind of white woman who weaponizes her privilege in entitled, grating, and sometimes racist ways. A Karen is the kind of woman who's rude to service staff and a classic Karen move is to demand to speak to a manager. (However, some Karens, like one customer who went viral for yelling at a Jack-in-the-Box worker, are men.)

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO